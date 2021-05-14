Biglietti
Precedente / Mir: "Non posso lottare per la vittoria, spero nella Top 5"
MotoGP / GP di Francia

Fotogallery MotoGP: le Prove Libere del GP di Francia a Le Mans

Di:

Il Motomondiale ha cominciato a preparare la tappa transalpina sul "Bugatti" di Le Mans, dove le Ducati hanno per il momento dettato legge: ecco gli scatti più belli della giornata di venerdì.

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
1/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
2/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
3/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
4/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
5/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing
6/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
7/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
8/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
9/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
10/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing
11/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
12/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
13/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
14/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
15/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
16/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
17/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
18/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
19/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
20/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
21/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
22/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
23/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
24/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
25/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
26/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
27/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
28/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
29/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
30/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
31/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
32/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
33/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
34/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
35/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
36/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
37/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
38/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
39/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
40/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
41/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
42/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
43/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
44/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
45/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
46/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
47/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
48/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
49/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
50/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing
51/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
52/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
53/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
54/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
55/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
56/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
57/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
58/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
59/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
60/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
61/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
62/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
63/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
64/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
65/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing e Carlo Pernat

Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing e Carlo Pernat
66/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
67/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
68/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
69/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
70/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
71/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
72/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3
73/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
74/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3
75/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
76/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team
77/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
78/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
79/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
80/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
81/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team
82/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team
83/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
84/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
85/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
86/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
87/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
88/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
89/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
90/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing dopo la caduta

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing dopo la caduta
91/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing

Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
92/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing

Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
93/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing

Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
94/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
95/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team
96/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
97/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
98/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
99/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
100/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
101/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
102/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
103/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
104/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
105/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing
106/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing
107/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing
108/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing
109/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing
110/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
111/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
112/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
113/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
114/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
115/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
116/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
117/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
118/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
119/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team, thanking marshals after crashing

Jack Miller, Ducati Team, thanking marshals after crashing
120/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
121/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
122/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
123/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
124/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

I tifosi

I tifosi
125/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
126/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
127/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
128/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
129/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
130/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
131/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
132/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
133/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
134/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
135/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
136/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
137/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
138/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
139/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
140/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
141/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
142/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
143/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda
144/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda
145/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda
146/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda
147/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda
148/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda
149/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda
150/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda
151/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
152/152

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mir: "Non posso lottare per la vittoria, spero nella Top 5"

Articolo precedente

Mir: "Non posso lottare per la vittoria, spero nella Top 5"
Carica i commenti

Su questo articolo

Serie MotoGP
Evento GP di Francia
Sotto-evento Prove Libere 2
Location Le Mans Circuit Bugatti
Autore Francesco Corghi

