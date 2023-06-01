Precedente / 24h di Le Mans | C'è Piguet sulla Ferrari #21 di AF Corse Prossimo / 24h Le Mans | Cambia il BoP Hypercar, più kg per Ferrari e Toyota
Le Mans Intervista

Video | Pregliasco: “Le Mans: alla scoperta di tutte le insidie della 24 Ore”

In questo nuovo video di Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes intervista Battistino Pregliasco, team manager di AF Corse. La 24 Ore di Le Mans presenta molte insidie, scopriamo insieme quali...

Franco Nugnes
Di:
Co-autore:
Beatrice Vanin
, Video Editor
Franco Nugnes
