Intervista
Le Mans 24h di Le Mans

Video | Giovinazzi: "Le Mans senza scaldoni? Ci preoccupa la notte"

In questa intervista esclusiva di Motorsport.com, Antonio Giovinazzi, pilota della Ferrari 499P #51, spiega il suo approccio alla preparazione della 24 Ore di Le Mans, gara che preoccupa i piloti e il team per quanto riguarda la gestione della notte con le gomme fredde...

Beatrice Frangione
Beatrice Frangione

