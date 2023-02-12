Precedente / MotoGP | Aleix: "Se non facciamo qualcosa, Ducati occuperà la top 6" Prossimo / MotoGP | Bagnaia non ha dubbi: "Ducati è ancora la favorita"
MotoGP / Test di Sepang Fotogallery

Fotogallery MotoGP | La terza giornata conclude i test di Sepang

La tre giorni di test collettivi in Malesia si è conclusa con un vero e proprio dominio Ducati, con la bellezza di sette Desmosedici GP nelle prime nove posizioni, capitanate dalla GP22 di Luca Marini. Ecco una carrellata delle immagini più belle dell'ultima giornata.

Redazione Motorsport.com
Di:
Raul Fernandes, RNF MotoGP Racing
Raul Fernandes, RNF MotoGP Racing
Raul Fernandes, RNF MotoGP Racing
Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing
Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Alex Rins, LCR Honda
Alex Rins, LCR Honda
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing
Pneumatici Michelin
Pneumatici Michelin
Moto del team Ducati
Moto del team Ducati
Massimo Rivola, Aprilia Racing CEO
Massimo Rivola, Aprilia Racing CEO
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Lucio Cecchinello, Team LCR Honda Team Principal
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Danny Aldridge, direttore tecnico della MotoGP
Augusto Fernandez, Tech 3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team
Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team
Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team
Raul Fernandez, RNF MotoGP Racing
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Pol Espargaro, Tech 3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Pol Espargaro, Tech 3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Pol Espargaro, Tech 3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Pol Espargaro, Tech 3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Moto Ducati Team
Moto Ducati Team
Moto Ducati Team
Moto Ducati Team
Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing
Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing
Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing
Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing
Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing
Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing
Michelin tyres
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Massimo Rivola, Aprilia Racing CEO
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
