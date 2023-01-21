Fotogallery IMSA | A Daytona c'è l'esordio delle nuove LMDh

#44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim
#63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Jordan Pepper, Romain Grosjean, Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
#53 MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Mark Kvamme, Trenton Estep, Jan Magnussen, Jason Hart
#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn, Nicolas Lapierre
#38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier JS P320: John DeAngelis, Christopher Allen, Connor Bloum, Cameron Shields
#33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier JS P320: Lance Willsey, Joao Barbosa, Nico Pino, Danny Soufi
#32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3: Mike Skeen, Mikael Grenier, Kenton Koch, Maximilian Goetz
#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken
#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner
#25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta
#24 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, Marco Wittmann, Colton Herta
#23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ross Gunn, Alex Riberas, David Pittard
#20 High Class Racing ORECA LMP2 07: Dennis Andersen, Ed Jones, Anders Fjordbach, Raffaele Marciello
#19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Raffaele Giammaria, Franck Perera, Claudio Schiavoni, Rolf Ineichen
#18 Era Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07: Ryan Dalziel, Christian Rasmussen, Oliver Jarvis, Dwight Merriman
#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Mike Conway
#13 AWA Duqueine D08: Orey Fidani, Matthew Bell, Moritz Kranz, Lars Kern
#12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo, Kyle Kirkwood, Parker Thompson
#10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley
#1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Corey Lewis, Maxime Martin
#023 Triarsi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Charles Scardina, Andrea Bertolini, Onofrio Triarsi, Alessio Rovera
#02 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
#01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
#93 Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR Acura NSX GT3: Ashton Harrison, Danny Formal, Kyle Marcelli, Ryan Briscoe
#92 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: David Brule, Alec Udell, Andrew Davis, Jeroen Bleekemolen
#91 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Alan Metni, Kay van Berlo, Jaxon Evans, Julien Andlauer
#88 AF Corse ORECA LMP2 07: Francois Perrodo, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Julien canal, Nicklas Nielsen
#87 FastMD Racing Duqueine D08: Yu Kanamaru, James French, Nick Boulle, James Vance
#83 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting
#80 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: PJ Hyett, Seb Priaulx, Gunnar Jeannette, Harry Tincknell
#7 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Michael Christensen
#57 Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Russell Ward, Philip Ellis, Lucas Auer, Indy Dontje
#55 Proton Competition ORECA LMP2 07: Fred Poordad, James Allen, Giammaria Bruni, Francesco Pizzi
#96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3: Patrick Gallagher, Robby Foley, Michael Dinan, Jens Klingmann
