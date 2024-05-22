Tutti i campionati

Le Mans Presentazione BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car
Fotogallery

Gallery WEC | Ecco la BMW Art Car che correrà la 24h di Le Mans

Al Centre Pompidou di Parigi la BMW M Motorsport ha presentato la livrea speciale ideata dall'artista Julie Mehretu con cui correrà la M Hybrid V8 #20 iscritta in Classe Hypercar: scopriamola in tutti i suoi dettagli cromatici.

Francesco Corghi
Francesco Corghi
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car by Julie Mehretu
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car di Julie Mehretu
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car di Julie Mehretu
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car di Julie Mehretu
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car di Julie Mehretu
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car di Julie Mehretu
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car di Julie Mehretu
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car di Julie Mehretu
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car
BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car
Francesco Corghi
