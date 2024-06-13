Video | Todeschini: "La vicinanza di Spa e Le Mans rende difficile la preparazione"
Intervista esclusiva di Motorsport.com con Alessandra Todeschini, Head of Endurance di Ferrari, che ad un anno dall'esordio della 296 GT3 racconta le grandi fatiche di sviluppo affrontate nel 2023 che hanno portato già a vittorie e numeri in crescita in tutto il mondo della vettura del Cavallino Rampante, ora pronta anche per Le Mans.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ultime notizie
Le Mans | Libere 4: Toyota e Ferrari in testa prima della pioggia
Le Mans | Porsche in Hyperpole con un mostruoso Kévin Estre
BMW M2, col restyling "leggero" ora ha 480 CV
F1 | Test Pirelli: Leclerc al Mugello con la Ferrari SF-24
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments