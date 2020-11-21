MotoGP
MotoGP / GP del Portogallo / Fotogallery

Fotogallery MotoGP: le qualifiche del GP del Portogallo

Fotogallery MotoGP: le qualifiche del GP del Portogallo
Di:

Ecco le più belle immagini delle qualifiche del Gran Premio del Portogallo, ultimo appuntamento della stagione MotoGP. A scattare dalla pole sarà Miguel Oliveira, che ottiene la prima partenza al palo della carriera. In prima fila anche Franco Morbidelli e Jack Miller, secondo e terzo rispettivamente.

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

1/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing, Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

2/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

3/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Polesitter Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, terzo classificato Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

4/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Polesitter Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, terzo classificato Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

5/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Polesitter Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, terzo classificato Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

6/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

7/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

8/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

9/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

10/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

11/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

12/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

13/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

14/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

15/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

16/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

17/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

18/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

19/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

20/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

21/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

22/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

23/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

24/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

25/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

26/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

27/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

28/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

29/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

30/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

31/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

32/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

33/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

34/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

35/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

36/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

37/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

38/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

39/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

40/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

41/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

42/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

43/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

44/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

45/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

46/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

47/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

48/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

49/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

50/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

51/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

52/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

53/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

54/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

55/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

56/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mika Kallio, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

57/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

58/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

59/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team

60/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team

61/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

62/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

63/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team

64/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

65/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

66/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

67/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

68/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

69/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

70/70

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rossi: "Strascichi post-COVID? No, vado solo piano..."
MGP

Rossi: "Strascichi post-COVID? No, vado solo piano..."

