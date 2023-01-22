Fotogallery Daytona | Roar: cala il buio e arriva la pioggia

#93 Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR Acura NSX GT3: Ashton Harrison, Danny Formal, Kyle Marcelli, Ryan Briscoe
1/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#91 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Alan Metni, Kay van Berlo, Jaxon Evans, Julien Andlauer
2/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#87 FastMD Racing Duqueine D08: Yu Kanamaru, James French, Nick Boulle, James Vance
3/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#85 JDC Miller MotorSports Duqueine D08: Bechtolsheimer, Luca Mars, Mason Filippi, Tijmen van der Helm
4/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#77 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Alan Brynjolfsson, Trent Hindman, Maxwell Root, Kevin Estre
5/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3: Sheena Monk, Katherine Legge, Mario Farnbacher, Marc Miller
6/ 105
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
7/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon
8/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
9/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#53 MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Mark Kvamme, Trenton Estep, Jan Magnussen, Jason Hart
10/ 105
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
#44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim
11/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier JS P320: Lance Willsey, Joao Barbosa, Nico Pino, Danny Soufi
12/ 105
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
#36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320: Jarett Andretti, Gabby Chaves, Dakota Dickerson, Rasmus Lindh
13/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
14/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier JS P320: John DeAngelis, Christopher Allen, Connor Bloum, Cameron Shields
15/ 105
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken
16/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner
17/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
18/ 105
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
#23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ross Gunn, Alex Riberas, David Pittard
19/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#21 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3: Simon Mann, Luis Perez Companc, Miguel Molina, Francesco Castellacci
20/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#13 AWA Duqueine D08: Orey Fidani, Matthew Bell, Moritz Kranz, Lars Kern
21/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Raffaele Giammaria, Franck Perera, Claudio Schiavoni, Rolf Ineichen
22/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#21 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3: Simon Mann, Luis Perez Companc, Miguel Molina, Francesco Castellacci
23/ 105
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
24/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
25/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
26/ 105
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
#02 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
27/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley
28/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
29/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
30/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
31/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
32/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
33/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
34/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#55 Proton Competition ORECA LMP2 07: Fred Poordad, James Allen, Giammaria Bruni, Francesco Pizzi
35/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
36/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
37/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#55 Proton Competition ORECA LMP2 07: Fred Poordad, James Allen, Giammaria Bruni, Francesco Pizzi
38/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim
39/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320: Jarett Andretti, Gabby Chaves, Dakota Dickerson, Rasmus Lindh
40/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken
41/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier JS P320: Lance Willsey, Joao Barbosa, Nico Pino, Danny Soufi
42/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken
43/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Roman De Angelis, Marco Sorensen, Ian James, Darren Turner
44/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta
45/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
46/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#18 Era Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07: Ryan Dalziel, Christian Rasmussen, Oliver Jarvis, Dwight Merriman
47/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#20 High Class Racing ORECA LMP2 07: Dennis Andersen, Ed Jones, Anders Fjordbach, Raffaele Marciello
48/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
49/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Mike Conway
50/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#13 AWA Duqueine D08: Orey Fidani, Matthew Bell, Moritz Kranz, Lars Kern
51/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Ryan Hardwick, Jan Heylen, Zacharie Robichon, Dennis Olsen
52/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#87 FastMD Racing Duqueine D08: Yu Kanamaru, James French, Nick Boulle, James Vance
53/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#7 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Michael Christensen
54/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#11 TDS Racing ORECA LMP2 07: Steven Thomas, Mikkel Jensen, Scott Huffaker, Rinus VeeKay
55/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
Pioggia in pista
56/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Klaus Bachler, Patrick Pilet, Laurens Vanthoor
57/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
58/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#88 AF Corse ORECA LMP2 07: Francois Perrodo, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Julien canal, Nicklas Nielsen
59/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
60/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#80 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: PJ Hyett, Seb Priaulx, Gunnar Jeannette, Harry Tincknell
61/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#83 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting
62/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
63/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#87 FastMD Racing Duqueine D08: Yu Kanamaru, James French, Nick Boulle, James Vance
64/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
65/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
66/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
67/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#8 Tower Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: John Farano, Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden, Kyffin Simpson
68/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
69/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Cooper MacNeil, Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon, Maro Engel
70/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Jordan Pepper, Romain Grosjean, Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, #83 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting
71/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3: Brendan Iribe, Frederik Schandorff, Ollie Millroy, Marvin Kirchhöfer
72/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
73/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
74/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes AMG GT3: Fabian Schiller, Axcil Jefferies
75/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon
76/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
77/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
78/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
79/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
80/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn, Nicolas Lapierre
81/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
82/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#47 Cetilar Racing Ferrari 296 GT3: Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto, Antonio Fuoco, Alessandro Balzan
83/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim
84/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
85/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#35 TDS Racing ORECA LMP2 07: Francois Heriau, Giedo van der Garde, Josh Pierson, Job Van Uitert
86/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320: Jarett Andretti, Gabby Chaves, Dakota Dickerson, Rasmus Lindh
87/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#43 MRS GT-Racing Ligier JS P320: Sebastian Alvarez, Alex Vogel, Guilherme de Oliveira, Danial Frost
88/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
89/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
90/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
91/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner
92/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
93/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Raffaele Giammaria, Franck Perera, Claudio Schiavoni, Rolf Ineichen
94/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
95/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
96/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
97/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
98/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#18 Era Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07: Ryan Dalziel, Christian Rasmussen, Oliver Jarvis, Dwight Merriman
99/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
100/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon, #02 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
101/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA LMP2 07: George Kurtz, Ben Hanley, Matt McMurry, Esteban Gutierrez
102/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
103/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Corey Lewis, Maxime Martin
104/ 105
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
105/ 105
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images