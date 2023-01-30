Fotogallery | Gli scatti più belli della 24 Ore di Daytona 2023

#02 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook, #25 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta
1/79
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Mike Conway, #18 Era Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07: Ryan Dalziel, Christian Rasmussen, Oliver Jarvis, Dwight Merriman
2/79
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley, #7 Team Penske Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Michael Christensen, #01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
3/79
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley
4/79
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley
5/79
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Roman De Angelis, Marco Sorensen, Ian James, Darren Turner, #6 Team Penske Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
6/79
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3: Mike Skeen, Mikael Grenier, Kenton Koch, Maximilian Goetz, #75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes AMG GT3: Fabian Schiller, Axcil Jefferies, #79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Cooper MacNeil, Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon, Maro Engel
7/79
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3: Mike Skeen, Mikael Grenier, Kenton Koch, Maximilian Goetz, #75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes AMG GT3: Fabian Schiller, Axcil Jefferies, #79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Cooper MacNeil, Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon, Maro Engel
8/79
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner, #1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Corey Lewis, Maxime Martin, #96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3: Patrick Gallagher, Robby Foley, Michael Dinan, Jens Klingmann
9/79
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#43 MRS GT-Racing Ligier JS P320: Sebastian Alvarez, Alex Vogel, Guilherme de Oliveira, Danial Frost
10/79
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#53 MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Mark Kvamme, Trenton Estep, Jan Magnussen, Jason Hart, #01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
11/79
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#55 Proton Competition ORECA LMP2 07: Fred Poordad, James Allen, Giammaria Bruni, Francesco Pizzi
12/79
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
13/79
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud, #7 Team Penske Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Michael Christensen, #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley, #01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
14/79
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#77 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Alan Brynjolfsson, Trent Hindman, Maxwell Root, Kevin Estre, #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Mike Conway, #91 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Alan Metni, Kay van Berlo, Jaxon Evans, Julien Andlauer
15/79
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
16/79
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
Atmosfera, Fuochi d'artificio
17/79
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Atmosfera, Fuochi d'artificio
18/79
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
#01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
19/79
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#02 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook, #23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ross Gunn, Alex Riberas, David Pittard
20/79
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
Safety car
21/79
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Mike Conway
22/79
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
#21 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3: Simon Mann, Luis Perez Companc, Miguel Molina, Francesco Castellacci
23/79
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley
24/79
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
#33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier JS P320: Lance Willsey, Joao Barbosa, Nico Pino, Danny Soufi
#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, Marco Wittmann, Colton Herta
52/79
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA LMP2 07: George Kurtz, Ben Hanley, Matt McMurry, Esteban Gutierrez, #78 US RaceTronics Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Misha Goikhberg, Loris Spinelli, Benja Hites, Marco Mapelli
53/79
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Jordan Pepper, Romain Grosjean, Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, #1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Corey Lewis, Maxime Martin, #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner
54/79
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#77 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Alan Brynjolfsson, Trent Hindman, Maxwell Root, Kevin Estre, #83 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting, #16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Ryan Hardwick, Jan Heylen, Zacharie Robichon, Dennis Olsen
55/79
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#95 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3: Bill Auberlen, Chandler Hull, Bruno Spengler, John Edwards, #1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Corey Lewis, Maxime Martin
56/79
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
57/79
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
58/79
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
59/79
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist
60/79
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
61/79
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
#38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier JS P320: John DeAngelis, Christopher Allen, Connor Bloum, Cameron Shields
62/79
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#64 TGM/TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ted Giovanis, Hugh Plumb, Matt Plumb, Owen Trinkler
63/79
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Klaus Bachler, Patrick Pilet, Laurens Vanthoor
64/79
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Mike Conway, #17 AWA Duqueine D08: Wayne Boyd, Nico Varrone, Thomas Merrill, Anthony Mantella
65/79
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn, Nicolas Lapierre
66/79
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#78 US RaceTronics Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Misha Goikhberg, Loris Spinelli, Benja Hites, Marco Mapelli
67/79
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Jordan Pepper, Romain Grosjean, Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli
#87 FastMD Racing Duqueine D08: Yu Kanamaru, James French, Nick Boulle, James Vance
70/79
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#92 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: David Brule, Alec Udell, Andrew Davis, Jeroen Bleekemolen
71/79
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
72/79
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#78 US RaceTronics Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Misha Goikhberg, Loris Spinelli, Benja Hites, Marco Mapelli
73/79
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Atmosfera
74/79
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Griglia di partenza
75/79
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Klaus Bachler, Patrick Pilet, Laurens Vanthoor
76/79
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
77/79
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#93 Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR Acura NSX GT3: Ashton Harrison, Danny Formal, Kyle Marcelli, Ryan Briscoe, #70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3: Brendan Iribe, Frederik Schandorff, Ollie Millroy, Marvin Kirchhöfer, #1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Corey Lewis, Maxime Martin, #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Mike Conway
78/79
Foto di: Bob Meyer
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
