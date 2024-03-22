Moto3 | Portimao, Libere 2: si impone Alonso, Bertelle è terzo
Il leader della classifica chiude al comando il secondo turno di libere a Portimao. Holgado è nono, mentre Furusato è fuori dalla Q2. Bene gli altri italiani: Rossi 5°, Farioli 6°, Nepa 10°. Fuori dalla Q2 Carraro e Lunetta.
David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ultime notizie
Aprilia Touareg Racing presenta il suo 2024 a Portimao
MotoGP | Bastianini, che errore con l’holeshot: “Occasione sprecata”
Gallery MotoGP | Festa Aprilia nella Sprint di Portimao
MotoGP | Bagnaia: “Un errore che fa girare le p…”
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments