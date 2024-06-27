GTWC | Spa, Pre-Qualifiche: Audi davanti a BMW e Lamborghini

E' l'Audi del team CSA Racing a svettare al termine delle Pre-Qualifiche di GT World Challenge Europe/Intercontinental GT Challenge, con i protagonisti che hanno continuato a preferire una preparazione su giri multipli in vista della 24h di Spa che avrà luogo nel weekend.

Sul Circuito delle Ardenne il bellissimo sole ha continuato a riscaldare un bel po' l'ambiente superando anche i 30°C all'ora di pranzo e gli appassionati cominciano ad arrivare sia nel paddock che sulle tribune, visibilmente accaldati.

Nei 60' a disposizione si è verificata solamente un Full Course Yellow quando a 'Fagnes' si è insabbiato Jop Rappange con la sua Porsche. Per il resto, prove finite in anticipo di 3' per via della bandiera rossa esposta per pulire il tracciato.

I migliori crono sono arrivati praticamente subito dalla maggior parte dei concorrenti, con Arthur Rougier a mettere l'Audi #111 in cima alla classifica assoluta e in Classe Gold Cup con un buon 2'15"330, battendo per 0"153 la BMW #32 del Team WRT e per 0"171 la Lamborghini #163 di GRT.

Classifica che ancora una volta appare cortissima, ma parlando coi piloti è emerso chiaramente che si sta giocando molto a 'nascondino', anche perché ci sono nuovamente oltre 30 vetture nello spazio di 1".

In Top5 troviamo la Aston Martin #34 della Walkenhorst Motorsport e la Mercedes #48 griffata Mann-Filter, seguite a ruota dalla Ferrari #51 di AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors che precede un trio di Mercedes.

Di queste, la #77 della HRT oltre ad essere 7a generale, ottiene il secondo posto in Gold Cup, con dietro la #2 di GetSpeed e la #9 di Boutsen VDS.

Fra i primi 10, che sono in neanche mezzo secondo, abbiamo anche la Ferrari #74 di Kessel Racing, con alle sue spalle la Porsche #911 di Pure Rxcing.

#48 Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER, Mercedes AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Lucas Auer, Daniel Morad Foto di: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo

Ai box WRT, Valentino Rossi ha girato in 2'16"174 prima di concentrarsi su una serie di giri a passo-gara, per poi cedere spazio a Maxime Martin, impegnato anch'esso sui long-run e senza migliorare quello che alla fine è il 28° crono della M4 #46.

Per completare il discorso Gold Cup, il terzo posto è della Audi #88 di Tresor Attempto, dietro alla quale ci sono le Mercedes di Al Manar Racing #777 e 2 Seas Motorsport #60, più l'Audi #25 di Saintéloc Racing.

In Bronze Cup sul podio virtuale sale la Ferrari #93 di Sky Tempesta Racing, con dietro la 296 #52 di AF Corse.

Venendo invece alla Classe Silver Cup, è la Mercedes #10 di Boutsen VDS a mettere in riga l'Audi #26 di Saintéloc e la Porsche #55 di Dinamic GT.

Infine la Classe PRO/AM vede al comando la Mercedes di Triple Eight #888 con un buon margine sulla McLaren #100 del Team RJN e sul duo di Mercedes preparate da Uno Racing/Landgraf #16 e Crowdstrike by Riley #4.

Ora altra pausa per riordinare le idee in vista delle Qualifiche delle ore 20;35, visibili in DIRETTA STREAMING su Motorsport.com.

La sessione sarà suddivisa in quattro manche, al termine delle quali si farà la media dei crono che determineranno i Top20 che domani andranno a giocarsi la Superpole.