Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Paul Ricard
Fotogallery

Gallery GTWC | Che show alla prima tappa Endurance al Paul Ricard

A Le Castellet è andato in scena il primo round della stagione 2024 con una grande prova delle BMW, ma anche il bel podio conseguito dalla Lamborghini e il successo Bronze della Ferrari. Riviviamo il weekend francese attraverso le migliori immagini.

Francesco Corghi
Francesco Corghi
#25 Saintéloc Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Gilles Magnus, Jim Pla, Paul Evrard
#2 GetSpeed Performance, Mercedes-AMG GT3: Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz, Fabian Schiller
#911 Pure Rxcing, Porsche 911 GT3 R (992): Klaus Bachler, Alex Malykhin, Joel Sturm
Coppa d'oro Podio
#111 CSA Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Arthur Rougier, Romain Carton, Adam Eteki
#98 Rowe Racing, BMW M4 GT3: Philipp Eng, Nick Yelloly, Marco Wittmann
#96 Rutronik Racing, Porsche 911 GT3 R (992): Julien Andlauer, Patric Niederhauser, Sven Müller
#72 Barwell Motorsport, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2: Casper Stevenson, Gabriel Rindone, Patrick Kujala
#64 Proton Competition, Ford Mustang GT3: Christopher Mies, Frederic Vervisch, Dennis Olsen
#51 AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors, Ferrari 296 GT3: Alessio Rovera, Davide Rigon, Alessandro Pier Guidi
#51 AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors, Ferrari 296 GT3: Alessio Rovera, Davide Rigon, Alessandro Pier Guidi
#48 Team Mann-Filter, Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO: Maro Engel, Daniel Morad, Lucas Auer
#32 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Dries Vanthoor, Sheldon van der Linde, Charles Weerts
Coppa d'argento Podio
#25 Saintéloc Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Gilles Magnus, Jim Pla, Paul Evrard
#19 GRT Grasser Racing Team, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2: Mateo LLarena, Hugo Cook, Haytham Qarajouli
#2 GetSpeed Performance, Mercedes-AMG GT3: Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz, Fabian Schiller
#2 GetSpeed Performance, Mercedes-AMG GT3: Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz, Fabian Schiller
Azione in pista
Azione in pista
Azione in pista
Azione in pista
Atmosfera
#998 Rowe Racing, BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Daniel Harper, Max Hesse
#998 Rowe Racing, BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Daniel Harper, Max Hesse
#998 Rowe Racing, BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Daniel Harper, Max Hesse
#998 Rowe Racing, BMW M4 GT3: Max Hesse
#8 Kessel Racing, Ferrari 296 GT3: Nicolò Rosi, Niccolò Schiro, David Fumanelli, #52 AF Corse, Ferrari 296 GT3: Andrea Bertolini, Jef Machiels, Louis Machiels, #11 Comtoyou Racing, Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO: Job Van Uitert, John De Wilde, Kobe Pauw
#63 Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli
#63 Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli, #998 Rowe Racing, BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Daniel Harper, Max Hesse, #2 GetSpeed Performance, Mercedes-AMG GT3: Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz, Fabian Schiller
#63 Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli, #998 Rowe Racing, BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Daniel Harper, Max Hesse, #2 GetSpeed Performance, Mercedes-AMG GT3: Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz, Fabian Schiller
#63 Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli, #998 Rowe Racing, BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Daniel Harper, Max Hesse, #2 GetSpeed Performance, Mercedes-AMG GT3: Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz, Fabian Schiller
#63 Lince di ferro Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli
#998 Rowe Racing, BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Daniel Harper, Max Hesse
#63 Lince di ferro Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli
Atmosfera
Atmosfera
#163 GRT Grasser Racing Team, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Franck Perera, Marco Mapelli, Christian Engelhart.
#88 Tresor Attempto Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Leonardo Moncini
#64 Proton Competition, Ford Mustang GT3: Christopher Mies, Frederic Vervisch, Dennis Olsen
#64 Proton Competition, Ford Mustang GT3: Christopher Mies
#63 Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli
#63 Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli
#63 Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli
#63 Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli
#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi
#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Raffaele Marciello
#7 Comtoyou Racing, Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO: Mattia Drudi
#7 Comtoyou Racing, Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO: Mattia Drudi
#3 GetSpeed, Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO: Yannick Mettler, James Kell, Anthony Bartone
#63 Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli
#63 Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli
#333 Rinaldi Racing, Ferrari 296 GT3: Christian Hook, David Perel, Felipe Fernández Laser
#163 GRT Grasser Racing Team, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Franck Perera, Marco Mapelli, Christian Engelhart.
#158 Garage 59, McLaren 720S GT3 EVO: Mark Sansom, Lewis Proctor, Nicolai Kjaergaard
#98 Rowe Racing, BMW M4 GT3: Philipp Eng, Nick Yelloly, Marco Wittmann
#66 Tresor Attempto Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Andrey Mukovoz, Max Hofer, Dylan Pereira
#48 Team Mann-Filter, Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO: Maro Engel, Daniel Morad, Lucas Auer
#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Maxime Martin, Raffaele Marciello, Valentino Rossi
#36 Walkenhorst Motorsport, Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO: Mex Jansen, Tim Creswick, Ben Green
#35 Walkenhorst Motorsport, Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO: Maxime Robin, Romain Leroux, Lorcan Hanafin
#25 Saintéloc Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Gilles Magnus, Jim Pla, Paul Evrard
#22 Schumacher CLRT, Porsche 911 GT3 R (992): Ayhancan Güven, Laurin Heinrich, Dorian Boccolacci
#13 Lionspeed GP, Porsche 911 GT3 R (992): Florian Spengler, Patrick Kolb, Bastian Buus
#9 Boutsen VDS, Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO: Adam Christodoulou, Thomas Drouet, Maximilian Götz
#8 Kessel Racing, Ferrari 296 GT3: Nicolò Rosi, Niccolò Schiro, David Fumanelli
#7 Comtoyou Racing, Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO: Mattia Drudi, Marco Sorensen, Nicki Thiim
#998 Rowe Racing, BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Daniel Harper, Max Hesse
#998 Rowe Racing, BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Daniel Harper, Max Hesse
#911 Century Motorsport, BMW M4 GT3: Darren Leung, Toby Sowery, Jake Dennis
#777 AlManar Racing by GetSpeed, Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO: Al Faisal Al Zubair, Dominik Baumann, Mikael Grenier
#111 CSA Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Arthur Rougier, Romain Carton, Adam Eteki
#97 Rutronik Racing, Porsche 911 GT3 R (992): Dennis Marschall, Loek Hartog, Dustin Blattner
#93 Sky-Tempesta Racing, Ferrari 296 GT3: Eddie Cheever, Jonathan Hui, Chris Froggatt
#91 Herberth Motorsport, Porsche 911 GT3 R (992): Ralf Bohn, Morris Schuring, Robert Renauer
#78 Barwell Motorsport, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Antoine Doquin, Till Bechtolsheimer, Sandy Mitchell
#74 Kessel Racing, Ferrari 296 GT3: John Hartshorne, Ben Tuck, Matt Bell
#71 AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors, Ferrari 296 GT3: Vincent Abril, David Vidales, Thomas Neubauer
#64 Proton Competition, Ford Mustang GT3: Christopher Mies, Frederic Vervisch, Dennis Olsen
#60 2 Seas Motorsport, Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO: Martin Kodric, Isa Al Khalifa, Lewis Williamson
#57 Winward Racing, Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO: Tanart Sathienthirakul, Daan Arrow, Colin Caresani
#52 AF Corse, Ferrari 296 GT3: Andrea Bertolini, Jef Machiels, Louis Machiels
#51 AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors, Ferrari 296 GT3: Alessio Rovera, Davide Rigon, Alessandro Pier Guidi
#48 Team Mann-Filter, Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO: Maro Engel, Daniel Morad, Lucas Auer
#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Maxime Martin, Raffaele Marciello, Valentino Rossi
#36 Walkenhorst Motorsport, Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO: Mex Jansen, Tim Creswick, Ben Green
#34 Walkenhorst Motorsport, Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO: David Pittard, Ross Gunn, Henrique Chaves
#32 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Dries Vanthoor, Sheldon van der Linde, Charles Weerts
#25 Saintéloc Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Gilles Magnus, Jim Pla, Paul Evrard
#11 Comtoyou Racing, Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO: Job Van Uitert, John De Wilde, Kobe Pauwels
#8 Kessel Racing, Ferrari 296 GT3: Nicolò Rosi, Niccolò Schiro, David Fumanelli
#7 Comtoyou Racing, Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO: Mattia Drudi, Marco Sorensen, Nicki Thiim
#159 Garage 59, McLaren 720S GT3 EVO: Dean Macdonald, Benjamin Goethe, Tom Gamble
#159 Garage 59, McLaren 720S GT3 EVO: Dean Macdonald, Benjamin Goethe, Tom Gamble
#77 Haupt Racing Team, Mercedes-AMG GT3: Arjun Maini, Jusuf Owega, Michele Beretta
#77 Haupt Racing Team, Mercedes-AMG GT3: Arjun Maini, Jusuf Owega, Michele Beretta
Azione in pista
#2 GetSpeed Performance, Mercedes-AMG GT3: Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz, Fabian Schiller
98

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

commenti
Articolo precedente GTWC | Rossi sfiora il podio: "Qui è più dura rispetto al WEC"

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Francesco Corghi
More from
Francesco Corghi
Gallery GT2 | Maserati subito grandi protagoniste al Paul Ricard

Gallery GT2 | Maserati subito grandi protagoniste al Paul Ricard

GT2 European Series
Paul Ricard
Gallery GT2 | Maserati subito grandi protagoniste al Paul Ricard
GTWC | Rossi sfiora il podio: "Qui è più dura rispetto al WEC"

GTWC | Rossi sfiora il podio: "Qui è più dura rispetto al WEC"

GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Paul Ricard
GTWC | Rossi sfiora il podio: "Qui è più dura rispetto al WEC"
GTWC | Ferrari: il trionfo Kessel in Bronze mitiga le sofferenze

GTWC | Ferrari: il trionfo Kessel in Bronze mitiga le sofferenze

GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Paul Ricard
GTWC | Ferrari: il trionfo Kessel in Bronze mitiga le sofferenze

Ultime notizie

Rivola: "Se un pilota vuole vincere, non so se il denaro debba essere determinante nella sua decisione"

Rivola: "Se un pilota vuole vincere, non so se il denaro debba essere determinante nella sua decisione"

MGP MotoGP
GP delle Americhe
Rivola: "Se un pilota vuole vincere, non so se il denaro debba essere determinante nella sua decisione"
Dovizioso ricoverato per trauma cranico dopo un incidente con la moto da cross

Dovizioso ricoverato per trauma cranico dopo un incidente con la moto da cross

MGP MotoGP
Dovizioso ricoverato per trauma cranico dopo un incidente con la moto da cross
Prema sbarca negli USA: ufficiale l'ingresso in IndyCar dal 2025

Prema sbarca negli USA: ufficiale l'ingresso in IndyCar dal 2025

Indy IndyCar
News
Prema sbarca negli USA: ufficiale l'ingresso in IndyCar dal 2025
F1 | Tsunoda: “10° grazie al team, come Superman nei pit stop!”

F1 | Tsunoda: “10° grazie al team, come Superman nei pit stop!”

F1 Formula 1
GP del Giappone
F1 | Tsunoda: “10° grazie al team, come Superman nei pit stop!”

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.