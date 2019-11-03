Moto2
Moto2
G
Moto2
Buriram
04 ott
-
06 ott
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
G
Moto2
Motegi
18 ott
-
20 ott
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
G
Moto2
Phillip Island
25 ott
-
27 ott
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
G
Moto2
Sepang
01 nov
-
03 nov
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
G
Moto2
Valencia
15 nov
-
17 nov
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
Vedi tutto:
Calendario Risultati Classifica
Moto2 / Sepang / Risultati

Mondiale Moto2 2019: Marquez campione, Binder sale 2°

condividi
commenti
Mondiale Moto2 2019: Marquez campione, Binder sale 2°
3 nov 2019, 06:27

Con il secondo posto di Sepang, il pilota della Marc VDS ha chiuso i giochi con una gara d'anticipo. La vittoria ha invece permesso a Binder di scavalcare Luthi e di portarsi al secondo posto.

Posizione Pilota Punti Qatar Argentina United States Spain France Italy Spain Netherlands Germany Czech Republic Austria United Kingdom San Marino Spain Thailand Japan Australia Malaysia Spain
1 Spain Alex Marquez 262 9/7 16/3 11/5 - 25/1 25/1 25/1 - 25/1 25/1 20/2 - 16/3 16/3 11/5 10/6 8/8 20/2 -
2 South Africa Brad Binder 234 4/12 10/6 - 11/5 13/4 1/15 5/11 20/2 20/2 - 25/1 16/3 10/6 25/1 20/2 4/12 25/1 25/1 -
3 Switzerland Thomas Lüthi 230 20/2 - 25/1 13/4 10/6 16/3 20/2 13/4 11/5 - 10/6 8/8 13/4 10/6 9/7 20/2 16/3 16/3 -
4 Spain Jorge Navarro 210 - 8/8 16/3 20/2 20/2 9/7 16/3 - 8/8 13/4 16/3 20/2 9/7 20/2 - 11/5 13/4 11/5 -
5 Spain Augusto Fernandez 197 11/5 - - 16/3 16/3 11/5 13/4 25/1 10/6 8/8 11/5 25/1 25/1 - 13/4 8/8 - 5/11 -
6 Italy Luca Marini 182 8/8 9/7 10/6 8/8 3/13 20/2 10/6 16/3 6/10 11/5 - 7/9 5/11 13/4 25/1 25/1 - 6/10 -
7 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri 171 25/1 25/1 - 25/1 - 13/4 - - 9/7 5/11 13/4 9/7 6/10 8/8 - 13/4 11/5 9/7 -
8 Germany Marcel Schrötter 137 16/3 11/5 20/2 1/15 8/8 8/8 9/7 8/8 16/3 10/6 7/9 2/14 - - 2/14 7/9 5/11 7/9 -
9 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio 101 5/11 - - 4/12 4/12 6/10 - 5/11 13/4 20/2 2/14 10/6 20/2 5/11 - 5/11 2/14 - -
10 Italy Enea Bastianini 95 7/9 7/9 7/9 5/11 9/7 10/6 11/5 - 2/14 16/3 - - 7/9 - 5/11 9/7 - - -
11 Spain Iker Lecuona 90 - 13/4 - 6/10 7/9 - - 1/15 - 6/10 8/8 5/11 - 9/7 16/3 - 9/7 10/6 -
12 Spain Jorge Martin 83 1/15 - 1/15 - - - 1/15 - 7/9 3/13 9/7 4/12 4/12 7/9 10/6 16/3 20/2 - -
13 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima 78 - 4/12 4/12 9/7 5/11 2/14 6/10 11/5 4/12 7/9 - 11/5 - - 1/15 - 6/10 8/8 -
14 Australia Remy Gardner 76 13/4 20/2 5/11 - - 3/13 - - 3/13 - - 13/4 - 3/13 4/12 - 10/6 2/14 -
15 Spain Xavi Vierge 72 6/10 - - 10/6 11/5 4/12 8/8 - - - - 6/10 8/8 6/10 - - - 13/4 -
16 United Kingdom Sam Lowes 60 10/6 - 9/7 - - 7/9 7/9 - 5/11 - - - 11/5 11/5 - - - - -
17 Italy Nicolò Bulega 48 - - - 7/9 6/10 - 3/13 - - 9/7 3/13 - - 4/12 8/8 - 4/12 4/12 -
18 Italy Andrea Locatelli 46 3/13 5/11 6/10 2/14 - - 4/12 10/6 1/15 2/14 5/11 1/15 3/13 - 3/13 1/15 - - -
19 Italy Mattia Pasini 30 - - 13/4 - - 5/11 - - - - 6/10 3/13 - - - - - 3/13 -
20 Italy Stefano Manzi 26 - - - - 1/15 - - 9/7 - - - - 1/15 2/14 - 6/10 7/9 - -
21 Thailand Somkiat Chantra 23 - 6/10 - - - - - - - 1/15 4/12 - 2/14 - 7/9 3/13 - - -
22 Italy Marco Bezzecchi 17 - - - - - - - 6/10 - 4/12 - - - 1/15 6/10 - - - -
23 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter 15 - - 2/14 3/13 - - - 7/9 - - - - - - - 2/14 - 1/15 -
24 Italy Simone Corsi 10 - - 8/8 - - - 2/14 - - - - - - - - - - - -
25 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder 7 - 2/14 3/13 - - - - - - - 1/15 - - - - - 1/15 - -
26 Switzerland Jesko Raffin 6 2/14 1/15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 3/13 - -
27 United Kingdom Jake Dixon 4 - - - - - - - 4/12 - - - - - - - - - - -
28 United States Joe Roberts 4 - - - - 2/14 - - 2/14 - - - - - - - - - - -
29 Germany Lukas Tulovic 3 - - - - - - - 3/13 - - - - - - - - - - -
30 Malaysia Khairul Pawi 3 - 3/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
31 South Africa Steven Odendaal   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
32 Germany Jonas Folger   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
33 Germany Philipp Ottl   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
34 Indonesia Dimas Pratama   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
35 Andorra Xavi Cardelus   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
36 Italy Gabriele Ruiu   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
37 Malaysia Adam Norrodin   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
38 Andi Izdihar   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
39 Teppei Nagoe   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
40 Indonesia Gerry Salim   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
41 United Kingdom Bradley Smith   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Su questo articolo

Serie Moto2
Evento Sepang
Sotto-evento Gara
Location Sepang International Circuit
Piloti Thomas Lüthi , Alex Marquez , Brad Binder

Controllo corsa

Valencia

Valencia

15 nov - 17 nov
Sessione Data
Ora locale
La tua ora
 Contenuto
FP1
ven 15 nov
ven 15 nov
04:55
10:55
FP2
ven 15 nov
ven 15 nov
09:10
15:10
FP3
sab 16 nov
sab 16 nov
04:55
10:55
Q1
sab 16 nov
sab 16 nov
09:05
15:05
Q2
sab 16 nov
sab 16 nov
09:30
15:30
Gara
dom 17 nov
dom 17 nov
06:20
12:20
Ultimi risultati Classifica

