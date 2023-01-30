Precedente / IMSA | 24h di Daytona: Acura batte Cadillac con doppietta finale Prossimo / Daytona | Acura, un trionfo da infarto: "Poteva esplodere tutto!"
Fotogallery | Gli scatti più belli della 24 Ore di Daytona 2023

Ecco le foto più belle della 24 Ore di Daytona, primo atto dell'IMSA 2023 in cui a vincere è stata la Acura ha ottenuto una strepitosa doppietta.

#02 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook, #25 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Mike Conway, #18 Era Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07: Ryan Dalziel, Christian Rasmussen, Oliver Jarvis, Dwight Merriman
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley, #7 Team Penske Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Michael Christensen, #01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Roman De Angelis, Marco Sorensen, Ian James, Darren Turner, #6 Team Penske Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3: Mike Skeen, Mikael Grenier, Kenton Koch, Maximilian Goetz, #75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes AMG GT3: Fabian Schiller, Axcil Jefferies, #79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Cooper MacNeil, Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon, Maro Engel
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3: Mike Skeen, Mikael Grenier, Kenton Koch, Maximilian Goetz, #75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes AMG GT3: Fabian Schiller, Axcil Jefferies, #79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Cooper MacNeil, Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon, Maro Engel
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner, #1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Corey Lewis, Maxime Martin, #96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3: Patrick Gallagher, Robby Foley, Michael Dinan, Jens Klingmann
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#43 MRS GT-Racing Ligier JS P320: Sebastian Alvarez, Alex Vogel, Guilherme de Oliveira, Danial Frost
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#53 MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Mark Kvamme, Trenton Estep, Jan Magnussen, Jason Hart, #01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#55 Proton Competition ORECA LMP2 07: Fred Poordad, James Allen, Giammaria Bruni, Francesco Pizzi
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud, #7 Team Penske Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Michael Christensen, #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley, #01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#77 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Alan Brynjolfsson, Trent Hindman, Maxwell Root, Kevin Estre, #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Mike Conway, #91 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Alan Metni, Kay van Berlo, Jaxon Evans, Julien Andlauer
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Atmosfera, Fuochi d'artificio
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Atmosfera, Fuochi d'artificio
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#02 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook, #23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ross Gunn, Alex Riberas, David Pittard
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Safety car
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Mike Conway
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#21 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3: Simon Mann, Luis Perez Companc, Miguel Molina, Francesco Castellacci
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier JS P320: Lance Willsey, Joao Barbosa, Nico Pino, Danny Soufi
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320: Jarett Andretti, Gabby Chaves, Dakota Dickerson, Rasmus Lindh
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Helio Castroneves
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier JS P320: John DeAngelis, Christopher Allen, Connor Bloum, Cameron Shields
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320: Jarett Andretti, Gabby Chaves, Dakota Dickerson, Rasmus Lindh, #43 MRS GT-Racing Ligier JS P320: Sebastian Alvarez, Alex Vogel, Guilherme de Oliveira, Danial Frost, #74 Riley Ligier JS P320: Gar Robinson, Felipe Fraga, Josh Burdon, Glenn van Berlo, #85 JDC Miller MotorSports Duqueine D08: Bechtolsheimer, Luca Mars, Mason Filippi, Tijmen van der Helm, #38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier JS P320: John DeAngelis, Christopher Allen, Connor Bloum, Cameron Shields
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#7 Team Penske Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Michael Christensen
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes AMG GT3: Fabian Schiller, Axcil Jefferies, #32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3: Mike Skeen, Mikael Grenier, Kenton Koch, Maximilian Goetz
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes AMG GT3: Fabian Schiller, Axcil Jefferies, #32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3: Mike Skeen, Mikael Grenier, Kenton Koch, Maximilian Goetz
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Klaus Bachler, Patrick Pilet, Laurens Vanthoor
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#02 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA LMP2 07: George Kurtz, Ben Hanley, Matt McMurry, Esteban Gutierrez
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#17 AWA Duqueine D08: Wayne Boyd, Nico Varrone, Thomas Merrill, Anthony Mantella
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3: Sheena Monk, Katherine Legge, Mario Farnbacher, Marc Miller
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Griglia di partenza
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#91 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Alan Metni, Kay van Berlo, Jaxon Evans, Julien Andlauer
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo, Kyle Kirkwood, Parker Thompson
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Ryan Hardwick, Jan Heylen, Zacharie Robichon, Dennis Olsen
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Mike Conway, #85 JDC Miller MotorSports Duqueine D08: Bechtolsheimer, Luca Mars, Mason Filippi, Tijmen van der Helm
Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, Marco Wittmann, Colton Herta
#51 Rick Ware Racing ORECA LMP2 07: Eric Lux, Pietro Fittipaldi, Devlin Defrancesco, Austin Cindric
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#53 MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Mark Kvamme, Trenton Estep, Jan Magnussen, Jason Hart, #12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo, Kyle Kirkwood, Parker Thompson
Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3: Brendan Iribe, Frederik Schandorff, Ollie Millroy, Marvin Kirchhöfer
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Jordan Pepper, Romain Grosjean, Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3: Sheena Monk, Katherine Legge, Mario Farnbacher, Marc Miller
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo, Kyle Kirkwood, Parker Thompson
Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, Marco Wittmann, Colton Herta
Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA LMP2 07: George Kurtz, Ben Hanley, Matt McMurry, Esteban Gutierrez, #78 US RaceTronics Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Misha Goikhberg, Loris Spinelli, Benja Hites, Marco Mapelli
Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Jordan Pepper, Romain Grosjean, Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, #1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Corey Lewis, Maxime Martin, #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner
Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#77 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Alan Brynjolfsson, Trent Hindman, Maxwell Root, Kevin Estre, #83 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting, #16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Ryan Hardwick, Jan Heylen, Zacharie Robichon, Dennis Olsen
Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#95 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3: Bill Auberlen, Chandler Hull, Bruno Spengler, John Edwards, #1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Corey Lewis, Maxime Martin
Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier JS P320: John DeAngelis, Christopher Allen, Connor Bloum, Cameron Shields
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#64 TGM/TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ted Giovanis, Hugh Plumb, Matt Plumb, Owen Trinkler
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Klaus Bachler, Patrick Pilet, Laurens Vanthoor
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Mike Conway, #17 AWA Duqueine D08: Wayne Boyd, Nico Varrone, Thomas Merrill, Anthony Mantella
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn, Nicolas Lapierre
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#78 US RaceTronics Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Misha Goikhberg, Loris Spinelli, Benja Hites, Marco Mapelli
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Jordan Pepper, Romain Grosjean, Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Raffaele Giammaria, Franck Perera, Claudio Schiavoni, Rolf Ineichen
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#87 FastMD Racing Duqueine D08: Yu Kanamaru, James French, Nick Boulle, James Vance
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#92 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: David Brule, Alec Udell, Andrew Davis, Jeroen Bleekemolen
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#78 US RaceTronics Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Misha Goikhberg, Loris Spinelli, Benja Hites, Marco Mapelli
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Atmosfera
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Griglia di partenza
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Klaus Bachler, Patrick Pilet, Laurens Vanthoor
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#93 Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR Acura NSX GT3: Ashton Harrison, Danny Formal, Kyle Marcelli, Ryan Briscoe, #70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3: Brendan Iribe, Frederik Schandorff, Ollie Millroy, Marvin Kirchhöfer, #1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Corey Lewis, Maxime Martin, #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Mike Conway
Foto di: Bob Meyer

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

