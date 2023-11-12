MotoGP GP della Malesia
Fotogallery

Fotogallery MotoGP | La 'Bestia' mette tutti in fila a Sepang

Enea Bastianini è tornato a successo al GP della Malesia 2023 dopo un periodo buio dovuto anche all'infortunio. Ecco le foto più belle della gara domenicale al Sepang International Circuit.

Giacomo Rauli
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Caduta di Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team,Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team,Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, MotoGP

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda

Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Joan Mir, Squadra Repsol Honda

Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

