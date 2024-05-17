Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Misano
Qualifiche

GTWC | Misano: Pole notturne tutte BMW, applausi per Rossi

Le M4 volano grazie a Martin e Weerts, che scatteranno primi nelle due gare di sabato avendo la meglio di Ferrari, Porsche e Mercedes. Valentino centra la Top5 per Gara 2, anche le Audi si tolgono soddisfazioni di Classe.

Francesco Corghi
Francesco Corghi
#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin

Foto di: Eros Maggi Fotografo

Cala la notte su Misano Adriatico e a brillare sono le BMW, che hanno dettato legge nelle due sessioni di Qualifica del GT World Challenge Europe andando a prendersi le Pole Position per i round di Sprint Cup che si disputeranno sabato.

In una rocambolesca Q1 è stato Maxime Martin ad ottenere il primato al volante della M4 #46 che condivide con Valentino Rossi, in Top5 per Gara 2 dove la partenza al palo è per Charles Weerts armato della vettura bavarese #32.

Q1: Martin vola con la BMW

Le BMW del Team WRT hanno dettato legge nella prima sessione, con il sole ormai tramontato e i fari ad illuminare il 'Marco Simoncelli World Circuit'.

Dries Vanthoor aveva messo la M4 #32 davanti a tutti in 1'31"938, ma si è visto togliere il crono per track-limits, per cui il primato va al suo compagno di squadra Martin, che era riuscito ad issarsi secondo a 14 millesimi dal collega nel finale, conducendo la #46 che condivide con Rossi.

Vanthoor scivola sesto e quindi in prima fila ci sarà la Ferrari #14 di Ben Green (Emil Frey Racing), con Mattia Drudi ad ottenere la seconda fila sulla Aston Martin #7 di Comtoyou Racing affiancato da Marvin Dienst al volante della Porsche #54 di Dinamic GT, che è in Pole Position per quanto riguarda la Bronze Cup.

A seguire c'è la BMW-WRT #30 condotta da Calan Williams, in Pole nella Silver Cu, mentre il settimo posto occupato da Patick Kujala vale alla Lamborghini #72 di Barwell Motorsport la seconda piazza in Classe Bronze.

In una classifica sempre cortissima, l'ottavo posto è di Sven Muller con la Porsche #96 di Rutronik Racing, la Top10 viene completata da Tom Gamble con la McLaren #159 di Garage 59 e dall'Audi #88 di Christopher Haase (Tresor Attempto Racing).

La Ferrari #69 di Thierry Vermeulen (Emil Frey Racing) finisce undicesima davanti alla Lamborghini #85 di Ugo De Wilde (Imperiale Racing), terza Bronze.

In Silver Cup il secondo posto è di Jef Machiels sulla Ferrari #52 di AF Corse, ma molto più indietro essendo 24°, seguito a ruota dalla Mercedes #10 di Cesar Gazeau (Boutsen VDS) e dall'Audi #26 di Gilles Stadsbader (Saintéloc Racing).

In Gold Cup è doppietta per Audi grazie alla Pole firmata da Lucas Legeret (#111 CSA Racing), 10 posizioni avanti nella generale rispetto a Max Hofer (#6 Team Egnstler). Terzo Matisse Lismont con la Aston Martin #21 di Comtoyou Racing.

#32 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts

#32 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts

Foto di: SRO

Q2: bis BMW grazie a Weerts

La Q2 è targata sempre BMW-WRT, questa volta grazie a Charles Weerts, che 'vendica' il suo compagno Vanthoor girando in 1'31"581 con la M4 #32, ma grande prestazione finale per Lucas Auer, capace di portare in prima fila a 0"028 dal leader la Mercedes #48 di Winward Racing.

Ottimo anche Giacomo Altoè, il migliore delle Ferrari arrivando terzo con la 296 #69 di Emil Frey Racing, tenendosi dietro l'Audi #111 di Simon Gachet (CSA Racing), in Pole per la Gold Cup, ma applausi se li merita tutti Rossi, alla sua miglior qualifica centrando la Top5 a 0"4 dalla vetta e domani pronto a togliersi soddisfazioni con la BMW #46.

Il sesto posto è di Benjamin Goethe armato della McLaren #159 di Garage 59, tenendosi alle spalle la Porsche #96 di Patric Niederhauser (Rutronik Racing) e la Ferrari #14 di Konsta Lappalainen (Emil Frey Racing).

Fra i primi dieci ecco le Audi di Saintéloc Racing: la #25 è seconda Gold grazie a Gilles Magnus, la #26 viene messa in Pole in Silver Cup da Ivan Klymenko, facendo meglio della R8 #88 di Lorenzo Ferrari (Tresor Attempto Racing), undicesimo assoluto.

Tra i Silver Cup la piazza d'onore cronometrica va alla BMW-WRT #30 passata a Sam De Haan, seguita a ruota dalla Ferrari #52 di Sean Hudspeth (AF Corse).

La Ferrari riesce a conquistare la Pole in Bronze Cup con Jonathan Hui sulla 296 #93 di Sky-Tempesta Racing, seconda la BMW #991 di Darren Leung (Century Motorsport), poi abbiamo le tre Lamborghini di Imperiale Racing (#85) e Barwell Motorsport (#78 e #72).

Sabato Gara 1 è prevista per le ore 14;00 e Gara 2 in notturna alle 21;00.

CLASSIFICA Q1

Pos # ClassE PILOTI Team AUTO TEMPO DISTACCO
1 46 Pro Cup Maxime Martin, Valentino Rossi Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 1:31.437  
2 14 Pro Cup Ben Green, Konsta Lappalainen Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 1:31.474 0.037
3 7 Pro Cup Mattia Drudi, Nicolas Baert Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO 1:31.657 0.220
4 54 Bronze Cup Marvin Dienst, Philipp Sager Dinamic GT Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:31.825 0.388
5 30 Silver Cup Calan Williams, Sam de Haan Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 1:31.880 0.443
6 32 Pro Cup Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 1:31.938 0.501
7 72 Bronze Cup Patrick Kujala, Gabriel Rindone Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 1:31.978 0.541
8 96 Pro Cup Sven Müller, Patric Niederhauser Rutronik Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:32.033 0.596
9 159 Pro Cup Tom Gamble, Benjamin Goethe Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 1:32.102 0.665
10 88 Pro Cup Christopher Haase, Lorenzo Ferrari Tresor Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:32.178 0.741
11 69 Pro Cup Thierry Vermeulen, Giacomo Altoe Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 1:32.200 0.763
12 85 Bronze Cup Ugo De Wilde, Dmitry Gvazava Imperiale Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 1:32.229 0.792
13 111 Gold Cup Lucas Legeret, Simon Gachet CSA Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:32.234 0.797
14 188 Bronze Cup Louis Prette, James Cottingham Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 1:32.238 0.801
15 93 Bronze Cup Eddie Cheever, Jonathan Hui SKY - Tempesta Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 1:32.263 0.826
16 99 Pro Cup Ricardo Feller, Alex Aka Tresor Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:32.289 0.852
17 66 Bronze Cup Dylan Pereira, Andrey Mukovoz Tresor Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:32.308 0.871
18 97 Bronze Cup Dennis Marschall, Dustin Blattner Rutronik Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:32.326 0.889
19 991 Bronze Cup Daniel Harper, Darren Leung Century Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 1:32.357 0.920
20 9 Pro Cup Jules Gounon, Maximilian Götz Boutsen VDS Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:32.381 0.944
21 48 Pro Cup Maro Engel, Lucas Auer Winward Racing Team MANN-FILTER Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:32.422 0.985
22 78 Bronze Cup Sandy Mitchell, Rob Collard Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 1:32.512 1.075
23 6 Gold Cup Max Hofer, Luca Engstler LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler by OneGroup Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:32.519 1.082
24 52 Silver Cup Jef Machiels, Sean Hudspeth AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 1:32.664 1.227
25 10 Silver Cup Cesar Gazeau, Aurelien Panis Boutsen VDS Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:32.750 1.313
26 26 Silver Cup Gilles Stadsbader, Ivan Klymenko Sainteloc Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:32.816 1.379
27 21 Gold Cup Matisse Lismont, James Jakes Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO 1:32.936 1.499
28 44 Bronze Cup Steven Palette, Stephane Denoual Schumacher CLRT Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:33.144 1.707
29 57 Silver Cup Magnus Gustavsen, Reece Barr Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:33.176 1.739
30 25 Gold Cup Paul Evrard, Gilles Magnus Sainteloc Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:33.537 2.100
31 51 Gold Cup Salih Yoluc, Charlie Eastwood Racing Team Turkey Ferrari 296 GT3 1:33.678 2.241
NC 90 Pro Cup Ezequiel Perez Companc, Phil Keen Madpanda Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO    
NC 12 Silver Cup Lorens Lecertua, Dante Rappange Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO    
NC 18 Silver Cup Marco Butti, Pietro Delli Guanti Eurodent GSM Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2    

CLASSIFICA Q2

Pos # ClassE PILOTI Team AUTO TEMPO DISTACCO
1 32 Pro Cup Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 1:31.558  
2 48 Pro Cup Maro Engel, Lucas Auer Winward Racing Team MANN-FILTER Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:31.586 0.028
3 69 Pro Cup Thierry Vermeulen, Giacomo Altoe Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 1:31.838 0.280
4 111 Gold Cup Lucas Legeret, Simon Gachet CSA Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:31.929 0.371
5 46 Pro Cup Maxime Martin, Valentino Rossi Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 1:31.963 0.405
6 159 Pro Cup Tom Gamble, Benjamin Goethe Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 1:32.065 0.507
7 96 Pro Cup Sven Müller, Patric Niederhauser Rutronik Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:32.082 0.524
8 14 Pro Cup Ben Green, Konsta Lappalainen Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 1:32.293 0.735
9 25 Gold Cup Paul Evrard, Gilles Magnus Sainteloc Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:32.350 0.792
10 26 Silver Cup Gilles Stadsbader, Ivan Klymenko Sainteloc Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:32.512 0.954
11 88 Pro Cup Christopher Haase, Lorenzo Ferrari Tresor Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:32.537 0.979
12 90 Pro Cup Ezequiel Perez Companc, Phil Keen Madpanda Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:32.620 1.062
13 6 Gold Cup Max Hofer, Luca Engstler LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler by OneGroup Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:32.662 1.104
14 51 Gold Cup Salih Yoluc, Charlie Eastwood Racing Team Turkey Ferrari 296 GT3 1:32.688 1.130
15 9 Pro Cup Jules Gounon, Maximilian Götz Boutsen VDS Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:32.734 1.176
16 30 Silver Cup Calan Williams, Sam de Haan Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 1:32.867 1.309
17 7 Pro Cup Mattia Drudi, Nicolas Baert Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO 1:32.890 1.332
18 52 Silver Cup Jef Machiels, Sean Hudspeth AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 1:33.032 1.474
19 99 Pro Cup Ricardo Feller, Alex Aka Tresor Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:33.110 1.552
20 93 Bronze Cup Eddie Cheever, Jonathan Hui SKY - Tempesta Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 1:33.272 1.714
21 10 Silver Cup Cesar Gazeau, Aurelien Panis Boutsen VDS Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:33.276 1.718
22 12 Silver Cup Lorens Lecertua, Dante Rappange Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO 1:33.366 1.808
23 991 Bronze Cup Daniel Harper, Darren Leung Century Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 1:33.403 1.845
24 18 Silver Cup Marco Butti, Pietro Delli Guanti Eurodent GSM Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 1:33.597 2.039
25 57 Silver Cup Magnus Gustavsen, Reece Barr Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:33.648 2.090
26 85 Bronze Cup Ugo De Wilde, Dmitry Gvazava Imperiale Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 1:33.755 2.197
27 78 Bronze Cup Sandy Mitchell, Rob Collard Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 1:34.147 2.589
28 72 Bronze Cup Patrick Kujala, Gabriel Rindone Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 1:34.308 2.750
29 66 Bronze Cup Dylan Pereira, Andrey Mukovoz Tresor Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:34.905 3.347
30 188 Bronze Cup Louis Prette, James Cottingham Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 1:34.977 3.419
31 54 Bronze Cup Marvin Dienst, Philipp Sager Dinamic GT Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:35.058 3.500
32 97 Bronze Cup Dennis Marschall, Dustin Blattner Rutronik Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:35.297 3.739
33 44 Bronze Cup Steven Palette, Stephane Denoual Schumacher CLRT Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:36.989 5.431
NC 21 Gold Cup Matisse Lismont, James Jakes Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO    

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

commenti
Articolo precedente GTWC | Misano: Audi batte BMW nel finale di Pre-Qualifiche

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Francesco Corghi
More from
Francesco Corghi
GTWC | Rossi-Martin trionfano in Gara 1 nella super doppietta BMW

GTWC | Rossi-Martin trionfano in Gara 1 nella super doppietta BMW

GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Misano
GTWC | Rossi-Martin trionfano in Gara 1 nella super doppietta BMW
GTWC | Misano: Audi batte BMW nel finale di Pre-Qualifiche

GTWC | Misano: Audi batte BMW nel finale di Pre-Qualifiche

GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Misano
GTWC | Misano: Audi batte BMW nel finale di Pre-Qualifiche
GTWC | La Ferrari di Donno-Fleming è già fuori causa a Misano

GTWC | La Ferrari di Donno-Fleming è già fuori causa a Misano

GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Misano
GTWC | La Ferrari di Donno-Fleming è già fuori causa a Misano
Valentino Rossi
More from
Valentino Rossi
GTWC | Rossi tradito dallo sterzo: "Sofferto più del previsto"

GTWC | Rossi tradito dallo sterzo: "Sofferto più del previsto"

GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Brands Hatch
GTWC | Rossi tradito dallo sterzo: "Sofferto più del previsto"
GTWC | Rossi sfiora il podio: "Qui è più dura rispetto al WEC"

GTWC | Rossi sfiora il podio: "Qui è più dura rispetto al WEC"

GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Paul Ricard
GTWC | Rossi sfiora il podio: "Qui è più dura rispetto al WEC"
Le migliori gare del 2021: il grande saluto al "Dottore" a Valencia

Le migliori gare del 2021: il grande saluto al "Dottore" a Valencia

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
GP di Valencia
Le migliori gare del 2021: il grande saluto al "Dottore" a Valencia
Team WRT
More from
Team WRT
GTWC | Grande trionfo BMW-WRT in Gara 1 Sprint a Brands Hatch

GTWC | Grande trionfo BMW-WRT in Gara 1 Sprint a Brands Hatch

GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Brands Hatch
GTWC | Grande trionfo BMW-WRT in Gara 1 Sprint a Brands Hatch
WEC | Rossi già sul podio in LMGT3: "Una bella festa per tutti!"

WEC | Rossi già sul podio in LMGT3: "Una bella festa per tutti!"

WEC
Imola
WEC | Rossi già sul podio in LMGT3: "Una bella festa per tutti!"
GTWC | Ecco la livrea della BMW-WRT di Rossi, Martin e Marciello

GTWC | Ecco la livrea della BMW-WRT di Rossi, Martin e Marciello

GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
GTWC | Ecco la livrea della BMW-WRT di Rossi, Martin e Marciello

Ultime notizie

F1 | Sainz: "I numeri che giravano sul nuovo pacchetto erano fuori dalla realtà"

F1 | Sainz: "I numeri che giravano sul nuovo pacchetto erano fuori dalla realtà"

F1 Formula 1
GP dell'Emilia Romagna
F1 | Sainz: "I numeri che giravano sul nuovo pacchetto erano fuori dalla realtà"
F1 | Piastri: "Abbiamo il passo per provare a vincere"

F1 | Piastri: "Abbiamo il passo per provare a vincere"

F1 Formula 1
GP dell'Emilia Romagna
F1 | Piastri: "Abbiamo il passo per provare a vincere"
F1 | Leclerc: "Non sappiamo cosa ci manchi. Fatichiamo sui cordoli"

F1 | Leclerc: "Non sappiamo cosa ci manchi. Fatichiamo sui cordoli"

F1 Formula 1
GP dell'Emilia Romagna
F1 | Leclerc: "Non sappiamo cosa ci manchi. Fatichiamo sui cordoli"
F1 | Verstappen: "Eguagliare il record di Senna a Imola è incredibile"

F1 | Verstappen: "Eguagliare il record di Senna a Imola è incredibile"

F1 Formula 1
GP dell'Emilia Romagna
F1 | Verstappen: "Eguagliare il record di Senna a Imola è incredibile"

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera