Video WEC | Adamo: "Apriamo la... finestra di funzionamento delle gomme"
In questo nuovo video firmato Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e l'ingegnere Andrea Adamo trattano il tema della gestione degli pneumatici nelle gare di durata. In particolare, in quelle svolte su un tracciato semi permanente come quello di Le Mans...
