Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
Moto3 Portimão
Prove Libere

Moto3 | Portimao, Libere 2: si impone Alonso, Bertelle è terzo

Il leader della classifica chiude al comando il secondo turno di libere a Portimao. Holgado è nono, mentre Furusato è fuori dalla Q2. Bene gli altri italiani: Rossi 5°, Farioli 6°, Nepa 10°. Fuori dalla Q2 Carraro e Lunetta.

GPOne
David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

commenti
Articolo precedente Nuove deroghe per i minorenni per accedere a Moto2 e Moto3

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
More from
GPOne
Moto2 | Portimao: Gonzalez firma la sua prima pole, sottotono gli italiani

Moto2 | Portimao: Gonzalez firma la sua prima pole, sottotono gli italiani

Moto2
Portimao
Moto2 | Portimao: Gonzalez firma la sua prima pole, sottotono gli italiani
Moto3 | Portimao: prima pole in carriera per Rueda, Rossi quinto

Moto3 | Portimao: prima pole in carriera per Rueda, Rossi quinto

Moto3
Portimão
Moto3 | Portimao: prima pole in carriera per Rueda, Rossi quinto
Moto2 | Portimao, Libere 3: Gonzalez da record davanti ad Arbolino

Moto2 | Portimao, Libere 3: Gonzalez da record davanti ad Arbolino

Moto2
Portimao
Moto2 | Portimao, Libere 3: Gonzalez da record davanti ad Arbolino

Ultime notizie

Aprilia Touareg Racing presenta il suo 2024 a Portimao

Aprilia Touareg Racing presenta il suo 2024 a Portimao

Misc ALTRE MOTO
Aprilia Touareg Racing presenta il suo 2024 a Portimao
MotoGP | Bastianini, che errore con l’holeshot: “Occasione sprecata”

MotoGP | Bastianini, che errore con l’holeshot: “Occasione sprecata”

MGP MotoGP
GP del Portogallo
MotoGP | Bastianini, che errore con l’holeshot: “Occasione sprecata”
Gallery MotoGP | Festa Aprilia nella Sprint di Portimao

Gallery MotoGP | Festa Aprilia nella Sprint di Portimao

MGP MotoGP
GP del Portogallo
Gallery MotoGP | Festa Aprilia nella Sprint di Portimao
MotoGP | Bagnaia: “Un errore che fa girare le p…”

MotoGP | Bagnaia: “Un errore che fa girare le p…”

MGP MotoGP
GP del Portogallo
MotoGP | Bagnaia: “Un errore che fa girare le p…”

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera