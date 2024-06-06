Video | Molina: "A Le Mans la concentrazione conta più della velocità"
Miguel Molina, pilota della Ferrari 499P #50, in esclusiva per Motorsport.com racconta cosa può fare davvero la differenza in una gara come la 24 Ore di Le Mans, tappa tanto attesa quanto discussa in merito ad alcune regole...
