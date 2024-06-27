Tutti i campionati

Prove Libere
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance 24h di Spa-Francorchamps

GTWC | Spa, Pre-Qualifiche: Audi davanti a BMW e Lamborghini

Classifica ancora cortissima con oltre 30 auto in 1", davanti c'è la R8 di CSA, poi BMW-WRT e Lamborghini-GRT, con Aston Martin e Mercedes in Top5 seguite dalla Ferrari #51. Porsche fuori dalla Top10 per un pelo.

Francesco Corghi
Francesco Corghi
Upd:
#111 CSA Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO2: Arthur Rougier, Steven Palette, Romain Carton, Adam Eteki

E' l'Audi del team CSA Racing a svettare al termine delle Pre-Qualifiche di GT World Challenge Europe/Intercontinental GT Challenge, con i protagonisti che hanno continuato a preferire una preparazione su giri multipli in vista della 24h di Spa che avrà luogo nel weekend.

Sul Circuito delle Ardenne il bellissimo sole ha continuato a riscaldare un bel po' l'ambiente superando anche i 30°C all'ora di pranzo e gli appassionati cominciano ad arrivare sia nel paddock che sulle tribune, visibilmente accaldati.

Nei 60' a disposizione si è verificata solamente un Full Course Yellow quando a 'Fagnes' si è insabbiato Jop Rappange con la sua Porsche. Per il resto, prove finite in anticipo di 3' per via della bandiera rossa esposta per pulire il tracciato.

I migliori crono sono arrivati praticamente subito dalla maggior parte dei concorrenti, con Arthur Rougier a mettere l'Audi #111 in cima alla classifica assoluta e in Classe Gold Cup con un buon 2'15"330, battendo per 0"153 la BMW #32 del Team WRT e per 0"171 la Lamborghini #163 di GRT.

Classifica che ancora una volta appare cortissima, ma parlando coi piloti è emerso chiaramente che si sta giocando molto a 'nascondino', anche perché ci sono nuovamente oltre 30 vetture nello spazio di 1".

In Top5 troviamo la Aston Martin #34 della Walkenhorst Motorsport e la Mercedes #48 griffata Mann-Filter, seguite a ruota dalla Ferrari #51 di AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors che precede un trio di Mercedes.

Di queste, la #77 della HRT oltre ad essere 7a generale, ottiene il secondo posto in Gold Cup, con dietro la #2 di GetSpeed e la #9 di Boutsen VDS.

Fra i primi 10, che sono in neanche mezzo secondo, abbiamo anche la Ferrari #74 di Kessel Racing, con alle sue spalle la Porsche #911 di Pure Rxcing.

#48 Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER, Mercedes AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Lucas Auer, Daniel Morad

#48 Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER, Mercedes AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Lucas Auer, Daniel Morad

Foto di: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo

Ai box WRT, Valentino Rossi ha girato in 2'16"174 prima di concentrarsi su una serie di giri a passo-gara, per poi cedere spazio a Maxime Martin, impegnato anch'esso sui long-run e senza migliorare quello che alla fine è il 28° crono della M4 #46.

Per completare il discorso Gold Cup, il terzo posto è della Audi #88 di Tresor Attempto, dietro alla quale ci sono le Mercedes di Al Manar Racing #777 e 2 Seas Motorsport #60, più l'Audi #25 di Saintéloc Racing.

In Bronze Cup sul podio virtuale sale la Ferrari #93 di Sky Tempesta Racing, con dietro la 296 #52 di AF Corse.

Venendo invece alla Classe Silver Cup, è la Mercedes #10 di Boutsen VDS a mettere in riga l'Audi #26 di Saintéloc e la Porsche #55 di Dinamic GT.

Infine la Classe PRO/AM vede al comando la Mercedes di Triple Eight #888 con un buon margine sulla McLaren #100 del Team RJN e sul duo di Mercedes preparate da Uno Racing/Landgraf #16 e Crowdstrike by Riley #4.

Ora altra pausa per riordinare le idee in vista delle Qualifiche delle ore 20;35, visibili in DIRETTA STREAMING su Motorsport.com.

La sessione sarà suddivisa in quattro manche, al termine delle quali si farà la media dei crono che determineranno i Top20 che domani andranno a giocarsi la Superpole.

Pos Car # Class Drivers Team Car Time Laps Gap
1 111 Gold Cup Arthur RougierSteven PaletteRomain CartonAdam Eteki CSA Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 2:15.330    
2 32 Pro Cup Dries VanthoorSheldon van der LindeCharles Weerts Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 2:15.483   0.153
3 163 Pro Cup Franck PereraMarco MapelliJordan Pepper GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 2:15.501   0.171
4 34 Pro Cup David PittardRoss GunnHenrique Chaves Walkenhorst Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO 2:15.516   0.186
5 48 Pro Cup Maro EngelDaniel MoradLucas Auer Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 2:15.521   0.191
6 51 Pro Cup Alessio RoveraDavide RigonAlessandro Pier Guidi AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors Ferrari 296 GT3 2:15.610   0.280
7 77 Gold Cup Arjun MainiJusuf OwegaMichele Beretta Haupt Racing Team Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 2:15.659   0.329
8 2 Pro Cup Luca StolzJules GounonFabian Schiller M-AMG Team GetSpeed Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 2:15.661   0.331
9 9 Pro Cup Ulysse De PauwThomas DrouetMaximilian Götz Boutsen VDS Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 2:15.710   0.380
10 74 Bronze Cup John HartshorneBen TuckChandler HullMatthew Bell Kessel Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 2:15.752   0.422
11 911 Pro Cup Alex MalykhinJoel SturmKlaus Bachler Pure Rxcing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 2:15.789   0.459
12 99 Pro Cup Christopher HaaseAlex AkaRicardo Feller Tresor Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 2:15.819   0.489
13 88 Gold Cup Leonardo MonciniLorenzo PatreseLorenzo FerrariGlenn van Berlo Tresor Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 2:15.850   0.520
14 92 Pro Cup Mathieu JaminetMatt CampbellFrederic Makowiecki SSR Herberth Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 2:15.898   0.568
15 54 Bronze Cup Philipp SagerGuilherme Moura de OliveraChristopher ZöchlingMarvin Dienst Dinamic GT Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 2:15.898   0.568
16 93 Bronze Cup Eddie CheeverJonathan HuiLilou WadouxChris Froggatt SKY - Tempesta Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 2:15.927   0.597
17 52 Bronze Cup Louis MachielsJef MachielsAndrea BertoliniTommaso Mosca AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 2:15.935   0.605
18 998 Pro Cup Augusto FarfusDaniel HarperMax Hesse Rowe Racing BMW M4 GT3 2:15.970   0.640
19 64 Pro Cup Christopher MiesFrederic VervischDennis Olsen Proton Competition Ford Mustang GT3 2:16.028   0.698
20 777 Gold Cup Al Faisal Al ZubairDominik BaumannPhilip EllisMikael Grenier AlManar Racing by GetSpeed Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 2:16.034   0.704
21 992 Pro Cup Kevin EstrePatrick PiletLaurens Vanthoor HubAuto Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 2:16.089   0.759
22 5 Bronze Cup Sam NearyShaun BalfeRuben del SarteBen Barnicoat Optimum Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 2:16.089   0.759
23 60 Gold Cup Frank BirdIsa Al KhalifaMartin KodricLewis Williamson 2 Seas Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 2:16.103   0.773
24 63 Pro Cup Andrea CaldarelliMatteo CairoliMirko Bortolotti Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 2:16.110   0.780
25 28 Pro Cup Simon GachetJan HeylenDennis Lind Haas RT Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 2:16.132   0.802
26 10 Silver Cup Aurelien PanisCesar GazeauRoee MeyuhasSebastien Baud Boutsen VDS Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 2:16.137   0.807
27 26 Silver Cup Alban VaruttiGilles StadsbaderIvan KlymenkoMarcus Paverud Sainteloc Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 2:16.159   0.829
28 46 Pro Cup Raffaele MarcielloMaxime MartinValentino Rossi Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 2:16.174   0.844
29 7 Pro Cup Mattia DrudiNicki ThiimMarco Sorensen Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO 2:16.189   0.859
30 66 Bronze Cup Andrey MukovozAlexey NesovDylan PereiraMax Hofer Tresor Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 2:16.199   0.869
31 25 Gold Cup Paul EvrardUgo De WildeJim PlaGilles Magnus Sainteloc Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 2:16.236   0.906
32 98 Pro Cup Philipp EngNick YellolyMarco Wittmann Rowe Racing BMW M4 GT3 2:16.296   0.966
33 188 Bronze Cup Adam SmalleyMiguel RamosLouis PretteMarvin Kirchhöfer Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 2:16.319   0.989
34 23 Pro Cup Jaxon EvansJoel ErikssonThomas Preining Phantom Global Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 2:16.416   1.086
35 333 Bronze Cup Christian HookFelipe Fernandez LaserFabrizio CrestaniDavid Perel Rinaldi Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 2:16.425   1.095
36 159 Pro Cup Dean MacdonaldBenjamin GoetheTom Gamble Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 2:16.427   1.097
37 888 Pro-AM Cup Prince Jefri IbrahimJordan LoveAlexander SimsMartin Konrad Triple Eight JMR Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 2:16.446   1.116
38 55 Silver Cup Jop RappangeAxel BlomMarius NakkenTheo Nouet Dinamic GT Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 2:16.452   1.122
39 158 Bronze Cup Mark SansomChristopher SalkeldJames BaldwinNicolai Kjaergaard Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 2:16.452   1.122
40 72 Bronze Cup Gabriel RindoneMattia MichelottoPatrick KujalaCasper Stevenson Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 2:16.519   1.189
41 91 Bronze Cup Ralf BohnAlfred RenauerMorris SchuringRobert Renauer Herberth Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 2:16.536   1.206
42 8 Bronze Cup Nicolo RosiNiccolo SchiroDavid FumanelliDaniele Di Amato Kessel Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 2:16.546   1.216
43 96 Pro Cup Julien AndlauerSven MüllerPatric Niederhauser Rutronik Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 2:16.557   1.227
44 90 Silver Cup Ezequiel Perez CompancAlain ValentePatrick AssenheimerKarol Basz Madpanda Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 2:16.693   1.363
45 22 Pro Cup Ayhancan GüvenLaurin HeinrichDorian Boccolacci Schumacher CLRT Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 2:16.701   1.371
46 130 Pro Cup Frederik VestiDaniel JuncadellaRalf Aron Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 2:16.702   1.372
47 71 Pro Cup David VidalesVincent AbrilThomas Neubauer AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors Ferrari 296 GT3 2:16.735   1.405
48 27 Bronze Cup Oliver MillroyMark RadcliffeFran RuedaRob Bell Optimum Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 2:16.797   1.467
49 78 Bronze Cup Till BechtolsheimerAntoine DoquinRicky CollardSandy Mitchell Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 2:16.811   1.481
50 100 Pro-AM Cup Alex BuncombeJoshua CaygillChris BuncombeJann Mardenborough Team RJN McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 2:16.817   1.487
51 16 Pro-AM Cup David PunRioKevin TseIndy Dontje Uno Racing Team with Landgraf Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 2:16.818   1.488
52 57 Silver Cup Tanart SathienthirakulDaan ArrowColin Caresani Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 2:16.836   1.506
53 80 Bronze Cup Antares AuAlexander FachMartin RumpAlessio Picariello Lionspeed X Herberth Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 2:16.927   1.597
54 21 Silver Cup Charles ClarkMatisse LismontXavier MaassenSam Dejonghe Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO 2:17.119   1.789
55 97 Bronze Cup Dustin BlattnerZacharie Richard RobichonDennis MarschallLoek Hartog Rutronik Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 2:17.166   1.836
56 35 Silver Cup Romain LerouxLorcan HanafinMaxime Robin Walkenhorst Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO 2:17.232   1.902
57 3 Silver Cup Yannick MettlerJames KellAnthony BartoneAaron Walker GetSpeed Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 2:17.233   1.903
58 19 Silver Cup Mateo LlarenaHugo CookBaptiste MoulinHaytham Qarajouli GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 2:17.252   1.922
59 991 Bronze Cup Darren LeungPedro Ebrahim CarvalhoToby SoweryConnor de Phillippi Century Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 2:17.309   1.979
60 12 Silver Cup Nicolas BaertSebastian ÖgaardEsteban MuthErwan Bastard Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO 2:17.417   2.087
61 36 Bronze Cup Tim CreswickBijoy GargMex JansenBen Green Walkenhorst Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO 2:17.428   2.098
62 11 Bronze Cup Kobe PauwelsJohn De WildeDante RappangeJob Van Uitert Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO 2:17.434   2.104
63 30 Bronze Cup Jens KlingmannAhmad Al HarthySam de HaanCalan Williams OQ by Oman Racing BMW M4 GT3 2:17.495   2.165
64 4 Pro-AM Cup George KurtzIan JamesNicky CatsburgColin Braun CrowdStrike by Riley Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 2:17.619   2.289
65 38 Pro-AM Cup Olivier BertelsBrad SchumacherArmand FumalJulius Adomavicius Haas RT Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 2:19.479   4.149
66 61 Pro-AM Cup Adrian D'SilvaKerong LiEarl BamberBrendon Leitch EBM Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 2:23.965   8.635

Articolo precedente GTWC | Spa, Libere: Mercedes svetta in una classifica cortissima

Francesco Corghi
