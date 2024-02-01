MotoGP Shakedown Sepang
Fotogallery

Gallery MotoGP | Al via lo shakedown con le novità del 2024

Ecco le immagini della prima giornata di shakedown della MotoGP. A Sepang al via i primi test della stagione 2024, con tante novità portate dai team.

Lorenza D'Adderio
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing 

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michel Pirro , Ducati Team

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michel Pirro , Ducati Team

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michel Pirro , Ducati Team

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing