MotoGP / GP d'India Fotogallery

Fotogallery MotoGP | Martin regola Bagnaia nella Sprint in India

Jorge Martin ha vinto la Sprint del Gran Premio dell'india 2023 di MotoGP regolando sul traguardo Francesco Bagnaia e Marc Marquez. Ecco la selezione delle foto più belle.

Giacomo Rauli
Di:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
1/32
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
2/32

Foto di: Srinivasa Krishnan

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing, Stefan Bradl, Team LCR Honda Caduta alla partenza della Sprint
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing, Stefan Bradl, Team LCR Honda Caduta alla partenza della Sprint
3/32

Foto di: M Saad

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing, Stefan Bradl, Team LCR Honda Caduta alla partenza della Sprint
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing, Stefan Bradl, Team LCR Honda Caduta alla partenza della Sprint
4/32

Foto di: M Saad

Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
5/32

Foto di: Srinivasa Krishnan

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
6/32

Foto di: Srinivasa Krishnan

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Incidente alla partenza della Sprint
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Incidente alla partenza della Sprint
7/32

Foto di: M Saad

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Incidente alla partenza della Sprint
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Incidente alla partenza della Sprint
8/32

Foto di: M Saad

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Incidente alla partenza della Sprint
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Incidente alla partenza della Sprint
9/32

Foto di: M Saad

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Si è schiantato con la moto alla partenza della Sprint
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Si è schiantato con la moto alla partenza della Sprint
10/32

Foto di: M Saad

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Si è schiantato con la moto alla partenza della Sprint
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Si è schiantato con la moto alla partenza della Sprint
11/32

Foto di: M Saad

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
12/32

Foto di: Srinivasa Krishnan

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
13/32

Foto di: Srinivasa Krishnan

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
14/32

Foto di: Srinivasa Krishnan

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
15/32

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
16/32

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
17/32

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Squadra Repsol Honda
Joan Mir, Squadra Repsol Honda
18/32

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
19/32

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
20/32

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team, cerca di uscire dalla corsia dei box troppo presto
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team, cerca di uscire dalla corsia dei box troppo presto
21/32

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
22/32

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
23/32

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
24/32

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
25/32

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing, Stefan Bradl, Team LCR Honda Caduta alla partenza della Sprint
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing, Stefan Bradl, Team LCR Honda Caduta alla partenza della Sprint
26/32

Foto di: M Saad

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Incidente alla partenza della Sprint
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Incidente alla partenza della Sprint
27/32

Foto di: M Saad

Schermata 2023-09-23 alle 13.47.05
Schermata 2023-09-23 alle 13.47.05
28/32
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
29/32

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
30/32

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
31/32

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team
32/32

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

