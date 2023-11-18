Fotogallery MotoGP | Martin è un lampo nella Sprint del Qatar
Ecco le immagini più belle della Sprint in notturna di Lusail, che si è conclusa con la vittoria di Jorge Martin, che in questo modo ha dimezzato il gap nel Mondiale su Pecco Bagnaia, portandolo a soli 7 punti.
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, team Pramac, Nasser Al-Attiyah
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Nasser Al-Attiyah, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Nasser Al-Attiyah, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda, Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda, Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport I