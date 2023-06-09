Precedente / MotoGP | Aleix è caduto dalla bici guardando il cellulare: "Una cazzata enorme" Prossimo / MotoGP | Marquez: “Capisco che si arrabbino quando prendo la scia”
Fotogallery MotoGP | Ducati al top nelle Libere del Mugello

Ecco la selezione delle foto più belle dei primi due turni di prove libere del Gran Premio d'Italia del Mugello di MotoGP. Subito bene le Ducati.

Giacomo Rauli
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Raul Fernandez, RNF MotoGP Racing
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Jonas Folger, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda caduto
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda incidente
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda caduto
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing
Lorenzo Savadori, RNF MotoGP Racing
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
