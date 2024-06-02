Video | Giovinazzi: "Le Mans senza scaldoni? Ci preoccupa la notte"
In questa intervista esclusiva di Motorsport.com, Antonio Giovinazzi, pilota della Ferrari 499P #51, spiega il suo approccio alla preparazione della 24 Ore di Le Mans, gara che preoccupa i piloti e il team per quanto riguarda la gestione della notte con le gomme fredde...
