Video | Todeschini: "Ecco come configuriamo la Ferrari 296 GT3 per i clienti"

Motorsport.com ha potuto visitare il nuovissimo Atelier riservato ai team clienti Ferrari, nel quale possono scegliere come meglio allestire le loro 296 GT3: Alessandra Todeschini, Head of Competizioni GT e Pista di Fiorano, ci racconta come funziona questo lavoro e in cosa consiste il Club Competizioni GT.

Francesco Corghi
Di:
Co-autore:
Beatrice Frangione
, Featured writer
