Analisi
Le Mans 24h di Le Mans

Video | Report Le Mans: ora la Ferrari è in lizza anche per il WEC

La vittoria della Ferrari 499P #50 e il terzo posto della 499P #51 alla 24 Ore di Le Mans riapre un mondiale endurance che sembrava scritto: analizziamo i temi che hanno caratterizzato la gara più attesa della stagione con Beatrice Frangione, Francesco Corghi e Gianluca D'Alessandro.

Francesco Corghi Beatrice Frangione

Articolo precedente WEC | La Ferrari riapre i giochi nelle classifiche Mondiali

