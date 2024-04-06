GTWC | Paul Ricard, Libere: doppietta Mercedes davanti a BMW
Le AMG di GetSpeed e 2 Seas svettano dopo i primi 90' di prove tenendosi dietro le M4 di WRT e Rowe, bene la McLaren-Garage 59, miglior Ferrari settima grazie a Kessel, Lamborghini vicina alla Top10 in una classifica cortissima.
Le Mercedes partono bene al Paul Ricard, dove sotto un bel sole mattutino si sono svolti i 90' di Prove Libere che hanno ufficialmente dato il via alla stagione 2024 del GT World Challenge Europe.
Ad ottenere il miglior crono è stata la AMG #2 della GetSpeed condotta da Jules Gounon in 1'53"912, che ha staccato di un decimo la #60 della 2 Seas Motorsport, prima in Classe Gold Cup.
A seguire ci sono le BMW del Team WRT #32 e Rowe Racing #98 con pochi centesimi di ritardo, mentre la vetta della Classe Bronze Cup se la prende la McLaren #188 della Garage 59 concludendo quinta, con alle spalle la Mercedes #98 del Team Mann-Filter.
La classifica è molto corta dato che in mezzo secondo ci sono ben 18 vetture; proseguendo il discorso Bronze, il podio virtuale della categoria lo completano la Ferrari #8 di Kessel Racing e la Porsche #97 della Rutronik Racing, ieri la più veloce durante i test riservati ai piloti Bronze.
In nona piazza c'è la BMW #998 della Rowe Racing, mentre la Top10 annovera anche la Mercedes #10 della Boutsen VDS, a svettare in Classe Silver Cup.
La migliore delle Lamborghini è la #163 di GRT che termina 11a a 0"4 dalla vetta, la prima Audi è 14a grazie al team Tresor Attempto Racing #99.
In casa Aston Martin si ferma al 19° posto la Vantage #7 della Comtoyou Racing, mentre la #21 condotta da Sam Dejonghe è andata rovinosamente a sbattere nel giro d'uscita dai box, provocando anche la bandiera rossa.
Le Ferrari ufficiali di AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors #51 e #71 terminano al 20° e 38° posto, 21a c'è invece la BMW #46 del Team WRT nelle mani del trio Valentino Rossi/Raffaele Marciello/Maxime Martin.
Nel pomeriggio sono previste le Pre-Qualifiche della durata di 60' con via alle ore 15;05.
|Pos
|Car #
|Class
|Drivers
|Team
|Car
|Time
|Laps
|Gap
|1
|2
|Pro Cup
|Luca Stolz, Fabian Schiller, Jules Gounon
|M-AMG Team GetSpeed
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:53.912
|2
|60
|Gold Cup
|Martin Kodric, Isa Al Khalifa, Lewis Williamson
|2 Seas Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:54.026
|0.114
|3
|32
|Pro Cup
|Dries Vanthoor, Sheldon van der Linde, Charles Weerts
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:54.049
|0.137
|4
|98
|Pro Cup
|Philipp Eng, Nick Yelloly, Marco Wittmann
|Rowe Racing
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:54.090
|0.178
|5
|188
|Bronze Cup
|Adam Smalley, James Cottingham, Louis Prette
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:54.113
|0.201
|6
|48
|Pro Cup
|Maro Engel, Daniel Morad, Lucas Auer
|Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:54.135
|0.223
|7
|8
|Bronze Cup
|Nicolo Rosi, Niccolo Schiro, David Fumanelli
|Kessel Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:54.152
|0.240
|8
|97
|Bronze Cup
|Dennis Marschall, Loek Hartog, Dustin Blattner
|Rutronik Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:54.162
|0.250
|9
|998
|Pro Cup
|Augusto Farfus, Daniel Harper, Max Hesse
|Rowe Racing
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:54.162
|0.250
|10
|10
|Silver Cup
|Cesar Gazeau, Roee Meyuhas, Aurelien Panis
|Boutsen VDS
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:54.213
|0.301
|11
|163
|Pro Cup
|Franck Perera, Marco Mapelli, Christian Engelhart
|GRT Grasser Racing Team
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:54.328
|0.416
|12
|159
|Pro Cup
|Dean Macdonald, Benjamin Goethe, Tom Gamble
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:54.333
|0.421
|13
|158
|Bronze Cup
|Mark Sansom, Lewis Proctor, Nicolai Kjaergaard
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:54.336
|0.424
|14
|99
|Pro Cup
|Christopher Haase, Alex Aka, Ricardo Feller
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:54.375
|0.463
|15
|22
|Pro Cup
|Ayhancan Güven, Laurin Heinrich, Dorian Boccolacci
|Schumacher CLRT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:54.378
|0.466
|16
|63
|Pro Cup
|Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli, Mirko Bortolotti
|Iron Lynx
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:54.382
|0.470
|17
|333
|Bronze Cup
|Christian Hook, David Perel, Felipe Fernandez Laser
|Rinaldi Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:54.393
|0.481
|18
|96
|Pro Cup
|Julien Andlauer, Patric Niederhauser, Sven Müller
|Rutronik Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:54.414
|0.502
|19
|7
|Pro Cup
|Mattia Drudi, Marco Sorensen, Nicki Thiim
|ComToYou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|1:54.417
|0.505
|20
|51
|Pro Cup
|Alessio Rovera, Davide Rigon, Alessandro Pier Guidi
|AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:54.432
|0.520
|21
|46
|Pro Cup
|Maxime Martin, Raffaele Marciello, Valentino Rossi
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:54.452
|0.540
|22
|25
|Gold Cup
|Gilles Magnus, Jim Pla, Paul Evrard
|Sainteloc Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:54.465
|0.553
|23
|93
|Bronze Cup
|Eddie Cheever, Jonathan Hui, Chris Froggatt
|SKY - Tempesta Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:54.595
|0.683
|24
|90
|Silver Cup
|Ezequiel Perez Companc, Patrick Assenheimer
|Madpanda Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:54.605
|0.693
|25
|57
|Silver Cup
|Tanart Sathienthirakul, Daan Arrow, Colin Caresani
|Winward Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:54.605
|0.693
|26
|74
|Bronze Cup
|John Hartshorne, Ben Tuck, Matt Bell
|Kessel Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:54.615
|0.703
|27
|9
|Pro Cup
|Adam Christodoulou, Thomas Drouet, Maximilian Götz
|Boutsen VDS
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:54.638
|0.726
|28
|30
|Bronze Cup
|Jens Klingmann, Ahmad Al Harthy, Sam de Haan
|OQ by Oman Racing
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:54.661
|0.749
|29
|991
|Bronze Cup
|Darren Leung, Toby Sowery, Jake Dennis
|Century Motorsport
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:54.677
|0.765
|30
|777
|Gold Cup
|Al Faisal Al Zubair, Dominik Baumann, Mikael Grenier
|AlManar Racing by GetSpeed
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:54.696
|0.784
|31
|111
|Gold Cup
|Arthur Rougier, Romain Carton, Adam Eteki
|CSA Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:54.704
|0.792
|32
|78
|Bronze Cup
|Antoine Doquin, Till Bechtolsheimer, Sandy Mitchell
|Barwell Motorsport
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:54.803
|0.891
|33
|3
|Silver Cup
|Yannick Mettler, James Kell, Anthony Bartone
|GetSpeed
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:54.836
|0.924
|34
|11
|Bronze Cup
|Job Van Uteirt, John De Wilde, Kobe Pauwels
|ComToYou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|1:54.874
|0.962
|35
|27
|Bronze Cup
|Oliver Millroy, Mark Radcliffe, Rob Bell
|Optimum Motorsport
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:54.877
|0.965
|36
|36
|Bronze Cup
|Mex Jansen, Tim Creswick, Ben Green
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|1:54.881
|0.969
|37
|72
|Bronze Cup
|Casper Stevenson, Gabriel Rindone, Patrick Kujala
|Barwell Motorsport
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:54.958
|1.046
|38
|71
|Pro Cup
|Vincent Abril, David Vidales, Thomas Neubauer
|AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:55.001
|1.089
|39
|34
|Pro Cup
|David Pittard, Ross Gunn, Henrique Chaves
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|1:55.004
|1.092
|40
|91
|Bronze Cup
|Ralf Bohn, Morris Schuring, Robert Renauer
|Herberth Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:55.024
|1.112
|41
|54
|Bronze Cup
|Philipp Sager, Guilherme Moura de Olivera, Marvin Dienst
|Dinamic GT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:55.028
|1.116
|42
|26
|Silver Cup
|Alban Varutti, Ivan Klymenko, Ugo De Wilde
|Sainteloc Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:55.033
|1.121
|43
|64
|Pro Cup
|Christopher Mies, Frederic Vervisch, Dennis Olsen
|Proton Competition
|Ford Mustang GT3
|1:55.042
|1.130
|44
|19
|Silver Cup
|Mateo LLarena, Hugo Cook, Haytham Qarajouli
|GRT Grasser Racing Team
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:55.149
|1.237
|45
|13
|Bronze Cup
|Florian Spengler, Patrick Kolb, Bastian Buus
|Lionspeed GP
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:55.300
|1.388
|46
|66
|Bronze Cup
|Andrey Mukovoz, Max Hofer, Dylan Pereira
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:55.358
|1.446
|47
|55
|Silver Cup
|Jop Rappange, Marius Nakken, Christopher Zöchling
|Dinamic GT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:55.402
|1.490
|48
|52
|Bronze Cup
|Louis Machiels, Jef Machiels, Andrea Bertolini
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:55.424
|1.512
|49
|35
|Silver Cup
|Maxime Robin, Romain Leroux, Lorcan Hanafin
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|1:55.459
|1.547
|50
|88
|Gold Cup
|Lorenzo Patrese, Leonardo Moncini, Lorenzo Ferrari
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:55.512
|1.600
|51
|77
|Gold Cup
|Arjun Maini, Jusuf Owega, Michele Beretta
|Haupt Racing Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:55.571
|1.659
|52
|12
|Silver Cup
|Esteban Muth, Nicolas Baert, Sebastian Ögaard
|ComToYou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|1:55.736
|1.824
|NC
|21
|Silver Cup
|Charles Clark, Matisse Lismont, Sam Dejonghe
|ComToYou Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
