MotoGP / GP di Stiria / Fotogallery

Fotogallery MotoGP: la prima pole KTM al GP di Stiria

Fotogallery MotoGP: la prima pole KTM al GP di Stiria
Di:

Ecco le foto più belle delle qualifiche del Gran Premio di Stiria di MotoGP, andate in scena questo pomeriggio sul tracciato austriaco del Red Bull Ring.

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
1/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
2/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
3/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
4/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
5/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
6/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
7/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
8/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
9/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
10/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
11/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
12/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Pit Beirer

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Pit Beirer
13/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Pit Beirer

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Pit Beirer
14/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team

Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team
15/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
16/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
17/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
18/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
19/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
20/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team

Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team
21/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing

Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
22/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
23/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
24/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
25/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
26/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
27/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
28/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
29/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Atmosfera nel garage della Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Atmosfera nel garage della Red Bull KTM Tech 3
30/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
31/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
32/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
33/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
34/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
35/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
36/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
37/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
38/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
39/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
40/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
41/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing

Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing
42/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michele Pirro, Pramac Racing

Michele Pirro, Pramac Racing
43/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
44/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
45/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
46/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
47/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
48/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
49/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
50/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
51/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
52/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
53/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
54/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
55/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
56/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
57/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
58/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
59/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
60/88

Foto di: MotoGP

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
61/88

Foto di: MotoGP

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
62/88

Foto di: MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
63/88

Foto di: MotoGP

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
64/88

Foto di: MotoGP

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
65/88

Foto di: MotoGP

Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing

Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
66/88

Foto di: MotoGP

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
67/88

Foto di: MotoGP

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
68/88

Foto di: MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
69/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
70/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
71/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
72/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
73/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
74/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
75/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
76/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
77/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
78/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
79/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
80/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
81/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
82/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
83/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Polesitter Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
84/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Red Bull KTM garage atmosphere

Red Bull KTM garage atmosphere
85/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team

Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team
86/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team

Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team
87/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
88/88

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Autore Giacomo Rauli

