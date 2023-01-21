Precedente / Daytona | Roar, Libere 2: doppietta Acura, bene Mercedes e Lexus Prossimo / Daytona | Roar, Libere 3: altro 1-2 Acura, bene la McLaren in GTD
IMSA / Roar Before The 24 Fotogallery

Fotogallery IMSA | A Daytona c'è l'esordio delle nuove LMDh

In Florida comincia il doppio weekend della 24h di Daytona: nelle prime Prove Libere dei test Roar Before the 24 hanno debuttato ufficialmente i prototipi di nuova generazione e non solo: riviviamo la giornata di venerdì attraverso le più belle immagini.

Francesco Corghi
Di:
, Journalist
#44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim
1/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Jordan Pepper, Romain Grosjean, Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli
2/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
3/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
4/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
5/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
6/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
7/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#53 MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Mark Kvamme, Trenton Estep, Jan Magnussen, Jason Hart
8/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#53 MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Mark Kvamme, Trenton Estep, Jan Magnussen, Jason Hart
9/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn, Nicolas Lapierre
10/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim
11/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier JS P320: John DeAngelis, Christopher Allen, Connor Bloum, Cameron Shields
12/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier JS P320: Lance Willsey, Joao Barbosa, Nico Pino, Danny Soufi
13/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3: Mike Skeen, Mikael Grenier, Kenton Koch, Maximilian Goetz
14/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3: Mike Skeen, Mikael Grenier, Kenton Koch, Maximilian Goetz
15/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken
16/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner
17/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta
18/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#24 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, Marco Wittmann, Colton Herta
19/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#24 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, Marco Wittmann, Colton Herta
20/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ross Gunn, Alex Riberas, David Pittard
21/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#20 High Class Racing ORECA LMP2 07: Dennis Andersen, Ed Jones, Anders Fjordbach, Raffaele Marciello
22/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Raffaele Giammaria, Franck Perera, Claudio Schiavoni, Rolf Ineichen
23/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Raffaele Giammaria, Franck Perera, Claudio Schiavoni, Rolf Ineichen
24/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#18 Era Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07: Ryan Dalziel, Christian Rasmussen, Oliver Jarvis, Dwight Merriman
25/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Mike Conway
26/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Mike Conway
27/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#13 AWA Duqueine D08: Orey Fidani, Matthew Bell, Moritz Kranz, Lars Kern
28/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#13 AWA Duqueine D08: Orey Fidani, Matthew Bell, Moritz Kranz, Lars Kern
29/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo, Kyle Kirkwood, Parker Thompson
30/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley
31/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Corey Lewis, Maxime Martin
32/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#023 Triarsi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Charles Scardina, Andrea Bertolini, Onofrio Triarsi, Alessio Rovera
33/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#02 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
34/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
35/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#93 Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR Acura NSX GT3: Ashton Harrison, Danny Formal, Kyle Marcelli, Ryan Briscoe
36/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#92 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: David Brule, Alec Udell, Andrew Davis, Jeroen Bleekemolen
37/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#92 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: David Brule, Alec Udell, Andrew Davis, Jeroen Bleekemolen
38/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#91 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Alan Metni, Kay van Berlo, Jaxon Evans, Julien Andlauer
39/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#88 AF Corse ORECA LMP2 07: Francois Perrodo, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Julien canal, Nicklas Nielsen
40/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#88 AF Corse ORECA LMP2 07: Francois Perrodo, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Julien canal, Nicklas Nielsen
41/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#87 FastMD Racing Duqueine D08: Yu Kanamaru, James French, Nick Boulle, James Vance
42/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#83 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting
43/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#80 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: PJ Hyett, Seb Priaulx, Gunnar Jeannette, Harry Tincknell
44/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#7 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Michael Christensen
45/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
46/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
47/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#57 Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Russell Ward, Philip Ellis, Lucas Auer, Indy Dontje
48/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#55 Proton Competition ORECA LMP2 07: Fred Poordad, James Allen, Giammaria Bruni, Francesco Pizzi
49/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn, Nicolas Lapierre
50/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3: Patrick Gallagher, Robby Foley, Michael Dinan, Jens Klingmann
51/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#93 Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR Acura NSX GT3: Ashton Harrison, Danny Formal, Kyle Marcelli, Ryan Briscoe
52/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#92 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: David Brule, Alec Udell, Andrew Davis, Jeroen Bleekemolen
53/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#85 JDC Miller MotorSports Duqueine D08: Bechtolsheimer, Luca Mars, Mason Filippi, Tijmen van der Helm
54/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#80 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: PJ Hyett, Seb Priaulx, Gunnar Jeannette, Harry Tincknell
55/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#7 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Michael Christensen
56/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#7 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Michael Christensen
57/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3: Sheena Monk, Katherine Legge, Mario Farnbacher, Marc Miller
58/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3: Sheena Monk, Katherine Legge, Mario Farnbacher, Marc Miller
59/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#64 TGM/TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ted Giovanis, Hugh Plumb, Matt Plumb, Owen Trinkler
60/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
61/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
62/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
63/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
64/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
65/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#57 Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Russell Ward, Philip Ellis, Lucas Auer, Indy Dontje
66/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn, Nicolas Lapierre
67/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: Ben Keating
68/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#42 NTE Sport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Don Yount, Jaden Conwright, Kerong Li, Alessio Deledda
69/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier JS P320: Lance Willsey, Joao Barbosa, Nico Pino, Danny Soufi, #63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Jordan Pepper, Romain Grosjean, Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli
70/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken
71/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner
72/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta
73/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta
74/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#24 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, Marco Wittmann, Colton Herta
75/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Mike Conway
76/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo, Kyle Kirkwood, Parker Thompson
77/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley
78/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley
79/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley
80/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Corey Lewis, Maxime Martin
81/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA LMP2 07: George Kurtz, Ben Hanley, Matt McMurry, Esteban Gutierrez
82/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
83/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3: Patrick Gallagher, Robby Foley, Michael Dinan, Jens Klingmann
84/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#95 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3: Bill Auberlen, Chandler Hull, Bruno Spengler, John Edwards
85/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#95 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3: Bill Auberlen, Chandler Hull, Bruno Spengler, John Edwards
86/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#93 Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR Acura NSX GT3: Ashton Harrison, Danny Formal, Kyle Marcelli, Ryan Briscoe
87/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#92 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: David Brule, Alec Udell, Andrew Davis, Jeroen Bleekemolen
88/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#91 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Alan Metni, Kay van Berlo, Jaxon Evans, Julien Andlauer
89/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#88 AF Corse ORECA LMP2 07: Francois Perrodo, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Julien canal, Nicklas Nielsen
90/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#85 JDC Miller MotorSports Duqueine D08: Bechtolsheimer, Luca Mars, Mason Filippi, Tijmen van der Helm
91/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#83 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting
92/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#83 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting
93/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#83 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting
94/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#78 US RaceTronics Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Misha Goikhberg, Loris Spinelli, Benja Hites, Marco Mapelli
95/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes AMG GT3: Fabian Schiller, Axcil Jefferies
96/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#7 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Michael Christensen
97/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#64 TGM/TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ted Giovanis, Hugh Plumb, Matt Plumb, Owen Trinkler
98/148

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Ryan Hardwick, Jan Heylen, Zacharie Robichon, Dennis Olsen
99/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Raffaele Giammaria, Franck Perera, Claudio Schiavoni, Rolf Ineichen
100/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#20 High Class Racing ORECA LMP2 07: Dennis Andersen, Ed Jones, Anders Fjordbach, Raffaele Marciello
101/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#21 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3: Simon Mann, Luis Perez Companc, Miguel Molina, Francesco Castellacci
102/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#24 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, Marco Wittmann, Colton Herta
103/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta
104/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta
105/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta
106/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta
107/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta
108/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner
109/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken
110/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier JS P320: John DeAngelis, Christopher Allen, Connor Bloum, Cameron Shields
111/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier JS P320: John DeAngelis, Christopher Allen, Connor Bloum, Cameron Shields
112/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#42 NTE Sport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Don Yount, Jaden Conwright, Kerong Li, Alessio Deledda
113/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim
114/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#47 Cetilar Racing Ferrari 296 GT3: Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto, Antonio Fuoco, Alessandro Balzan
115/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn, Nicolas Lapierre
116/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#53 MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Mark Kvamme, Trenton Estep, Jan Magnussen, Jason Hart
117/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#57 Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Russell Ward, Philip Ellis, Lucas Auer, Indy Dontje
118/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
119/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
120/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
121/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
122/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Jordan Pepper, Romain Grosjean, Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli
123/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#64 TGM/TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ted Giovanis, Hugh Plumb, Matt Plumb, Owen Trinkler
124/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3: Sheena Monk, Katherine Legge, Mario Farnbacher, Marc Miller
125/148

Foto di: Art Fleischmann