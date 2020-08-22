Fotogallery MotoGP: la prima pole KTM al GP di Stiria
Ecco le foto più belle delle qualifiche del Gran Premio di Stiria di MotoGP, andate in scena questo pomeriggio sul tracciato austriaco del Red Bull Ring.
Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Pit Beirer
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Pit Beirer
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Atmosfera nel garage della Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michele Pirro, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: MotoGP
Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Foto di: MotoGP
Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Foto di: MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: MotoGP
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Foto di: MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: MotoGP
Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
Foto di: MotoGP
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Foto di: MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Red Bull KTM garage atmosphere
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Su questo articolo
|Serie
|MotoGP
|Evento
|GP di Stiria
|Sotto-evento
|Qualifiche 2
|Autore
|Giacomo Rauli