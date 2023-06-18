Precedente / MotoGP | Miller: "Sei pagato per guidare una moto, non per dire che fa schifo" Prossimo / MotoGP | Quartararo: “Marquez merita complimenti per la sua determinazione”
MotoGP / GP di Germania Fotogallery

Fotogallery MotoGP | Che duello Martin-Bagnaia al Sachsenring!

Ecco le immagini più belle del Gran Premio di Germania di MotoGP, che si è concluso con la vittoria di Jorge Martin per appena 64 millesimi ai danni di Pecco Bagnaia.

Matteo Nugnes
Di:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
1/51
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
2/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing podium
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing podium
3/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
4/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
5/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
6/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
7/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
8/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
9/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
10/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podio: Vincitore della gara Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Podio: Vincitore della gara Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
11/51

Foto di: Alexander Trienitz

Podio: Vincitore della gara Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Gino Borsoi, Pramac Racing, Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Podio: Vincitore della gara Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Gino Borsoi, Pramac Racing, Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
12/51

Foto di: Alexander Trienitz

Bandiera a scacchi per Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing e Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Bandiera a scacchi per Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing e Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
13/51

Foto di: Alexander Trienitz

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
14/51

Foto di: Alexander Trienitz

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
15/51

Foto di: Alexander Trienitz

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
16/51

Foto di: Alexander Trienitz

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
17/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
18/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
19/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

I fan
I fan
20/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
21/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
22/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
23/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
24/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
25/51

Foto di: Alexander Trienitz

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
26/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
27/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing
Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing
28/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
29/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
30/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
31/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
32/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
33/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
34/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
35/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
36/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podio: Vincitore della gara Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, secondo Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, terzo Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing.
Podio: Vincitore della gara Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, secondo Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, terzo Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing.
37/51

Foto di: Alexander Trienitz

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
38/51

Foto di: Alexander Trienitz

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
39/51

Foto di: Alexander Trienitz

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
40/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
41/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
42/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
43/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
44/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
45/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
46/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
47/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
48/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
49/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
50/51

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podio: Vincitore della gara Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Podio: Vincitore della gara Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
51/51

Foto di: Alexander Trienitz

