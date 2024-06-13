Tutti i campionati

Intervista
Le Mans Test Day

Video | Todeschini: "La vicinanza di Spa e Le Mans rende difficile la preparazione"

Intervista esclusiva di Motorsport.com con Alessandra Todeschini, Head of Endurance di Ferrari, che ad un anno dall'esordio della 296 GT3 racconta le grandi fatiche di sviluppo affrontate nel 2023 che hanno portato già a vittorie e numeri in crescita in tutto il mondo della vettura del Cavallino Rampante, ora pronta anche per Le Mans.

Beatrice Frangione
Beatrice Frangione

Articolo precedente Le Mans | Libere 2: Toyota e Ferrari davanti alle Porsche
Articolo successivo WEC | Ferrari conferma la terza 499P di AF Corse anche nel 2025

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Beatrice Frangione
