Fotogallery MotoGP: le Prove Libere del GP di Francia a Le Mans
Il Motomondiale ha cominciato a preparare la tappa transalpina sul "Bugatti" di Le Mans, dove le Ducati hanno per il momento dettato legge: ecco gli scatti più belli della giornata di venerdì.
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing e Carlo Pernat
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing dopo la caduta
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Ducati Team, thanking marshals after crashing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
I tifosi
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Su questo articolo
|Serie
|MotoGP
|Evento
|GP di Francia
|Sotto-evento
|Prove Libere 2
|Location
|Le Mans Circuit Bugatti
|Autore
|Francesco Corghi