MotoGP / GP di Valencia / Fotogallery

Fotogallery MotoGP: le qualifiche del GP di Valencia

Fotogallery MotoGP: le qualifiche del GP di Valencia
Di:

Ecco le immagini più belle delle qualifiche del Gran Premio di Valencia, in cui Franco Morbidelli ha conquistato una splendida pole position, davanti a Jack Miller e Takaaki Nakagami. Joan Mir e Fabio Quartararo sono invece molto attardati e partiranno dalla quarta fila.

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
1/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
2/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
3/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
4/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
5/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
6/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
7/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
8/65

Foto di: MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
9/65

Foto di: MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
10/65

Foto di: MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
11/65

Foto di: MotoGP

Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing

Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
12/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
13/65

Foto di: MotoGP

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
14/65

Foto di: MotoGP

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
15/65

Foto di: MotoGP

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
16/65

Foto di: MotoGP

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
17/65

Foto di: MotoGP

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
18/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
19/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
20/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
21/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
22/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
23/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
24/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
25/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
26/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
27/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
28/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
29/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
30/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
31/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
32/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
33/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
34/65

Foto di: MotoGP

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
35/65

Foto di: MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
36/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
37/65

Foto di: MotoGP

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
38/65

Foto di: MotoGP

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
39/65

Foto di: MotoGP

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
40/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
41/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
42/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
43/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
44/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
45/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
46/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
47/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
48/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
49/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
50/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
51/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
52/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
53/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
54/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
55/65

Foto di: MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
56/65

Foto di: MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
57/65

Foto di: MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
58/65

Foto di: MotoGP

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
59/65

Foto di: MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
60/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
61/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
62/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
63/65

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
64/65

Foto di: MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
65/65

Foto di: MotoGP

Serie MotoGP
Evento GP di Valencia
Location Valencia
Autore Lorenza D'Adderio

