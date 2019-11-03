Mondiale Moto2 2019: Marquez campione, Binder sale 2°
3 nov 2019, 06:27
Con il secondo posto di Sepang, il pilota della Marc VDS ha chiuso i giochi con una gara d'anticipo. La vittoria ha invece permesso a Binder di scavalcare Luthi e di portarsi al secondo posto.
|Posizione
|Pilota
|Punti
|1
|Alex Marquez
|262
|9/7
|16/3
|11/5
|-
|25/1
|25/1
|25/1
|-
|25/1
|25/1
|20/2
|-
|16/3
|16/3
|11/5
|10/6
|8/8
|20/2
|-
|2
|Brad Binder
|234
|4/12
|10/6
|-
|11/5
|13/4
|1/15
|5/11
|20/2
|20/2
|-
|25/1
|16/3
|10/6
|25/1
|20/2
|4/12
|25/1
|25/1
|-
|3
|Thomas Lüthi
|230
|20/2
|-
|25/1
|13/4
|10/6
|16/3
|20/2
|13/4
|11/5
|-
|10/6
|8/8
|13/4
|10/6
|9/7
|20/2
|16/3
|16/3
|-
|4
|Jorge Navarro
|210
|-
|8/8
|16/3
|20/2
|20/2
|9/7
|16/3
|-
|8/8
|13/4
|16/3
|20/2
|9/7
|20/2
|-
|11/5
|13/4
|11/5
|-
|5
|Augusto Fernandez
|197
|11/5
|-
|-
|16/3
|16/3
|11/5
|13/4
|25/1
|10/6
|8/8
|11/5
|25/1
|25/1
|-
|13/4
|8/8
|-
|5/11
|-
|6
|Luca Marini
|182
|8/8
|9/7
|10/6
|8/8
|3/13
|20/2
|10/6
|16/3
|6/10
|11/5
|-
|7/9
|5/11
|13/4
|25/1
|25/1
|-
|6/10
|-
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|171
|25/1
|25/1
|-
|25/1
|-
|13/4
|-
|-
|9/7
|5/11
|13/4
|9/7
|6/10
|8/8
|-
|13/4
|11/5
|9/7
|-
|8
|Marcel Schrötter
|137
|16/3
|11/5
|20/2
|1/15
|8/8
|8/8
|9/7
|8/8
|16/3
|10/6
|7/9
|2/14
|-
|-
|2/14
|7/9
|5/11
|7/9
|-
|9
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|101
|5/11
|-
|-
|4/12
|4/12
|6/10
|-
|5/11
|13/4
|20/2
|2/14
|10/6
|20/2
|5/11
|-
|5/11
|2/14
|-
|-
|10
|Enea Bastianini
|95
|7/9
|7/9
|7/9
|5/11
|9/7
|10/6
|11/5
|-
|2/14
|16/3
|-
|-
|7/9
|-
|5/11
|9/7
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Iker Lecuona
|90
|-
|13/4
|-
|6/10
|7/9
|-
|-
|1/15
|-
|6/10
|8/8
|5/11
|-
|9/7
|16/3
|-
|9/7
|10/6
|-
|12
|Jorge Martin
|83
|1/15
|-
|1/15
|-
|-
|-
|1/15
|-
|7/9
|3/13
|9/7
|4/12
|4/12
|7/9
|10/6
|16/3
|20/2
|-
|-
|13
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|78
|-
|4/12
|4/12
|9/7
|5/11
|2/14
|6/10
|11/5
|4/12
|7/9
|-
|11/5
|-
|-
|1/15
|-
|6/10
|8/8
|-
|14
|Remy Gardner
|76
|13/4
|20/2
|5/11
|-
|-
|3/13
|-
|-
|3/13
|-
|-
|13/4
|-
|3/13
|4/12
|-
|10/6
|2/14
|-
|15
|Xavi Vierge
|72
|6/10
|-
|-
|10/6
|11/5
|4/12
|8/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6/10
|8/8
|6/10
|-
|-
|-
|13/4
|-
|16
|Sam Lowes
|60
|10/6
|-
|9/7
|-
|-
|7/9
|7/9
|-
|5/11
|-
|-
|-
|11/5
|11/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Nicolò Bulega
|48
|-
|-
|-
|7/9
|6/10
|-
|3/13
|-
|-
|9/7
|3/13
|-
|-
|4/12
|8/8
|-
|4/12
|4/12
|-
|18
|Andrea Locatelli
|46
|3/13
|5/11
|6/10
|2/14
|-
|-
|4/12
|10/6
|1/15
|2/14
|5/11
|1/15
|3/13
|-
|3/13
|1/15
|-
|-
|-
|19
|Mattia Pasini
|30
|-
|-
|13/4
|-
|-
|5/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6/10
|3/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3/13
|-
|20
|Stefano Manzi
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/15
|-
|-
|9/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/15
|2/14
|-
|6/10
|7/9
|-
|-
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|23
|-
|6/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/15
|4/12
|-
|2/14
|-
|7/9
|3/13
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Marco Bezzecchi
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6/10
|-
|4/12
|-
|-
|-
|1/15
|6/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Dominique Aegerter
|15
|-
|-
|2/14
|3/13
|-
|-
|-
|7/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/14
|-
|1/15
|-
|24
|Simone Corsi
|10
|-
|-
|8/8
|-
|-
|-
|2/14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|Bo Bendsneyder
|7
|-
|2/14
|3/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/15
|-
|-
|26
|Jesko Raffin
|6
|2/14
|1/15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3/13
|-
|-
|27
|Jake Dixon
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4/12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|Joe Roberts
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/14
|-
|-
|2/14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29
|Lukas Tulovic
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Khairul Pawi
|3
|-
|3/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31
|Steven Odendaal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Jonas Folger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Philipp Ottl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34
|Dimas Pratama
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35
|Xavi Cardelus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|36
|Gabriele Ruiu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|37
|Adam Norrodin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38
|Andi Izdihar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|39
|Teppei Nagoe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|40
|Gerry Salim
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|41
|Bradley Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Su questo articolo
|Serie
|Moto2
|Evento
|Sepang
|Sotto-evento
|Gara
|Location
|Sepang International Circuit
|Piloti
|Thomas Lüthi , Alex Marquez , Brad Binder
Mondiale Moto2 2019: Marquez campione, Binder sale 2°
