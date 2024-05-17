GTWC | Misano: Pole notturne tutte BMW, applausi per Rossi
Le M4 volano grazie a Martin e Weerts, che scatteranno primi nelle due gare di sabato avendo la meglio di Ferrari, Porsche e Mercedes. Valentino centra la Top5 per Gara 2, anche le Audi si tolgono soddisfazioni di Classe.
Foto di: Eros Maggi Fotografo
Cala la notte su Misano Adriatico e a brillare sono le BMW, che hanno dettato legge nelle due sessioni di Qualifica del GT World Challenge Europe andando a prendersi le Pole Position per i round di Sprint Cup che si disputeranno sabato.
In una rocambolesca Q1 è stato Maxime Martin ad ottenere il primato al volante della M4 #46 che condivide con Valentino Rossi, in Top5 per Gara 2 dove la partenza al palo è per Charles Weerts armato della vettura bavarese #32.
Q1: Martin vola con la BMW
Le BMW del Team WRT hanno dettato legge nella prima sessione, con il sole ormai tramontato e i fari ad illuminare il 'Marco Simoncelli World Circuit'.
Dries Vanthoor aveva messo la M4 #32 davanti a tutti in 1'31"938, ma si è visto togliere il crono per track-limits, per cui il primato va al suo compagno di squadra Martin, che era riuscito ad issarsi secondo a 14 millesimi dal collega nel finale, conducendo la #46 che condivide con Rossi.
Vanthoor scivola sesto e quindi in prima fila ci sarà la Ferrari #14 di Ben Green (Emil Frey Racing), con Mattia Drudi ad ottenere la seconda fila sulla Aston Martin #7 di Comtoyou Racing affiancato da Marvin Dienst al volante della Porsche #54 di Dinamic GT, che è in Pole Position per quanto riguarda la Bronze Cup.
A seguire c'è la BMW-WRT #30 condotta da Calan Williams, in Pole nella Silver Cu, mentre il settimo posto occupato da Patick Kujala vale alla Lamborghini #72 di Barwell Motorsport la seconda piazza in Classe Bronze.
In una classifica sempre cortissima, l'ottavo posto è di Sven Muller con la Porsche #96 di Rutronik Racing, la Top10 viene completata da Tom Gamble con la McLaren #159 di Garage 59 e dall'Audi #88 di Christopher Haase (Tresor Attempto Racing).
La Ferrari #69 di Thierry Vermeulen (Emil Frey Racing) finisce undicesima davanti alla Lamborghini #85 di Ugo De Wilde (Imperiale Racing), terza Bronze.
In Silver Cup il secondo posto è di Jef Machiels sulla Ferrari #52 di AF Corse, ma molto più indietro essendo 24°, seguito a ruota dalla Mercedes #10 di Cesar Gazeau (Boutsen VDS) e dall'Audi #26 di Gilles Stadsbader (Saintéloc Racing).
In Gold Cup è doppietta per Audi grazie alla Pole firmata da Lucas Legeret (#111 CSA Racing), 10 posizioni avanti nella generale rispetto a Max Hofer (#6 Team Egnstler). Terzo Matisse Lismont con la Aston Martin #21 di Comtoyou Racing.
#32 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts
Foto di: SRO
Q2: bis BMW grazie a Weerts
La Q2 è targata sempre BMW-WRT, questa volta grazie a Charles Weerts, che 'vendica' il suo compagno Vanthoor girando in 1'31"581 con la M4 #32, ma grande prestazione finale per Lucas Auer, capace di portare in prima fila a 0"028 dal leader la Mercedes #48 di Winward Racing.
Ottimo anche Giacomo Altoè, il migliore delle Ferrari arrivando terzo con la 296 #69 di Emil Frey Racing, tenendosi dietro l'Audi #111 di Simon Gachet (CSA Racing), in Pole per la Gold Cup, ma applausi se li merita tutti Rossi, alla sua miglior qualifica centrando la Top5 a 0"4 dalla vetta e domani pronto a togliersi soddisfazioni con la BMW #46.
Il sesto posto è di Benjamin Goethe armato della McLaren #159 di Garage 59, tenendosi alle spalle la Porsche #96 di Patric Niederhauser (Rutronik Racing) e la Ferrari #14 di Konsta Lappalainen (Emil Frey Racing).
Fra i primi dieci ecco le Audi di Saintéloc Racing: la #25 è seconda Gold grazie a Gilles Magnus, la #26 viene messa in Pole in Silver Cup da Ivan Klymenko, facendo meglio della R8 #88 di Lorenzo Ferrari (Tresor Attempto Racing), undicesimo assoluto.
Tra i Silver Cup la piazza d'onore cronometrica va alla BMW-WRT #30 passata a Sam De Haan, seguita a ruota dalla Ferrari #52 di Sean Hudspeth (AF Corse).
La Ferrari riesce a conquistare la Pole in Bronze Cup con Jonathan Hui sulla 296 #93 di Sky-Tempesta Racing, seconda la BMW #991 di Darren Leung (Century Motorsport), poi abbiamo le tre Lamborghini di Imperiale Racing (#85) e Barwell Motorsport (#78 e #72).
Sabato Gara 1 è prevista per le ore 14;00 e Gara 2 in notturna alle 21;00.
CLASSIFICA Q1
|Pos
|#
|ClassE
|PILOTI
|Team
|AUTO
|TEMPO
|DISTACCO
|1
|46
|Pro Cup
|Maxime Martin, Valentino Rossi
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:31.437
|2
|14
|Pro Cup
|Ben Green, Konsta Lappalainen
|Emil Frey Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:31.474
|0.037
|3
|7
|Pro Cup
|Mattia Drudi, Nicolas Baert
|Comtoyou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|1:31.657
|0.220
|4
|54
|Bronze Cup
|Marvin Dienst, Philipp Sager
|Dinamic GT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:31.825
|0.388
|5
|30
|Silver Cup
|Calan Williams, Sam de Haan
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:31.880
|0.443
|6
|32
|Pro Cup
|Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:31.938
|0.501
|7
|72
|Bronze Cup
|Patrick Kujala, Gabriel Rindone
|Barwell Motorsport
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:31.978
|0.541
|8
|96
|Pro Cup
|Sven Müller, Patric Niederhauser
|Rutronik Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:32.033
|0.596
|9
|159
|Pro Cup
|Tom Gamble, Benjamin Goethe
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:32.102
|0.665
|10
|88
|Pro Cup
|Christopher Haase, Lorenzo Ferrari
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32.178
|0.741
|11
|69
|Pro Cup
|Thierry Vermeulen, Giacomo Altoe
|Emil Frey Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:32.200
|0.763
|12
|85
|Bronze Cup
|Ugo De Wilde, Dmitry Gvazava
|Imperiale Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:32.229
|0.792
|13
|111
|Gold Cup
|Lucas Legeret, Simon Gachet
|CSA Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32.234
|0.797
|14
|188
|Bronze Cup
|Louis Prette, James Cottingham
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:32.238
|0.801
|15
|93
|Bronze Cup
|Eddie Cheever, Jonathan Hui
|SKY - Tempesta Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:32.263
|0.826
|16
|99
|Pro Cup
|Ricardo Feller, Alex Aka
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32.289
|0.852
|17
|66
|Bronze Cup
|Dylan Pereira, Andrey Mukovoz
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32.308
|0.871
|18
|97
|Bronze Cup
|Dennis Marschall, Dustin Blattner
|Rutronik Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:32.326
|0.889
|19
|991
|Bronze Cup
|Daniel Harper, Darren Leung
|Century Motorsport
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:32.357
|0.920
|20
|9
|Pro Cup
|Jules Gounon, Maximilian Götz
|Boutsen VDS
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:32.381
|0.944
|21
|48
|Pro Cup
|Maro Engel, Lucas Auer
|Winward Racing Team MANN-FILTER
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:32.422
|0.985
|22
|78
|Bronze Cup
|Sandy Mitchell, Rob Collard
|Barwell Motorsport
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:32.512
|1.075
|23
|6
|Gold Cup
|Max Hofer, Luca Engstler
|LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler by OneGroup
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32.519
|1.082
|24
|52
|Silver Cup
|Jef Machiels, Sean Hudspeth
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:32.664
|1.227
|25
|10
|Silver Cup
|Cesar Gazeau, Aurelien Panis
|Boutsen VDS
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:32.750
|1.313
|26
|26
|Silver Cup
|Gilles Stadsbader, Ivan Klymenko
|Sainteloc Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32.816
|1.379
|27
|21
|Gold Cup
|Matisse Lismont, James Jakes
|Comtoyou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|1:32.936
|1.499
|28
|44
|Bronze Cup
|Steven Palette, Stephane Denoual
|Schumacher CLRT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:33.144
|1.707
|29
|57
|Silver Cup
|Magnus Gustavsen, Reece Barr
|Winward Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:33.176
|1.739
|30
|25
|Gold Cup
|Paul Evrard, Gilles Magnus
|Sainteloc Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:33.537
|2.100
|31
|51
|Gold Cup
|Salih Yoluc, Charlie Eastwood
|Racing Team Turkey
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:33.678
|2.241
|NC
|90
|Pro Cup
|Ezequiel Perez Companc, Phil Keen
|Madpanda Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|NC
|12
|Silver Cup
|Lorens Lecertua, Dante Rappange
|Comtoyou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|NC
|18
|Silver Cup
|Marco Butti, Pietro Delli Guanti
|Eurodent GSM Team
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
CLASSIFICA Q2
|Pos
|#
|ClassE
|PILOTI
|Team
|AUTO
|TEMPO
|DISTACCO
|1
|32
|Pro Cup
|Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:31.558
|2
|48
|Pro Cup
|Maro Engel, Lucas Auer
|Winward Racing Team MANN-FILTER
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:31.586
|0.028
|3
|69
|Pro Cup
|Thierry Vermeulen, Giacomo Altoe
|Emil Frey Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:31.838
|0.280
|4
|111
|Gold Cup
|Lucas Legeret, Simon Gachet
|CSA Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:31.929
|0.371
|5
|46
|Pro Cup
|Maxime Martin, Valentino Rossi
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:31.963
|0.405
|6
|159
|Pro Cup
|Tom Gamble, Benjamin Goethe
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:32.065
|0.507
|7
|96
|Pro Cup
|Sven Müller, Patric Niederhauser
|Rutronik Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:32.082
|0.524
|8
|14
|Pro Cup
|Ben Green, Konsta Lappalainen
|Emil Frey Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:32.293
|0.735
|9
|25
|Gold Cup
|Paul Evrard, Gilles Magnus
|Sainteloc Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32.350
|0.792
|10
|26
|Silver Cup
|Gilles Stadsbader, Ivan Klymenko
|Sainteloc Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32.512
|0.954
|11
|88
|Pro Cup
|Christopher Haase, Lorenzo Ferrari
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32.537
|0.979
|12
|90
|Pro Cup
|Ezequiel Perez Companc, Phil Keen
|Madpanda Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:32.620
|1.062
|13
|6
|Gold Cup
|Max Hofer, Luca Engstler
|LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler by OneGroup
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32.662
|1.104
|14
|51
|Gold Cup
|Salih Yoluc, Charlie Eastwood
|Racing Team Turkey
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:32.688
|1.130
|15
|9
|Pro Cup
|Jules Gounon, Maximilian Götz
|Boutsen VDS
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:32.734
|1.176
|16
|30
|Silver Cup
|Calan Williams, Sam de Haan
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:32.867
|1.309
|17
|7
|Pro Cup
|Mattia Drudi, Nicolas Baert
|Comtoyou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|1:32.890
|1.332
|18
|52
|Silver Cup
|Jef Machiels, Sean Hudspeth
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:33.032
|1.474
|19
|99
|Pro Cup
|Ricardo Feller, Alex Aka
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:33.110
|1.552
|20
|93
|Bronze Cup
|Eddie Cheever, Jonathan Hui
|SKY - Tempesta Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:33.272
|1.714
|21
|10
|Silver Cup
|Cesar Gazeau, Aurelien Panis
|Boutsen VDS
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:33.276
|1.718
|22
|12
|Silver Cup
|Lorens Lecertua, Dante Rappange
|Comtoyou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|1:33.366
|1.808
|23
|991
|Bronze Cup
|Daniel Harper, Darren Leung
|Century Motorsport
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:33.403
|1.845
|24
|18
|Silver Cup
|Marco Butti, Pietro Delli Guanti
|Eurodent GSM Team
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:33.597
|2.039
|25
|57
|Silver Cup
|Magnus Gustavsen, Reece Barr
|Winward Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:33.648
|2.090
|26
|85
|Bronze Cup
|Ugo De Wilde, Dmitry Gvazava
|Imperiale Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:33.755
|2.197
|27
|78
|Bronze Cup
|Sandy Mitchell, Rob Collard
|Barwell Motorsport
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:34.147
|2.589
|28
|72
|Bronze Cup
|Patrick Kujala, Gabriel Rindone
|Barwell Motorsport
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:34.308
|2.750
|29
|66
|Bronze Cup
|Dylan Pereira, Andrey Mukovoz
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:34.905
|3.347
|30
|188
|Bronze Cup
|Louis Prette, James Cottingham
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:34.977
|3.419
|31
|54
|Bronze Cup
|Marvin Dienst, Philipp Sager
|Dinamic GT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:35.058
|3.500
|32
|97
|Bronze Cup
|Dennis Marschall, Dustin Blattner
|Rutronik Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:35.297
|3.739
|33
|44
|Bronze Cup
|Steven Palette, Stephane Denoual
|Schumacher CLRT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:36.989
|5.431
|NC
|21
|Gold Cup
|Matisse Lismont, James Jakes
|Comtoyou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
GTWC | Rossi tradito dallo sterzo: "Sofferto più del previsto"
GTWC | Rossi sfiora il podio: "Qui è più dura rispetto al WEC"
Le migliori gare del 2021: il grande saluto al "Dottore" a Valencia
GTWC | Grande trionfo BMW-WRT in Gara 1 Sprint a Brands Hatch
WEC | Rossi già sul podio in LMGT3: "Una bella festa per tutti!"
GTWC | Ecco la livrea della BMW-WRT di Rossi, Martin e Marciello
Ultime notizie
F1 | Sainz: "I numeri che giravano sul nuovo pacchetto erano fuori dalla realtà"
F1 | Piastri: "Abbiamo il passo per provare a vincere"
F1 | Leclerc: "Non sappiamo cosa ci manchi. Fatichiamo sui cordoli"
F1 | Verstappen: "Eguagliare il record di Senna a Imola è incredibile"
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments