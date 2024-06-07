Video | Shwartzman: "Non siamo la Ferrari che parte battuta a Le Mans"
In questa intervista esclusiva per Motorsport.com, Robert Shwartzman, pilota della 499P #83, fa un bilancio dei primi appuntamenti della stagione, affermando di essere fiducioso nella continua crescita del team.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ultime notizie
F1 | Verstappen: "Stop per problemi all'ERS, da capire il perché"
F1 | Montreal, Libere 2: Alonso prima della pioggia, allarme Max
LIVE Formula 1 | Gran Premio del Canada, Libere 2
Video F1 | Piola: "Red Bull fa esperimenti sulle sospensioni anteriori"
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments