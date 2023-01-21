Fotogallery IMSA | A Daytona c'è l'esordio delle nuove LMDh In Florida comincia il doppio weekend della 24h di Daytona: nelle prime Prove Libere dei test Roar Before the 24 hanno debuttato ufficialmente i prototipi di nuova generazione e non solo: riviviamo la giornata di venerdì attraverso le più belle immagini.

Di: Francesco Corghi , Journalist #44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim 1 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Jordan Pepper, Romain Grosjean, Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli 2 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud 3 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud 4 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud 5 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron 6 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron 7 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #53 MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Mark Kvamme, Trenton Estep, Jan Magnussen, Jason Hart 8 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #53 MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Mark Kvamme, Trenton Estep, Jan Magnussen, Jason Hart 9 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn, Nicolas Lapierre 10 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim 11 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier JS P320: John DeAngelis, Christopher Allen, Connor Bloum, Cameron Shields 12 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier JS P320: Lance Willsey, Joao Barbosa, Nico Pino, Danny Soufi 13 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3: Mike Skeen, Mikael Grenier, Kenton Koch, Maximilian Goetz 14 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3: Mike Skeen, Mikael Grenier, Kenton Koch, Maximilian Goetz 15 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken 16 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner 17 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta 18 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #24 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, Marco Wittmann, Colton Herta 19 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #24 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, Marco Wittmann, Colton Herta 20 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ross Gunn, Alex Riberas, David Pittard 21 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #20 High Class Racing ORECA LMP2 07: Dennis Andersen, Ed Jones, Anders Fjordbach, Raffaele Marciello 22 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Raffaele Giammaria, Franck Perera, Claudio Schiavoni, Rolf Ineichen 23 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Raffaele Giammaria, Franck Perera, Claudio Schiavoni, Rolf Ineichen 24 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #18 Era Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07: Ryan Dalziel, Christian Rasmussen, Oliver Jarvis, Dwight Merriman 25 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Mike Conway 26 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Mike Conway 27 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #13 AWA Duqueine D08: Orey Fidani, Matthew Bell, Moritz Kranz, Lars Kern 28 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #13 AWA Duqueine D08: Orey Fidani, Matthew Bell, Moritz Kranz, Lars Kern 29 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo, Kyle Kirkwood, Parker Thompson 30 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley 31 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Corey Lewis, Maxime Martin 32 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #023 Triarsi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Charles Scardina, Andrea Bertolini, Onofrio Triarsi, Alessio Rovera 33 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #02 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook 34 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon 35 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #93 Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR Acura NSX GT3: Ashton Harrison, Danny Formal, Kyle Marcelli, Ryan Briscoe 36 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #92 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: David Brule, Alec Udell, Andrew Davis, Jeroen Bleekemolen 37 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #92 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: David Brule, Alec Udell, Andrew Davis, Jeroen Bleekemolen 38 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #91 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Alan Metni, Kay van Berlo, Jaxon Evans, Julien Andlauer 39 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #88 AF Corse ORECA LMP2 07: Francois Perrodo, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Julien canal, Nicklas Nielsen 40 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #88 AF Corse ORECA LMP2 07: Francois Perrodo, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Julien canal, Nicklas Nielsen 41 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #87 FastMD Racing Duqueine D08: Yu Kanamaru, James French, Nick Boulle, James Vance 42 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #83 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting 43 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #80 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: PJ Hyett, Seb Priaulx, Gunnar Jeannette, Harry Tincknell 44 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #7 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Michael Christensen 45 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud 46 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron 47 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #57 Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Russell Ward, Philip Ellis, Lucas Auer, Indy Dontje 48 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #55 Proton Competition ORECA LMP2 07: Fred Poordad, James Allen, Giammaria Bruni, Francesco Pizzi 49 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn, Nicolas Lapierre 50 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3: Patrick Gallagher, Robby Foley, Michael Dinan, Jens Klingmann 51 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #93 Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR Acura NSX GT3: Ashton Harrison, Danny Formal, Kyle Marcelli, Ryan Briscoe 52 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #92 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: David Brule, Alec Udell, Andrew Davis, Jeroen Bleekemolen 53 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #85 JDC Miller MotorSports Duqueine D08: Bechtolsheimer, Luca Mars, Mason Filippi, Tijmen van der Helm 54 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #80 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: PJ Hyett, Seb Priaulx, Gunnar Jeannette, Harry Tincknell 55 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #7 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Michael Christensen 56 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #7 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Michael Christensen 57 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3: Sheena Monk, Katherine Legge, Mario Farnbacher, Marc Miller 58 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3: Sheena Monk, Katherine Legge, Mario Farnbacher, Marc Miller 59 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #64 TGM/TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ted Giovanis, Hugh Plumb, Matt Plumb, Owen Trinkler 60 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud 61 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud 62 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud 63 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron 64 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron 65 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #57 Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Russell Ward, Philip Ellis, Lucas Auer, Indy Dontje 66 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn, Nicolas Lapierre 67 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: Ben Keating 68 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #42 NTE Sport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Don Yount, Jaden Conwright, Kerong Li, Alessio Deledda 69 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier JS P320: Lance Willsey, Joao Barbosa, Nico Pino, Danny Soufi, #63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Jordan Pepper, Romain Grosjean, Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli 70 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken 71 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner 72 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta 73 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta 74 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #24 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, Marco Wittmann, Colton Herta 75 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Mike Conway 76 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo, Kyle Kirkwood, Parker Thompson 77 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley 78 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley 79 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley 80 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Corey Lewis, Maxime Martin 81 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA LMP2 07: George Kurtz, Ben Hanley, Matt McMurry, Esteban Gutierrez 82 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon 83 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3: Patrick Gallagher, Robby Foley, Michael Dinan, Jens Klingmann 84 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #95 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3: Bill Auberlen, Chandler Hull, Bruno Spengler, John Edwards 85 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #95 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3: Bill Auberlen, Chandler Hull, Bruno Spengler, John Edwards 86 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #93 Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR Acura NSX GT3: Ashton Harrison, Danny Formal, Kyle Marcelli, Ryan Briscoe 87 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #92 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: David Brule, Alec Udell, Andrew Davis, Jeroen Bleekemolen 88 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #91 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Alan Metni, Kay van Berlo, Jaxon Evans, Julien Andlauer 89 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #88 AF Corse ORECA LMP2 07: Francois Perrodo, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Julien canal, Nicklas Nielsen 90 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #85 JDC Miller MotorSports Duqueine D08: Bechtolsheimer, Luca Mars, Mason Filippi, Tijmen van der Helm 91 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #83 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting 92 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #83 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting 93 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #83 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting 94 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #78 US RaceTronics Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Misha Goikhberg, Loris Spinelli, Benja Hites, Marco Mapelli 95 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes AMG GT3: Fabian Schiller, Axcil Jefferies 96 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #7 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Michael Christensen 97 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #64 TGM/TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ted Giovanis, Hugh Plumb, Matt Plumb, Owen Trinkler 98 / 148 Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Ryan Hardwick, Jan Heylen, Zacharie Robichon, Dennis Olsen 99 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Raffaele Giammaria, Franck Perera, Claudio Schiavoni, Rolf Ineichen 100 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #20 High Class Racing ORECA LMP2 07: Dennis Andersen, Ed Jones, Anders Fjordbach, Raffaele Marciello 101 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #21 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3: Simon Mann, Luis Perez Companc, Miguel Molina, Francesco Castellacci 102 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #24 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, Marco Wittmann, Colton Herta 103 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta 104 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta 105 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta 106 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta 107 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta 108 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner 109 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken 110 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier JS P320: John DeAngelis, Christopher Allen, Connor Bloum, Cameron Shields 111 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier JS P320: John DeAngelis, Christopher Allen, Connor Bloum, Cameron Shields 112 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #42 NTE Sport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Don Yount, Jaden Conwright, Kerong Li, Alessio Deledda 113 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim 114 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #47 Cetilar Racing Ferrari 296 GT3: Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto, Antonio Fuoco, Alessandro Balzan 115 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn, Nicolas Lapierre 116 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #53 MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Mark Kvamme, Trenton Estep, Jan Magnussen, Jason Hart 117 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #57 Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Russell Ward, Philip Ellis, Lucas Auer, Indy Dontje 118 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron 119 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron 120 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud 121 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud 122 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Jordan Pepper, Romain Grosjean, Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli 123 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #64 TGM/TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ted Giovanis, Hugh Plumb, Matt Plumb, Owen Trinkler 124 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann #66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3: Sheena Monk, Katherine Legge, Mario Farnbacher, Marc Miller 125 / 148 Foto di: Art Fleischmann