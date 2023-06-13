Precedente / 24h Le Mans | Inter Europol, trionfo senza radio e con un piede KO! Prossimo / 24h Le Mans | Ferrari, Top5 in GTE AM in una gara ad eliminazione
Le Mans / 24h di Le Mans Analisi

Video | Report Le Mans: la Ferrari vincente trascinerà la F1?

In questo nuovo video firmato Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes, Francesco Corghi e Gianluca D'Alessandro analizzano i temi che hanno caratterizzato l'appuntamento più atteso dell'anno: la 24h di Le Mans. La gara del centenario ha riportato al successo la Ferrari, dopo la sua ultima apparizione del 1973. Può, l'onda di questo importante risultato, trascinarsi fino alla rossa della Formula 1?

Franco Nugnes
Di:
Co-autore:
Beatrice Frangione
, Featured writer
condividi
commenti

24h Le Mans | Inter Europol, trionfo senza radio e con un piede KO!

24h Le Mans | Ferrari, Top5 in GTE AM in una gara ad eliminazione
Franco Nugnes More from
Franco Nugnes
La vittoria di Le Mans è un "germoglio" per una nuova Ferrari

La vittoria di Le Mans è un "germoglio" per una nuova Ferrari

Le Mans
24h di Le Mans

La vittoria di Le Mans è un "germoglio" per una nuova Ferrari La vittoria di Le Mans è un "germoglio" per una nuova Ferrari

Elkann: "La vittoria di Le Mans esempio di coraggio e umiltà"

Elkann: "La vittoria di Le Mans esempio di coraggio e umiltà"

Le Mans
24h di Le Mans

Elkann: "La vittoria di Le Mans esempio di coraggio e umiltà" Elkann: "La vittoria di Le Mans esempio di coraggio e umiltà"

Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally di Monte Carlo

Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?" Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Ultime notizie

La Lotus Elise rinasce così

La Lotus Elise rinasce così

Auto Prodotto
Motor1

La Lotus Elise rinasce così La Lotus Elise rinasce così

F1 | Norris: "L'arrivo di Marshall è fondamentale per McLaren"

F1 | Norris: "L'arrivo di Marshall è fondamentale per McLaren"

F1 Formula 1

F1 | Norris: "L'arrivo di Marshall è fondamentale per McLaren" F1 | Norris: "L'arrivo di Marshall è fondamentale per McLaren"

MotoGP | Sahsenring: Pol Espargaró tolto dalla entry list

MotoGP | Sahsenring: Pol Espargaró tolto dalla entry list

MGP MotoGP
GP di Germania

MotoGP | Sahsenring: Pol Espargaró tolto dalla entry list MotoGP | Sahsenring: Pol Espargaró tolto dalla entry list

24h Le Mans | Glickenhaus in Top6 col sorriso: "Come un sogno"

24h Le Mans | Glickenhaus in Top6 col sorriso: "Come un sogno"

LM24 Le Mans
24h di Le Mans

24h Le Mans | Glickenhaus in Top6 col sorriso: "Come un sogno" 24h Le Mans | Glickenhaus in Top6 col sorriso: "Come un sogno"

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter
Socials
L'app di Motorsport.com
Serie
Motorsport Network
Contattaci
© 2023 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.