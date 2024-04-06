Tutti i campionati

GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Paul Ricard
Prove Libere

GTWC | Paul Ricard, Libere: doppietta Mercedes davanti a BMW

Le AMG di GetSpeed e 2 Seas svettano dopo i primi 90' di prove tenendosi dietro le M4 di WRT e Rowe, bene la McLaren-Garage 59, miglior Ferrari settima grazie a Kessel, Lamborghini vicina alla Top10 in una classifica cortissima.

Francesco Corghi
Francesco Corghi
#2 GetSpeed Performance, Mercedes-AMG GT3: Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz, Fabian Schiller

Emanuele Clivati

Le Mercedes partono bene al Paul Ricard, dove sotto un bel sole mattutino si sono svolti i 90' di Prove Libere che hanno ufficialmente dato il via alla stagione 2024 del GT World Challenge Europe.

Ad ottenere il miglior crono è stata la AMG #2 della GetSpeed condotta da Jules Gounon in 1'53"912, che ha staccato di un decimo la #60 della 2 Seas Motorsport, prima in Classe Gold Cup.

A seguire ci sono le BMW del Team WRT #32 e Rowe Racing #98 con pochi centesimi di ritardo, mentre la vetta della Classe Bronze Cup se la prende la McLaren #188 della Garage 59 concludendo quinta, con alle spalle la Mercedes #98 del Team Mann-Filter.

La classifica è molto corta dato che in mezzo secondo ci sono ben 18 vetture; proseguendo il discorso Bronze, il podio virtuale della categoria lo completano la Ferrari #8 di Kessel Racing e la Porsche #97 della Rutronik Racing, ieri la più veloce durante i test riservati ai piloti Bronze.

In nona piazza c'è la BMW #998 della Rowe Racing, mentre la Top10 annovera anche la Mercedes #10 della Boutsen VDS, a svettare in Classe Silver Cup.

La migliore delle Lamborghini è la #163 di GRT che termina 11a a 0"4 dalla vetta, la prima Audi è 14a grazie al team Tresor Attempto Racing #99.

In casa Aston Martin si ferma al 19° posto la Vantage #7 della Comtoyou Racing, mentre la #21 condotta da Sam Dejonghe è andata rovinosamente a sbattere nel giro d'uscita dai box, provocando anche la bandiera rossa.

Le Ferrari ufficiali di AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors #51 e #71 terminano al 20° e 38° posto, 21a c'è invece la BMW #46 del Team WRT nelle mani del trio Valentino Rossi/Raffaele Marciello/Maxime Martin.

Nel pomeriggio sono previste le Pre-Qualifiche della durata di 60' con via alle ore 15;05.

Pos Car # Class Drivers Team Car Time Laps Gap
1 2 Pro Cup Luca Stolz, Fabian Schiller, Jules Gounon M-AMG Team GetSpeed Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:53.912    
2 60 Gold Cup Martin Kodric, Isa Al Khalifa, Lewis Williamson 2 Seas Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:54.026   0.114
3 32 Pro Cup Dries Vanthoor, Sheldon van der Linde, Charles Weerts Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 1:54.049   0.137
4 98 Pro Cup Philipp Eng, Nick Yelloly, Marco Wittmann Rowe Racing BMW M4 GT3 1:54.090   0.178
5 188 Bronze Cup Adam Smalley, James Cottingham, Louis Prette Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 1:54.113   0.201
6 48 Pro Cup Maro Engel, Daniel Morad, Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:54.135   0.223
7 8 Bronze Cup Nicolo Rosi, Niccolo Schiro, David Fumanelli Kessel Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 1:54.152   0.240
8 97 Bronze Cup Dennis Marschall, Loek Hartog, Dustin Blattner Rutronik Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:54.162   0.250
9 998 Pro Cup Augusto Farfus, Daniel Harper, Max Hesse Rowe Racing BMW M4 GT3 1:54.162   0.250
10 10 Silver Cup Cesar Gazeau, Roee Meyuhas, Aurelien Panis Boutsen VDS Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:54.213   0.301
11 163 Pro Cup Franck Perera, Marco Mapelli, Christian Engelhart GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 1:54.328   0.416
12 159 Pro Cup Dean Macdonald, Benjamin Goethe, Tom Gamble Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 1:54.333   0.421
13 158 Bronze Cup Mark Sansom, Lewis Proctor, Nicolai Kjaergaard Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 1:54.336   0.424
14 99 Pro Cup Christopher Haase, Alex Aka, Ricardo Feller Tresor Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:54.375   0.463
15 22 Pro Cup Ayhancan Güven, Laurin Heinrich, Dorian Boccolacci Schumacher CLRT Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:54.378   0.466
16 63 Pro Cup Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli, Mirko Bortolotti Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 1:54.382   0.470
17 333 Bronze Cup Christian Hook, David Perel, Felipe Fernandez Laser Rinaldi Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 1:54.393   0.481
18 96 Pro Cup Julien Andlauer, Patric Niederhauser, Sven Müller Rutronik Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:54.414   0.502
19 7 Pro Cup Mattia Drudi, Marco Sorensen, Nicki Thiim ComToYou Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO 1:54.417   0.505
20 51 Pro Cup Alessio Rovera, Davide Rigon, Alessandro Pier Guidi AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors Ferrari 296 GT3 1:54.432   0.520
21 46 Pro Cup Maxime Martin, Raffaele Marciello, Valentino Rossi Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 1:54.452   0.540
22 25 Gold Cup Gilles Magnus, Jim Pla, Paul Evrard Sainteloc Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:54.465   0.553
23 93 Bronze Cup Eddie Cheever, Jonathan Hui, Chris Froggatt SKY - Tempesta Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 1:54.595   0.683
24 90 Silver Cup Ezequiel Perez Companc, Patrick Assenheimer Madpanda Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:54.605   0.693
25 57 Silver Cup Tanart Sathienthirakul, Daan Arrow, Colin Caresani Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:54.605   0.693
26 74 Bronze Cup John Hartshorne, Ben Tuck, Matt Bell Kessel Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 1:54.615   0.703
27 9 Pro Cup Adam Christodoulou, Thomas Drouet, Maximilian Götz Boutsen VDS Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:54.638   0.726
28 30 Bronze Cup Jens Klingmann, Ahmad Al Harthy, Sam de Haan OQ by Oman Racing BMW M4 GT3 1:54.661   0.749
29 991 Bronze Cup Darren Leung, Toby Sowery, Jake Dennis Century Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 1:54.677   0.765
30 777 Gold Cup Al Faisal Al Zubair, Dominik Baumann, Mikael Grenier AlManar Racing by GetSpeed Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:54.696   0.784
31 111 Gold Cup Arthur Rougier, Romain Carton, Adam Eteki CSA Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:54.704   0.792
32 78 Bronze Cup Antoine Doquin, Till Bechtolsheimer, Sandy Mitchell Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 1:54.803   0.891
33 3 Silver Cup Yannick Mettler, James Kell, Anthony Bartone GetSpeed Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:54.836   0.924
34 11 Bronze Cup Job Van Uteirt, John De Wilde, Kobe Pauwels ComToYou Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO 1:54.874   0.962
35 27 Bronze Cup Oliver Millroy, Mark Radcliffe, Rob Bell Optimum Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 1:54.877   0.965
36 36 Bronze Cup Mex Jansen, Tim Creswick, Ben Green Walkenhorst Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO 1:54.881   0.969
37 72 Bronze Cup Casper Stevenson, Gabriel Rindone, Patrick Kujala Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 1:54.958   1.046
38 71 Pro Cup Vincent Abril, David Vidales, Thomas Neubauer AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors Ferrari 296 GT3 1:55.001   1.089
39 34 Pro Cup David Pittard, Ross Gunn, Henrique Chaves Walkenhorst Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO 1:55.004   1.092
40 91 Bronze Cup Ralf Bohn, Morris Schuring, Robert Renauer Herberth Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:55.024   1.112
41 54 Bronze Cup Philipp Sager, Guilherme Moura de Olivera, Marvin Dienst Dinamic GT Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:55.028   1.116
42 26 Silver Cup Alban Varutti, Ivan Klymenko, Ugo De Wilde Sainteloc Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:55.033   1.121
43 64 Pro Cup Christopher Mies, Frederic Vervisch, Dennis Olsen Proton Competition Ford Mustang GT3 1:55.042   1.130
44 19 Silver Cup Mateo LLarena, Hugo Cook, Haytham Qarajouli GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2 1:55.149   1.237
45 13 Bronze Cup Florian Spengler, Patrick Kolb, Bastian Buus Lionspeed GP Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:55.300   1.388
46 66 Bronze Cup Andrey Mukovoz, Max Hofer, Dylan Pereira Tresor Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:55.358   1.446
47 55 Silver Cup Jop Rappange, Marius Nakken, Christopher Zöchling Dinamic GT Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1:55.402   1.490
48 52 Bronze Cup Louis Machiels, Jef Machiels, Andrea Bertolini AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 1:55.424   1.512
49 35 Silver Cup Maxime Robin, Romain Leroux, Lorcan Hanafin Walkenhorst Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO 1:55.459   1.547
50 88 Gold Cup Lorenzo Patrese, Leonardo Moncini, Lorenzo Ferrari Tresor Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II 1:55.512   1.600
51 77 Gold Cup Arjun Maini, Jusuf Owega, Michele Beretta Haupt Racing Team Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 1:55.571   1.659
52 12 Silver Cup Esteban Muth, Nicolas Baert, Sebastian Ögaard ComToYou Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO 1:55.736   1.824
NC 21 Silver Cup Charles Clark, Matisse Lismont, Sam Dejonghe ComToYou Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO      

Francesco Corghi
