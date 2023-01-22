Precedente / Daytona | Roar, Libere 4-5: Acura battuta da Porsche e pioggia Prossimo / 24h Daytona | Acura e Mercedes firmano grandi Pole Position
IMSA / Roar Before The 24 Fotogallery

Fotogallery Daytona | Roar: cala il buio e arriva la pioggia

Nell'ultima giornata di Prove Libere del Roar Before the 24, a Daytona arriva la pioggia ad interrompere il dominio LMDh delle Acura, con la Porsche che cresce pian piano: riviviamo il sabato della Florida attraverso le più belle immagini.

Francesco Corghi
Di:
, Journalist
#93 Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR Acura NSX GT3: Ashton Harrison, Danny Formal, Kyle Marcelli, Ryan Briscoe
#93 Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR Acura NSX GT3: Ashton Harrison, Danny Formal, Kyle Marcelli, Ryan Briscoe
1/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#91 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Alan Metni, Kay van Berlo, Jaxon Evans, Julien Andlauer
#91 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Alan Metni, Kay van Berlo, Jaxon Evans, Julien Andlauer
2/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#87 FastMD Racing Duqueine D08: Yu Kanamaru, James French, Nick Boulle, James Vance
#87 FastMD Racing Duqueine D08: Yu Kanamaru, James French, Nick Boulle, James Vance
3/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#85 JDC Miller MotorSports Duqueine D08: Bechtolsheimer, Luca Mars, Mason Filippi, Tijmen van der Helm
#85 JDC Miller MotorSports Duqueine D08: Bechtolsheimer, Luca Mars, Mason Filippi, Tijmen van der Helm
4/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#77 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Alan Brynjolfsson, Trent Hindman, Maxwell Root, Kevin Estre
#77 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Alan Brynjolfsson, Trent Hindman, Maxwell Root, Kevin Estre
5/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3: Sheena Monk, Katherine Legge, Mario Farnbacher, Marc Miller
#66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3: Sheena Monk, Katherine Legge, Mario Farnbacher, Marc Miller
6/105

Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
7/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon
#62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon
8/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
9/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#53 MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Mark Kvamme, Trenton Estep, Jan Magnussen, Jason Hart
#53 MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Mark Kvamme, Trenton Estep, Jan Magnussen, Jason Hart
10/105

Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim
#44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim
11/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier JS P320: Lance Willsey, Joao Barbosa, Nico Pino, Danny Soufi
#33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier JS P320: Lance Willsey, Joao Barbosa, Nico Pino, Danny Soufi
12/105

Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320: Jarett Andretti, Gabby Chaves, Dakota Dickerson, Rasmus Lindh
#36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320: Jarett Andretti, Gabby Chaves, Dakota Dickerson, Rasmus Lindh
13/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320: Jarett Andretti, Gabby Chaves, Dakota Dickerson, Rasmus Lindh
#36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320: Jarett Andretti, Gabby Chaves, Dakota Dickerson, Rasmus Lindh
14/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier JS P320: John DeAngelis, Christopher Allen, Connor Bloum, Cameron Shields
#38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier JS P320: John DeAngelis, Christopher Allen, Connor Bloum, Cameron Shields
15/105

Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken
#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken
16/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner
#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner
17/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner
#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner
18/105

Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ross Gunn, Alex Riberas, David Pittard
#23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ross Gunn, Alex Riberas, David Pittard
19/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#21 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3: Simon Mann, Luis Perez Companc, Miguel Molina, Francesco Castellacci
#21 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3: Simon Mann, Luis Perez Companc, Miguel Molina, Francesco Castellacci
20/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#13 AWA Duqueine D08: Orey Fidani, Matthew Bell, Moritz Kranz, Lars Kern
#13 AWA Duqueine D08: Orey Fidani, Matthew Bell, Moritz Kranz, Lars Kern
21/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Raffaele Giammaria, Franck Perera, Claudio Schiavoni, Rolf Ineichen
#19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Raffaele Giammaria, Franck Perera, Claudio Schiavoni, Rolf Ineichen
22/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#21 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3: Simon Mann, Luis Perez Companc, Miguel Molina, Francesco Castellacci
#21 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3: Simon Mann, Luis Perez Companc, Miguel Molina, Francesco Castellacci
23/105

Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Raffaele Giammaria, Franck Perera, Claudio Schiavoni, Rolf Ineichen
#19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Raffaele Giammaria, Franck Perera, Claudio Schiavoni, Rolf Ineichen
24/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
#01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
25/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
#01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
26/105

Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#02 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
#02 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
27/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley
#10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley
28/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley
#10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley
29/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#02 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
#02 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
30/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#02 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
#02 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
31/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#02 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
#02 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
32/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
#01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon
33/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
34/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#55 Proton Competition ORECA LMP2 07: Fred Poordad, James Allen, Giammaria Bruni, Francesco Pizzi
#55 Proton Competition ORECA LMP2 07: Fred Poordad, James Allen, Giammaria Bruni, Francesco Pizzi
35/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
36/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud
37/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#55 Proton Competition ORECA LMP2 07: Fred Poordad, James Allen, Giammaria Bruni, Francesco Pizzi
#55 Proton Competition ORECA LMP2 07: Fred Poordad, James Allen, Giammaria Bruni, Francesco Pizzi
38/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim
#44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim
39/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320: Jarett Andretti, Gabby Chaves, Dakota Dickerson, Rasmus Lindh
#36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320: Jarett Andretti, Gabby Chaves, Dakota Dickerson, Rasmus Lindh
40/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken
#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken
41/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier JS P320: Lance Willsey, Joao Barbosa, Nico Pino, Danny Soufi
#33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier JS P320: Lance Willsey, Joao Barbosa, Nico Pino, Danny Soufi
42/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken
#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken
43/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Roman De Angelis, Marco Sorensen, Ian James, Darren Turner
#27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Roman De Angelis, Marco Sorensen, Ian James, Darren Turner
44/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta
#25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta
45/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta
#25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta
46/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#18 Era Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07: Ryan Dalziel, Christian Rasmussen, Oliver Jarvis, Dwight Merriman
#18 Era Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07: Ryan Dalziel, Christian Rasmussen, Oliver Jarvis, Dwight Merriman
47/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#20 High Class Racing ORECA LMP2 07: Dennis Andersen, Ed Jones, Anders Fjordbach, Raffaele Marciello
#20 High Class Racing ORECA LMP2 07: Dennis Andersen, Ed Jones, Anders Fjordbach, Raffaele Marciello
48/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta
#25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde, Colton Herta
49/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Mike Conway
#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Mike Conway
50/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#13 AWA Duqueine D08: Orey Fidani, Matthew Bell, Moritz Kranz, Lars Kern
#13 AWA Duqueine D08: Orey Fidani, Matthew Bell, Moritz Kranz, Lars Kern
51/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Ryan Hardwick, Jan Heylen, Zacharie Robichon, Dennis Olsen
#16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Ryan Hardwick, Jan Heylen, Zacharie Robichon, Dennis Olsen
52/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#87 FastMD Racing Duqueine D08: Yu Kanamaru, James French, Nick Boulle, James Vance
#87 FastMD Racing Duqueine D08: Yu Kanamaru, James French, Nick Boulle, James Vance
53/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#7 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Michael Christensen
#7 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Michael Christensen
54/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#11 TDS Racing ORECA LMP2 07: Steven Thomas, Mikkel Jensen, Scott Huffaker, Rinus VeeKay
#11 TDS Racing ORECA LMP2 07: Steven Thomas, Mikkel Jensen, Scott Huffaker, Rinus VeeKay
55/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

Pioggia in pista
Pioggia in pista
56/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Klaus Bachler, Patrick Pilet, Laurens Vanthoor
#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Klaus Bachler, Patrick Pilet, Laurens Vanthoor
57/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Klaus Bachler, Patrick Pilet, Laurens Vanthoor
#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Klaus Bachler, Patrick Pilet, Laurens Vanthoor
58/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#88 AF Corse ORECA LMP2 07: Francois Perrodo, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Julien canal, Nicklas Nielsen
#88 AF Corse ORECA LMP2 07: Francois Perrodo, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Julien canal, Nicklas Nielsen
59/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#88 AF Corse ORECA LMP2 07: Francois Perrodo, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Julien canal, Nicklas Nielsen
#88 AF Corse ORECA LMP2 07: Francois Perrodo, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Julien canal, Nicklas Nielsen
60/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#80 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: PJ Hyett, Seb Priaulx, Gunnar Jeannette, Harry Tincknell
#80 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: PJ Hyett, Seb Priaulx, Gunnar Jeannette, Harry Tincknell
61/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#83 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting
#83 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting
62/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#83 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting
#83 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting
63/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#87 FastMD Racing Duqueine D08: Yu Kanamaru, James French, Nick Boulle, James Vance
#87 FastMD Racing Duqueine D08: Yu Kanamaru, James French, Nick Boulle, James Vance
64/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#87 FastMD Racing Duqueine D08: Yu Kanamaru, James French, Nick Boulle, James Vance
#87 FastMD Racing Duqueine D08: Yu Kanamaru, James French, Nick Boulle, James Vance
65/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#80 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: PJ Hyett, Seb Priaulx, Gunnar Jeannette, Harry Tincknell
#80 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: PJ Hyett, Seb Priaulx, Gunnar Jeannette, Harry Tincknell
66/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#80 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: PJ Hyett, Seb Priaulx, Gunnar Jeannette, Harry Tincknell
#80 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: PJ Hyett, Seb Priaulx, Gunnar Jeannette, Harry Tincknell
67/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#8 Tower Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: John Farano, Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden, Kyffin Simpson
#8 Tower Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: John Farano, Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden, Kyffin Simpson
68/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#8 Tower Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: John Farano, Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden, Kyffin Simpson
#8 Tower Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: John Farano, Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden, Kyffin Simpson
69/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Cooper MacNeil, Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon, Maro Engel
#79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Cooper MacNeil, Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon, Maro Engel
70/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Jordan Pepper, Romain Grosjean, Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, #83 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting
#63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Jordan Pepper, Romain Grosjean, Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, #83 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Doriane Pin, Michelle Gatting
71/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3: Brendan Iribe, Frederik Schandorff, Ollie Millroy, Marvin Kirchhöfer
#70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3: Brendan Iribe, Frederik Schandorff, Ollie Millroy, Marvin Kirchhöfer
72/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3: Brendan Iribe, Frederik Schandorff, Ollie Millroy, Marvin Kirchhöfer
#70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3: Brendan Iribe, Frederik Schandorff, Ollie Millroy, Marvin Kirchhöfer
73/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3: Brendan Iribe, Frederik Schandorff, Ollie Millroy, Marvin Kirchhöfer
#70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3: Brendan Iribe, Frederik Schandorff, Ollie Millroy, Marvin Kirchhöfer
74/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes AMG GT3: Fabian Schiller, Axcil Jefferies
#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes AMG GT3: Fabian Schiller, Axcil Jefferies
75/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon
#62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon
76/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
77/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
78/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
79/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron
80/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn, Nicolas Lapierre
#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn, Nicolas Lapierre
81/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn, Nicolas Lapierre
#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn, Nicolas Lapierre
82/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#47 Cetilar Racing Ferrari 296 GT3: Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto, Antonio Fuoco, Alessandro Balzan
#47 Cetilar Racing Ferrari 296 GT3: Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto, Antonio Fuoco, Alessandro Balzan
83/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim
#44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim
84/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim
#44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim
85/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#35 TDS Racing ORECA LMP2 07: Francois Heriau, Giedo van der Garde, Josh Pierson, Job Van Uitert
#35 TDS Racing ORECA LMP2 07: Francois Heriau, Giedo van der Garde, Josh Pierson, Job Van Uitert
86/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320: Jarett Andretti, Gabby Chaves, Dakota Dickerson, Rasmus Lindh
#36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320: Jarett Andretti, Gabby Chaves, Dakota Dickerson, Rasmus Lindh
87/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#43 MRS GT-Racing Ligier JS P320: Sebastian Alvarez, Alex Vogel, Guilherme de Oliveira, Danial Frost
#43 MRS GT-Racing Ligier JS P320: Sebastian Alvarez, Alex Vogel, Guilherme de Oliveira, Danial Frost
88/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#43 MRS GT-Racing Ligier JS P320: Sebastian Alvarez, Alex Vogel, Guilherme de Oliveira, Danial Frost
#43 MRS GT-Racing Ligier JS P320: Sebastian Alvarez, Alex Vogel, Guilherme de Oliveira, Danial Frost
89/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#43 MRS GT-Racing Ligier JS P320: Sebastian Alvarez, Alex Vogel, Guilherme de Oliveira, Danial Frost
#43 MRS GT-Racing Ligier JS P320: Sebastian Alvarez, Alex Vogel, Guilherme de Oliveira, Danial Frost
90/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken
#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken
91/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner
#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner
92/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner
#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner
93/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Raffaele Giammaria, Franck Perera, Claudio Schiavoni, Rolf Ineichen
#19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Raffaele Giammaria, Franck Perera, Claudio Schiavoni, Rolf Ineichen
94/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Raffaele Giammaria, Franck Perera, Claudio Schiavoni, Rolf Ineichen
#19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Raffaele Giammaria, Franck Perera, Claudio Schiavoni, Rolf Ineichen
95/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Raffaele Giammaria, Franck Perera, Claudio Schiavoni, Rolf Ineichen
#19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Raffaele Giammaria, Franck Perera, Claudio Schiavoni, Rolf Ineichen
96/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner
#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner
97/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Raffaele Giammaria, Franck Perera, Claudio Schiavoni, Rolf Ineichen
#19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Raffaele Giammaria, Franck Perera, Claudio Schiavoni, Rolf Ineichen
98/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#18 Era Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07: Ryan Dalziel, Christian Rasmussen, Oliver Jarvis, Dwight Merriman
#18 Era Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07: Ryan Dalziel, Christian Rasmussen, Oliver Jarvis, Dwight Merriman
99/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner
#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner
100/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon, #02 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
#01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon, #02 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
101/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA LMP2 07: George Kurtz, Ben Hanley, Matt McMurry, Esteban Gutierrez
#04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA LMP2 07: George Kurtz, Ben Hanley, Matt McMurry, Esteban Gutierrez
102/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA LMP2 07: George Kurtz, Ben Hanley, Matt McMurry, Esteban Gutierrez
#04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA LMP2 07: George Kurtz, Ben Hanley, Matt McMurry, Esteban Gutierrez
103/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Corey Lewis, Maxime Martin
#1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Corey Lewis, Maxime Martin
104/105

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Corey Lewis, Maxime Martin
#1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Corey Lewis, Maxime Martin
105/105

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Daytona | Roar, Libere 4-5: Acura battuta da Porsche e pioggia

24h Daytona | Acura e Mercedes firmano grandi Pole Position
