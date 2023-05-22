Precedente / 24h di Le Mans | Ecco programma e orari delle Verifiche Tecniche
Le Mans Intervista

Video | Amato Ferrari: “A Le Mans ce la vogliamo giocare!”

In questo nuovo video di Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes intervista Amato Ferrari, fondatore di AF Corse. La 24 ore di Le Mans si avvicina e le aspettative sono alte...

Franco Nugnes
Di:
Co-autore:
Beatrice Vanin
Video Editor



