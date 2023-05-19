Precedente / Categorizzazioni dei piloti: cosa sono e come funzionano? Prossimo / 24h di Le Mans | Ecco programma e orari delle Verifiche Tecniche
Le Mans / 24h di Le Mans Intervista

Video | Coletta: "La 499P è già un miracolo. I risultati lo testimoniano"

In questo nuovo video di Motorsport.com, Francesco Corghi intervista Antonello Coletta, responsabile Attività Sportive GT di Ferrari. Un bilancio sulla stagione in corso, con uno sguardo al tanto atteso appuntamento a Le Mans...

Francesco Corghi
Di:
Co-autore:
Beatrice Frangione
, Featured writer
condividi
commenti

