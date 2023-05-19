Video | Coletta: "La 499P è già un miracolo. I risultati lo testimoniano"
In questo nuovo video di Motorsport.com, Francesco Corghi intervista Antonello Coletta, responsabile Attività Sportive GT di Ferrari. Un bilancio sulla stagione in corso, con uno sguardo al tanto atteso appuntamento a Le Mans...
