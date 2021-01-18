Eventi più importanti
IMSA / 24h di Daytona / Ultime notizie

Daytona: completate le formazioni di Tower-Starworks e Black Swan

condividi
commenti
Daytona: completate le formazioni di Tower-Starworks e Black Swan
Di:

Sulla Oreca LMP2 #8 saliranno anche Vaxivière e Buret assieme ai titolari Aubry-Farano, mentre per la Porsche #540 GTD Pappas potrà contare su Pilet-Ten Voorde-Lindsey.

Entriamo ufficialmente nella prima delle due settimane della 24h di Daytona e i team stanno sistemando le ultimissime caselle dei rispettivi puzzle.

Parliamo ovviamente delle formazioni con cui si presenteranno le squadre al primo round dell'IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship 2021 in quel della Florida, dove è tutto quasi pronto.

In casa Tower Motorsport-Starworks erano già stati annunciati Gabriel Aubry e John Farano come piloti per la Oreca 07-Gibson #8 che per tutto l'anno sarà presente in Classe LMP2.

Sul prototipo saliranno anche Timothe Buret e Matthieu Vaxivière, entrambi al debutto a Daytona, anche se per il secondo non si tratta invece della prima esperienza in IMSA, avendo già preso parte ad un paio di gare endurance con la Cadillac DPi della Wayne Taylor Racing nel 2019.

Nella categoria GT Daytona c'è anche il team Black Swan Racing, che schiera la sua Porsche con sopra il proprietario-pilota Tim Pappas.

Oltre al caposquadra, la 911 GT3 R #540 potrà contare sull'espertissimo Patrick Pilet e Larry Ten Voorde; il primo è stato pilota della Casa di Weissach per anni, mentre il secondo è fresco di successo in Supercup, avendo anche presenziato nel FIA WEC, campionato in cui ha corso pure Patrick Lindsey, il quale completa l'equipaggio.

#54 BLACK SWAN RACING, Porsche 911 GT3 R, GTD: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Muller, Trenton Estep

#54 BLACK SWAN RACING, Porsche 911 GT3 R, GTD: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Muller, Trenton Estep
1/20

Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#54 BLACK SWAN RACING, Porsche 911 GT3 R, GTD: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Muller, Trenton Estep

#54 BLACK SWAN RACING, Porsche 911 GT3 R, GTD: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Muller, Trenton Estep
2/20

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#54 Black Swan Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Müller, Trenton Estep

#54 Black Swan Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Müller, Trenton Estep
3/20

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#54 Black Swan Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Müller, Trenton Estep

#54 Black Swan Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Müller, Trenton Estep
4/20

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#54 BLACK SWAN RACING, Porsche 911 GT3 R, GTD: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Muller, Trenton Estep

#54 BLACK SWAN RACING, Porsche 911 GT3 R, GTD: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Muller, Trenton Estep
5/20

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#54 Black Swan Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Müller, Trenton Estep

#54 Black Swan Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Müller, Trenton Estep
6/20

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#54 Black Swan Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Müller, Trenton Estep

#54 Black Swan Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Müller, Trenton Estep
7/20

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#54 BLACK SWAN RACING, Porsche 911 GT3 R, GTD: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Muller, Trenton Estep

#54 BLACK SWAN RACING, Porsche 911 GT3 R, GTD: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Muller, Trenton Estep
8/20

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#54 BLACK SWAN RACING, Porsche 911 GT3 R, GTD: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Muller, Trenton Estep

#54 BLACK SWAN RACING, Porsche 911 GT3 R, GTD: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Muller, Trenton Estep
9/20

Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#54 Black Swan Racing, Porsche 911 GT3 R, GTD: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Muller, Trenton Estep

#54 Black Swan Racing, Porsche 911 GT3 R, GTD: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Muller, Trenton Estep
10/20

Foto di: LAT Photo USA for IMSA

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, John Farano

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, John Farano
11/20

Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, John Farano

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, John Farano
12/20

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, John Farano

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, John Farano
13/20

Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, John Farano

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Ryan Dalziel, John Farano
14/20

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: John Farano, Mikkel Jensen, Job van Uitert

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: John Farano, Mikkel Jensen, Job van Uitert
15/20

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: John Farano, Mikkel Jensen, Job van Uitert

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: John Farano, Mikkel Jensen, Job van Uitert
16/20

Foto di: Bob Meyer

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: John Farano, Mikkel Jensen, Job van Uitert

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: John Farano, Mikkel Jensen, Job van Uitert
17/20

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: John Farano, Mikkel Jensen, Job van Uitert

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: John Farano, Mikkel Jensen, Job van Uitert
18/20

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: John Farano, Mikkel Jensen, Job van Uitert

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: John Farano, Mikkel Jensen, Job van Uitert
19/20

Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: John Farano, Mikkel Jensen, Job van Uitert

#8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: John Farano, Mikkel Jensen, Job van Uitert
20/20

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

Su questo articolo

Serie IMSA
Evento 24h di Daytona
Location Daytona International Speedway
Team Starworks Motorsports , Black Swan Racing
Autore Francesco Corghi

