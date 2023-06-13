Video | Report Le Mans: la Ferrari vincente trascinerà la F1?
In questo nuovo video firmato Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes, Francesco Corghi e Gianluca D'Alessandro analizzano i temi che hanno caratterizzato l'appuntamento più atteso dell'anno: la 24h di Le Mans. La gara del centenario ha riportato al successo la Ferrari, dopo la sua ultima apparizione del 1973. Può, l'onda di questo importante risultato, trascinarsi fino alla rossa della Formula 1?
