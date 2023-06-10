Precedente / WEC | Capello Legend a Le Mans: "Sarà una 24 Ore a eliminazione"
Le Mans / 24h di Le Mans Ultime notizie

Video | La griglia di partenza della 24 Ore di Le Mans 2023

Un appuntamento imperdibile, che vedrà le due Ferrari 499P partire in prima fila. Scopriamo insieme la griglia di partenza della 24 Ore di Le Mans attraverso questa animazione grafica firmata Motorsport.com!

Beatrice Vanin
Di:
condividi
commenti

WEC | Capello Legend a Le Mans: "Sarà una 24 Ore a eliminazione"

Ultime notizie

24h Le Mans | 16a Ora: rimonta e sorpasso della Ferrari su Toyota

24h Le Mans | 16a Ora: rimonta e sorpasso della Ferrari su Toyota

LM24 Le Mans
24h di Le Mans

24h Le Mans | 16a Ora: rimonta e sorpasso della Ferrari su Toyota 24h Le Mans | 16a Ora: rimonta e sorpasso della Ferrari su Toyota

24h Le Mans | 14a Ora: Peugeot sbatte, è lotta Toyota-Ferrari

24h Le Mans | 14a Ora: Peugeot sbatte, è lotta Toyota-Ferrari

LM24 Le Mans
24h di Le Mans

24h Le Mans | 14a Ora: Peugeot sbatte, è lotta Toyota-Ferrari 24h Le Mans | 14a Ora: Peugeot sbatte, è lotta Toyota-Ferrari

24h Le Mans | 8a Ora: Ferrari #51 nella ghiaia, problemi per la Toyota #7

24h Le Mans | 8a Ora: Ferrari #51 nella ghiaia, problemi per la Toyota #7

LM24 Le Mans
24h di Le Mans

24h Le Mans | 8a Ora: Ferrari #51 nella ghiaia, problemi per la Toyota #7 24h Le Mans | 8a Ora: Ferrari #51 nella ghiaia, problemi per la Toyota #7

24h Le Mans | La maratona dei piloti: ecco come viene affrontata

24h Le Mans | La maratona dei piloti: ecco come viene affrontata

LM24 Le Mans
24h di Le Mans

24h Le Mans | La maratona dei piloti: ecco come viene affrontata 24h Le Mans | La maratona dei piloti: ecco come viene affrontata

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter
Socials
L'app di Motorsport.com
Serie
Motorsport Network
Contattaci
© 2023 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.