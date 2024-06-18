Video | Report Le Mans: ora la Ferrari è in lizza anche per il WEC
La vittoria della Ferrari 499P #50 e il terzo posto della 499P #51 alla 24 Ore di Le Mans riapre un mondiale endurance che sembrava scritto: analizziamo i temi che hanno caratterizzato la gara più attesa della stagione con Beatrice Frangione, Francesco Corghi e Gianluca D'Alessandro.
