Fotogallery MotoGP | La festa del bis Mondiale di Pecco Bagnaia a Valencia
Ecco le immagini più belle dei festeggiamenti di Pecco Bagnaia per la conquista del suo secondo titolo iridato della classe MotoGP consecutivo, celebrato dopo la vittoria del Gran Premio della Comunità Valenciana.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Ducati Lenovo team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing, Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing podium
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luigi Dall'igna
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
