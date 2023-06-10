Precedente / WEC | Nel 2024 via le LMP2, LMGT3 con priorità ai marchi Hypercar
Video | Ghini: "La genuinità di Le Mans balsamo per le corse"

In questo nuovo episodio del Candido firmato Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini parlano della prestigiosa 24 Ore di Le Mans. Un appuntamento genuino, che fa bene non solo al WEC, ma a tutto il mondo delle corse...

Franco Nugnes
Di:
Co-autore:
Beatrice Vanin
, Video Editor
