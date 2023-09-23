Fotogallery MotoGP | Martin regola Bagnaia nella Sprint in India
Jorge Martin ha vinto la Sprint del Gran Premio dell'india 2023 di MotoGP regolando sul traguardo Francesco Bagnaia e Marc Marquez. Ecco la selezione delle foto più belle.
Foto di: Srinivasa Krishnan
Foto di: M Saad
Foto di: M Saad
Foto di: Srinivasa Krishnan
Foto di: Srinivasa Krishnan
Foto di: M Saad
Foto di: M Saad
Foto di: M Saad
Foto di: M Saad
Foto di: M Saad
Foto di: Srinivasa Krishnan
Foto di: Srinivasa Krishnan
Foto di: Srinivasa Krishnan
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto di: M Saad
Foto di: M Saad
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fotogallery MotoGP | India: Bezzecchi brilla, Bagnaia sbaglia
Fotogallery MotoGP | India: Bezzecchi brilla, Bagnaia sbaglia Fotogallery MotoGP | India: Bezzecchi brilla, Bagnaia sbaglia
MotoGP | Mondiale: a Bagnaia restano solo 13 punti su Martin
MotoGP | Mondiale: a Bagnaia restano solo 13 punti su Martin MotoGP | Mondiale: a Bagnaia restano solo 13 punti su Martin
MotoGP | Quale "mistero" ha reso le Honda competitive in India?
MotoGP | Quale "mistero" ha reso le Honda competitive in India? MotoGP | Quale "mistero" ha reso le Honda competitive in India?
MotoGP | Martin: "Ero disidratato, ho dato tutto, credetemi"
MotoGP | Martin: “Ero disidratato, ho dato tutto, credetemi” MotoGP | Martin: “Ero disidratato, ho dato tutto, credetemi”
