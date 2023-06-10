Video | Ghini: "La genuinità di Le Mans balsamo per le corse"
In questo nuovo episodio del Candido firmato Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini parlano della prestigiosa 24 Ore di Le Mans. Un appuntamento genuino, che fa bene non solo al WEC, ma a tutto il mondo delle corse...
Ultime notizie
24h Le Mans | 14a Ora: Peugeot sbatte, è lotta Toyota-Ferrari
24h Le Mans | 14a Ora: Peugeot sbatte, è lotta Toyota-Ferrari 24h Le Mans | 14a Ora: Peugeot sbatte, è lotta Toyota-Ferrari
24h Le Mans | 8a Ora: Ferrari #51 nella ghiaia, problemi per la Toyota #7
24h Le Mans | 8a Ora: Ferrari #51 nella ghiaia, problemi per la Toyota #7 24h Le Mans | 8a Ora: Ferrari #51 nella ghiaia, problemi per la Toyota #7
24h Le Mans | La maratona dei piloti: ecco come viene affrontata
24h Le Mans | La maratona dei piloti: ecco come viene affrontata 24h Le Mans | La maratona dei piloti: ecco come viene affrontata
24h Le Mans | 6a Ora: le Ferrari 499P balzano al comando
24h Le Mans | 6a Ora: le Ferrari 499P balzano al comando 24h Le Mans | 6a Ora: le Ferrari 499P balzano al comando
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.