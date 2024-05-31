Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
Intervista
Le Mans

Video Le Mans | Pier Guidi: "Gomme fredde? Rischiamo incidenti molto gravi!"

Intervista esclusiva di Motorsport.com con Alessandro Pier Guidi, che ad un anno dal trionfo alla 24h di Le Mans si appresta a tornare sul Circuit de la Sarthe con una 499P molto migliorata, ma dovendo fronteggiare rivali fortissimi e anche regole discutibili.

Francesco Corghi Beatrice Frangione

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Articolo precedente Le Mans | Tegola Iron Dames: Pin fratturata, salta la 24h

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Francesco Corghi
More from
Francesco Corghi
Le Mans | Tegola Iron Dames: Pin fratturata, salta la 24h

Le Mans | Tegola Iron Dames: Pin fratturata, salta la 24h

Le Mans
Le Mans | Tegola Iron Dames: Pin fratturata, salta la 24h
Le Mans | Nielsen: "Bis-Ferrari? Speriamo stavolta tocchi a noi!"

Le Mans | Nielsen: "Bis-Ferrari? Speriamo stavolta tocchi a noi!"

Le Mans
Le Mans | Nielsen: "Bis-Ferrari? Speriamo stavolta tocchi a noi!"
Le Mans | Livrea speciale per la BMW di Valentino Rossi alla 24h

Le Mans | Livrea speciale per la BMW di Valentino Rossi alla 24h

Le Mans
Le Mans | Livrea speciale per la BMW di Valentino Rossi alla 24h
Alessandro Pier Guidi
More from
Alessandro Pier Guidi
WEC | Ferrari: voglia di riscatto e lottare per il podio a Imola

WEC | Ferrari: voglia di riscatto e lottare per il podio a Imola

WEC
Imola
WEC | Ferrari: voglia di riscatto e lottare per il podio a Imola
GTWC | Ferrari: il trionfo Kessel in Bronze mitiga le sofferenze

GTWC | Ferrari: il trionfo Kessel in Bronze mitiga le sofferenze

GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Paul Ricard
GTWC | Ferrari: il trionfo Kessel in Bronze mitiga le sofferenze
Video WEC | The Red Line: il dietro le quinte Ferrari in Qatar

Video WEC | The Red Line: il dietro le quinte Ferrari in Qatar

WEC
Lusail
Video WEC | The Red Line: il dietro le quinte Ferrari in Qatar
Ferrari Races
More from
Ferrari Races
F1 | Vasseur: "Newey? Non ne parlo, conta più la stabilità del team"

F1 | Vasseur: "Newey? Non ne parlo, conta più la stabilità del team"

Formula 1
F1 | Vasseur: "Newey? Non ne parlo, conta più la stabilità del team"
F1 | Alesi: "Ferrari in lotta per il titolo Costruttori? Non solo"

F1 | Alesi: "Ferrari in lotta per il titolo Costruttori? Non solo"

Formula 1
GP di Monaco
F1 | Alesi: "Ferrari in lotta per il titolo Costruttori? Non solo"
Video F1 | Piola: "Ferrari ha messo le basi del rilancio 2022"

Video F1 | Piola: "Ferrari ha messo le basi del rilancio 2022"

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Video F1 | Piola: "Ferrari ha messo le basi del rilancio 2022"

Ultime notizie

F1 | Stella: "MCL38 migliorata nel lento oltre le aspettative"

F1 | Stella: "MCL38 migliorata nel lento oltre le aspettative"

F1 Formula 1
GP di Monaco
F1 | Stella: "MCL38 migliorata nel lento oltre le aspettative"
MotoGP | Pramac chiude la porta a cedere una Ducati GP25 a Marquez

MotoGP | Pramac chiude la porta a cedere una Ducati GP25 a Marquez

MGP MotoGP
GP d'Italia
MotoGP | Pramac chiude la porta a cedere una Ducati GP25 a Marquez
MotoGP | Mugello, Libere 1: Vinales precede un redivivo Quartararo

MotoGP | Mugello, Libere 1: Vinales precede un redivivo Quartararo

MGP MotoGP
GP d'Italia
MotoGP | Mugello, Libere 1: Vinales precede un redivivo Quartararo
Moto2 | Mugello, Libere 1: Aldeguer comanda, Arbolino terzo

Moto2 | Mugello, Libere 1: Aldeguer comanda, Arbolino terzo

MOT2 Moto2
Mugello
Moto2 | Mugello, Libere 1: Aldeguer comanda, Arbolino terzo

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera