GTWC | Spa, Pre-Qualifiche: Audi davanti a BMW e Lamborghini
Classifica ancora cortissima con oltre 30 auto in 1", davanti c'è la R8 di CSA, poi BMW-WRT e Lamborghini-GRT, con Aston Martin e Mercedes in Top5 seguite dalla Ferrari #51. Porsche fuori dalla Top10 per un pelo.
E' l'Audi del team CSA Racing a svettare al termine delle Pre-Qualifiche di GT World Challenge Europe/Intercontinental GT Challenge, con i protagonisti che hanno continuato a preferire una preparazione su giri multipli in vista della 24h di Spa che avrà luogo nel weekend.
Sul Circuito delle Ardenne il bellissimo sole ha continuato a riscaldare un bel po' l'ambiente superando anche i 30°C all'ora di pranzo e gli appassionati cominciano ad arrivare sia nel paddock che sulle tribune, visibilmente accaldati.
Nei 60' a disposizione si è verificata solamente un Full Course Yellow quando a 'Fagnes' si è insabbiato Jop Rappange con la sua Porsche. Per il resto, prove finite in anticipo di 3' per via della bandiera rossa esposta per pulire il tracciato.
I migliori crono sono arrivati praticamente subito dalla maggior parte dei concorrenti, con Arthur Rougier a mettere l'Audi #111 in cima alla classifica assoluta e in Classe Gold Cup con un buon 2'15"330, battendo per 0"153 la BMW #32 del Team WRT e per 0"171 la Lamborghini #163 di GRT.
Classifica che ancora una volta appare cortissima, ma parlando coi piloti è emerso chiaramente che si sta giocando molto a 'nascondino', anche perché ci sono nuovamente oltre 30 vetture nello spazio di 1".
In Top5 troviamo la Aston Martin #34 della Walkenhorst Motorsport e la Mercedes #48 griffata Mann-Filter, seguite a ruota dalla Ferrari #51 di AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors che precede un trio di Mercedes.
Di queste, la #77 della HRT oltre ad essere 7a generale, ottiene il secondo posto in Gold Cup, con dietro la #2 di GetSpeed e la #9 di Boutsen VDS.
Fra i primi 10, che sono in neanche mezzo secondo, abbiamo anche la Ferrari #74 di Kessel Racing, con alle sue spalle la Porsche #911 di Pure Rxcing.
#48 Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER, Mercedes AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Lucas Auer, Daniel Morad
Foto di: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo
Ai box WRT, Valentino Rossi ha girato in 2'16"174 prima di concentrarsi su una serie di giri a passo-gara, per poi cedere spazio a Maxime Martin, impegnato anch'esso sui long-run e senza migliorare quello che alla fine è il 28° crono della M4 #46.
Per completare il discorso Gold Cup, il terzo posto è della Audi #88 di Tresor Attempto, dietro alla quale ci sono le Mercedes di Al Manar Racing #777 e 2 Seas Motorsport #60, più l'Audi #25 di Saintéloc Racing.
In Bronze Cup sul podio virtuale sale la Ferrari #93 di Sky Tempesta Racing, con dietro la 296 #52 di AF Corse.
Venendo invece alla Classe Silver Cup, è la Mercedes #10 di Boutsen VDS a mettere in riga l'Audi #26 di Saintéloc e la Porsche #55 di Dinamic GT.
Infine la Classe PRO/AM vede al comando la Mercedes di Triple Eight #888 con un buon margine sulla McLaren #100 del Team RJN e sul duo di Mercedes preparate da Uno Racing/Landgraf #16 e Crowdstrike by Riley #4.
Ora altra pausa per riordinare le idee in vista delle Qualifiche delle ore 20;35, visibili in DIRETTA STREAMING su Motorsport.com.
La sessione sarà suddivisa in quattro manche, al termine delle quali si farà la media dei crono che determineranno i Top20 che domani andranno a giocarsi la Superpole.
|Pos
|Car #
|Class
|Drivers
|Team
|Car
|Time
|Laps
|Gap
|1
|111
|Gold Cup
|Arthur RougierSteven PaletteRomain CartonAdam Eteki
|CSA Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|2:15.330
|2
|32
|Pro Cup
|Dries VanthoorSheldon van der LindeCharles Weerts
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|2:15.483
|0.153
|3
|163
|Pro Cup
|Franck PereraMarco MapelliJordan Pepper
|GRT Grasser Racing Team
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|2:15.501
|0.171
|4
|34
|Pro Cup
|David PittardRoss GunnHenrique Chaves
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|2:15.516
|0.186
|5
|48
|Pro Cup
|Maro EngelDaniel MoradLucas Auer
|Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|2:15.521
|0.191
|6
|51
|Pro Cup
|Alessio RoveraDavide RigonAlessandro Pier Guidi
|AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|2:15.610
|0.280
|7
|77
|Gold Cup
|Arjun MainiJusuf OwegaMichele Beretta
|Haupt Racing Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|2:15.659
|0.329
|8
|2
|Pro Cup
|Luca StolzJules GounonFabian Schiller
|M-AMG Team GetSpeed
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|2:15.661
|0.331
|9
|9
|Pro Cup
|Ulysse De PauwThomas DrouetMaximilian Götz
|Boutsen VDS
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|2:15.710
|0.380
|10
|74
|Bronze Cup
|John HartshorneBen TuckChandler HullMatthew Bell
|Kessel Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|2:15.752
|0.422
|11
|911
|Pro Cup
|Alex MalykhinJoel SturmKlaus Bachler
|Pure Rxcing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|2:15.789
|0.459
|12
|99
|Pro Cup
|Christopher HaaseAlex AkaRicardo Feller
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|2:15.819
|0.489
|13
|88
|Gold Cup
|Leonardo MonciniLorenzo PatreseLorenzo FerrariGlenn van Berlo
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|2:15.850
|0.520
|14
|92
|Pro Cup
|Mathieu JaminetMatt CampbellFrederic Makowiecki
|SSR Herberth
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|2:15.898
|0.568
|15
|54
|Bronze Cup
|Philipp SagerGuilherme Moura de OliveraChristopher ZöchlingMarvin Dienst
|Dinamic GT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|2:15.898
|0.568
|16
|93
|Bronze Cup
|Eddie CheeverJonathan HuiLilou WadouxChris Froggatt
|SKY - Tempesta Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|2:15.927
|0.597
|17
|52
|Bronze Cup
|Louis MachielsJef MachielsAndrea BertoliniTommaso Mosca
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|2:15.935
|0.605
|18
|998
|Pro Cup
|Augusto FarfusDaniel HarperMax Hesse
|Rowe Racing
|BMW M4 GT3
|2:15.970
|0.640
|19
|64
|Pro Cup
|Christopher MiesFrederic VervischDennis Olsen
|Proton Competition
|Ford Mustang GT3
|2:16.028
|0.698
|20
|777
|Gold Cup
|Al Faisal Al ZubairDominik BaumannPhilip EllisMikael Grenier
|AlManar Racing by GetSpeed
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|2:16.034
|0.704
|21
|992
|Pro Cup
|Kevin EstrePatrick PiletLaurens Vanthoor
|HubAuto Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|2:16.089
|0.759
|22
|5
|Bronze Cup
|Sam NearyShaun BalfeRuben del SarteBen Barnicoat
|Optimum Motorsport
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|2:16.089
|0.759
|23
|60
|Gold Cup
|Frank BirdIsa Al KhalifaMartin KodricLewis Williamson
|2 Seas Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|2:16.103
|0.773
|24
|63
|Pro Cup
|Andrea CaldarelliMatteo CairoliMirko Bortolotti
|Iron Lynx
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|2:16.110
|0.780
|25
|28
|Pro Cup
|Simon GachetJan HeylenDennis Lind
|Haas RT
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|2:16.132
|0.802
|26
|10
|Silver Cup
|Aurelien PanisCesar GazeauRoee MeyuhasSebastien Baud
|Boutsen VDS
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|2:16.137
|0.807
|27
|26
|Silver Cup
|Alban VaruttiGilles StadsbaderIvan KlymenkoMarcus Paverud
|Sainteloc Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|2:16.159
|0.829
|28
|46
|Pro Cup
|Raffaele MarcielloMaxime MartinValentino Rossi
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|2:16.174
|0.844
|29
|7
|Pro Cup
|Mattia DrudiNicki ThiimMarco Sorensen
|Comtoyou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|2:16.189
|0.859
|30
|66
|Bronze Cup
|Andrey MukovozAlexey NesovDylan PereiraMax Hofer
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|2:16.199
|0.869
|31
|25
|Gold Cup
|Paul EvrardUgo De WildeJim PlaGilles Magnus
|Sainteloc Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|2:16.236
|0.906
|32
|98
|Pro Cup
|Philipp EngNick YellolyMarco Wittmann
|Rowe Racing
|BMW M4 GT3
|2:16.296
|0.966
|33
|188
|Bronze Cup
|Adam SmalleyMiguel RamosLouis PretteMarvin Kirchhöfer
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|2:16.319
|0.989
|34
|23
|Pro Cup
|Jaxon EvansJoel ErikssonThomas Preining
|Phantom Global Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|2:16.416
|1.086
|35
|333
|Bronze Cup
|Christian HookFelipe Fernandez LaserFabrizio CrestaniDavid Perel
|Rinaldi Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|2:16.425
|1.095
|36
|159
|Pro Cup
|Dean MacdonaldBenjamin GoetheTom Gamble
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|2:16.427
|1.097
|37
|888
|Pro-AM Cup
|Prince Jefri IbrahimJordan LoveAlexander SimsMartin Konrad
|Triple Eight JMR
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|2:16.446
|1.116
|38
|55
|Silver Cup
|Jop RappangeAxel BlomMarius NakkenTheo Nouet
|Dinamic GT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|2:16.452
|1.122
|39
|158
|Bronze Cup
|Mark SansomChristopher SalkeldJames BaldwinNicolai Kjaergaard
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|2:16.452
|1.122
|40
|72
|Bronze Cup
|Gabriel RindoneMattia MichelottoPatrick KujalaCasper Stevenson
|Barwell Motorsport
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|2:16.519
|1.189
|41
|91
|Bronze Cup
|Ralf BohnAlfred RenauerMorris SchuringRobert Renauer
|Herberth Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|2:16.536
|1.206
|42
|8
|Bronze Cup
|Nicolo RosiNiccolo SchiroDavid FumanelliDaniele Di Amato
|Kessel Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|2:16.546
|1.216
|43
|96
|Pro Cup
|Julien AndlauerSven MüllerPatric Niederhauser
|Rutronik Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|2:16.557
|1.227
|44
|90
|Silver Cup
|Ezequiel Perez CompancAlain ValentePatrick AssenheimerKarol Basz
|Madpanda Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|2:16.693
|1.363
|45
|22
|Pro Cup
|Ayhancan GüvenLaurin HeinrichDorian Boccolacci
|Schumacher CLRT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|2:16.701
|1.371
|46
|130
|Pro Cup
|Frederik VestiDaniel JuncadellaRalf Aron
|Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|2:16.702
|1.372
|47
|71
|Pro Cup
|David VidalesVincent AbrilThomas Neubauer
|AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|2:16.735
|1.405
|48
|27
|Bronze Cup
|Oliver MillroyMark RadcliffeFran RuedaRob Bell
|Optimum Motorsport
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|2:16.797
|1.467
|49
|78
|Bronze Cup
|Till BechtolsheimerAntoine DoquinRicky CollardSandy Mitchell
|Barwell Motorsport
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|2:16.811
|1.481
|50
|100
|Pro-AM Cup
|Alex BuncombeJoshua CaygillChris BuncombeJann Mardenborough
|Team RJN
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|2:16.817
|1.487
|51
|16
|Pro-AM Cup
|David PunRioKevin TseIndy Dontje
|Uno Racing Team with Landgraf
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|2:16.818
|1.488
|52
|57
|Silver Cup
|Tanart SathienthirakulDaan ArrowColin Caresani
|Winward Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|2:16.836
|1.506
|53
|80
|Bronze Cup
|Antares AuAlexander FachMartin RumpAlessio Picariello
|Lionspeed X Herberth
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|2:16.927
|1.597
|54
|21
|Silver Cup
|Charles ClarkMatisse LismontXavier MaassenSam Dejonghe
|Comtoyou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|2:17.119
|1.789
|55
|97
|Bronze Cup
|Dustin BlattnerZacharie Richard RobichonDennis MarschallLoek Hartog
|Rutronik Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|2:17.166
|1.836
|56
|35
|Silver Cup
|Romain LerouxLorcan HanafinMaxime Robin
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|2:17.232
|1.902
|57
|3
|Silver Cup
|Yannick MettlerJames KellAnthony BartoneAaron Walker
|GetSpeed
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|2:17.233
|1.903
|58
|19
|Silver Cup
|Mateo LlarenaHugo CookBaptiste MoulinHaytham Qarajouli
|GRT Grasser Racing Team
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|2:17.252
|1.922
|59
|991
|Bronze Cup
|Darren LeungPedro Ebrahim CarvalhoToby SoweryConnor de Phillippi
|Century Motorsport
|BMW M4 GT3
|2:17.309
|1.979
|60
|12
|Silver Cup
|Nicolas BaertSebastian ÖgaardEsteban MuthErwan Bastard
|Comtoyou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|2:17.417
|2.087
|61
|36
|Bronze Cup
|Tim CreswickBijoy GargMex JansenBen Green
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|2:17.428
|2.098
|62
|11
|Bronze Cup
|Kobe PauwelsJohn De WildeDante RappangeJob Van Uitert
|Comtoyou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|2:17.434
|2.104
|63
|30
|Bronze Cup
|Jens KlingmannAhmad Al HarthySam de HaanCalan Williams
|OQ by Oman Racing
|BMW M4 GT3
|2:17.495
|2.165
|64
|4
|Pro-AM Cup
|George KurtzIan JamesNicky CatsburgColin Braun
|CrowdStrike by Riley
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|2:17.619
|2.289
|65
|38
|Pro-AM Cup
|Olivier BertelsBrad SchumacherArmand FumalJulius Adomavicius
|Haas RT
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|2:19.479
|4.149
|66
|61
|Pro-AM Cup
|Adrian D'SilvaKerong LiEarl BamberBrendon Leitch
|EBM
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|2:23.965
|8.635
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ultime notizie
MotoGP | Quartararo: “Il nuovo motore aiuta, ma non qui ad Assen”
F1 | La Ferrari si è... spenta e la SF-24 resta la quarta forza
MotoGP | Martin separato in casa: "E' strano quando parlo con Dall'Igna"
WRC | Rally Polonia, PS6-8: Mikkelsen chiude davanti a tutti
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments