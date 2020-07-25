Eventi più importanti
IMSA: solo endurance per Tower-Starworks, Heart of Racing cambia

IMSA: solo endurance per Tower-Starworks, Heart of Racing cambia
Di:
25 lug 2020, 08:12

Il team di Peter Baron ha ritirato la sua LMP2 dalle prossime gare brevi scegliendo di correre solo quelle più lunghe del calendario, mentre in GTD Riberas è bloccato in Nuova Zelanda, per cui la Aston Martin #23 andrà a James-De Angelis.

Ci sono un paio di novità in vista del round di domenica prossima che i concorrenti dell'IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship affronteranno a Road America.

La Tower Motorsport by Starworks ha scelto di ritirare la propria LMP2 dall'evento, mentre in casa The Heart of Racing si è provveduto ad una sostituzione.

Per quanto riguarda la Tower Motorsport by Starworks, il team ha comunicato tramite i propri social media che affronterà solamente gli impegni di Endurance Cup a Watkins Glen, Petit Le Mans e 12h di Sebring da qui fino a fine stagione.

“Ci dispiace informare i nostri fan che i programmi purtroppo sono cambiati per via della pandemia - dice la nota ufficiale - Ci siamo ritirati dal weekend di Road America e faremo solamente le restanti tre gare endurance della stagione 2020. Siamo molto grati a tutti coloro che lavorano duramente in IMSA per fare proseguire il tutto".

"Hanno fatto il possibile per tornare a correre in sicurezza e dobbiamo applaudirli per quanto visto nelle ultime due gare. Purtroppo siamo molto dispiaciuti per la notizia che dobbiamo dare, ma terremo tutti informati sulle novità che verranno fuori".

A questo punto rivedremo Ryan Dalziel e John Farano sulla Oreca 07 #8 del team di Peter Baron dopo l'estate, con la Classe LMP2 che domenica prossima avrà quattro auto in griglia, ovvero DragonSpeed, Performance Tech, PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports ed Era Motorsport.

In Classe GTD c'è invece una novità per quanto riguarda l'equipaggio della Heart of Racing, che per la sua Aston Martin Vantage GT3 #23 ha dovuto sostituire Alex Riberas con il team principal Ian James, che quindi condividerà il volante assieme a Roman De Angelis.

Riberas è rimasto bloccato attualmente in Nuova Zelanda dalle restrizioni causate dalla pandemia, per cui si è reso necessario il suo avvicendamento in attesa di novità.

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, David Heinemeier Hansson, John Farano, Nicolas Lapierre

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, David Heinemeier Hansson, John Farano, Nicolas Lapierre
1/20

Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, David Heinemeier Hansson, John Farano, Nicolas Lapierre

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, David Heinemeier Hansson, John Farano, Nicolas Lapierre
2/20

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, David Heinemeier Hansson, John Farano, Nicolas Lapierre

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, David Heinemeier Hansson, John Farano, Nicolas Lapierre
3/20

Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, David Heinemeier Hansson, John Farano, Nicolas Lapierre

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, David Heinemeier Hansson, John Farano, Nicolas Lapierre
4/20

Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, David Heinemeier Hansson, John Farano, Nicolas Lapierre

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, David Heinemeier Hansson, John Farano, Nicolas Lapierre
5/20

Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, David Heinemeier Hansson, John Farano, Nicolas Lapierre

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, David Heinemeier Hansson, John Farano, Nicolas Lapierre
6/20

Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, David Heinemeier Hansson, John Farano, Nicolas Lapierre

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, David Heinemeier Hansson, John Farano, Nicolas Lapierre
7/20

Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, John Farano

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, John Farano
8/20

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, John Farano

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, John Farano
9/20

Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, John Farano

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, John Farano
10/20

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas

#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas
11/20

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas

#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas
12/20

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas

#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas
13/20

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas

#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas
14/20

Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas

#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas
15/20

Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas

#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas
16/20

Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas

#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas
17/20

Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas, pit stop

#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas, pit stop
18/20

Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Roman De Angelis, Ian James, Alex Riberas, Nicki Thiim

#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Roman De Angelis, Ian James, Alex Riberas, Nicki Thiim
19/20

Foto di: Bob Meyer

#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas, pit stop

#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas, pit stop
20/20

Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

1o

