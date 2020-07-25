IMSA: solo endurance per Tower-Starworks, Heart of Racing cambia
Il team di Peter Baron ha ritirato la sua LMP2 dalle prossime gare brevi scegliendo di correre solo quelle più lunghe del calendario, mentre in GTD Riberas è bloccato in Nuova Zelanda, per cui la Aston Martin #23 andrà a James-De Angelis.
Ci sono un paio di novità in vista del round di domenica prossima che i concorrenti dell'IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship affronteranno a Road America.
La Tower Motorsport by Starworks ha scelto di ritirare la propria LMP2 dall'evento, mentre in casa The Heart of Racing si è provveduto ad una sostituzione.
Per quanto riguarda la Tower Motorsport by Starworks, il team ha comunicato tramite i propri social media che affronterà solamente gli impegni di Endurance Cup a Watkins Glen, Petit Le Mans e 12h di Sebring da qui fino a fine stagione.
“Ci dispiace informare i nostri fan che i programmi purtroppo sono cambiati per via della pandemia - dice la nota ufficiale - Ci siamo ritirati dal weekend di Road America e faremo solamente le restanti tre gare endurance della stagione 2020. Siamo molto grati a tutti coloro che lavorano duramente in IMSA per fare proseguire il tutto".
"Hanno fatto il possibile per tornare a correre in sicurezza e dobbiamo applaudirli per quanto visto nelle ultime due gare. Purtroppo siamo molto dispiaciuti per la notizia che dobbiamo dare, ma terremo tutti informati sulle novità che verranno fuori".
A questo punto rivedremo Ryan Dalziel e John Farano sulla Oreca 07 #8 del team di Peter Baron dopo l'estate, con la Classe LMP2 che domenica prossima avrà quattro auto in griglia, ovvero DragonSpeed, Performance Tech, PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports ed Era Motorsport.
In Classe GTD c'è invece una novità per quanto riguarda l'equipaggio della Heart of Racing, che per la sua Aston Martin Vantage GT3 #23 ha dovuto sostituire Alex Riberas con il team principal Ian James, che quindi condividerà il volante assieme a Roman De Angelis.
Riberas è rimasto bloccato attualmente in Nuova Zelanda dalle restrizioni causate dalla pandemia, per cui si è reso necessario il suo avvicendamento in attesa di novità.
#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, David Heinemeier Hansson, John Farano, Nicolas Lapierre
#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, David Heinemeier Hansson, John Farano, Nicolas Lapierre
#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, David Heinemeier Hansson, John Farano, Nicolas Lapierre
#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, David Heinemeier Hansson, John Farano, Nicolas Lapierre
#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, David Heinemeier Hansson, John Farano, Nicolas Lapierre
#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, David Heinemeier Hansson, John Farano, Nicolas Lapierre
#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, David Heinemeier Hansson, John Farano, Nicolas Lapierre
#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, John Farano
#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, John Farano
#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, John Farano
#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas
#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas
#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas
#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas
#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas
#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas
#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas
#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas, pit stop
#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Roman De Angelis, Ian James, Alex Riberas, Nicki Thiim
#23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Roman De Angelis, Nicki Thiim, Ian James, Alex Riberas, pit stop
Su questo articolo
|Serie
|IMSA
|Team
|Starworks Motorsports
|Autore
|Francesco Corghi