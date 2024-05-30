Video | Le leggendarie BMW Art Cars del mondo endurance
In occasione del Concorso d'Eleganza di Villa d'Este 2024 tenutosi sulle rive del Lago di Como, BMW Group, tramite BMW Classic, ha esposto numerose vetture Motorsport della collezione BMW Art Car. Tra queste, anche la famosissima M1 dipinta da Andy Warhol. Scopriamole insieme ad Alessandro Botta, presidente BMW Youngtimer Club Italia.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ultime notizie
Sentite come suona la nuova Porsche 911 GT2 RS
MotoGP | Bastianini: "Pramac? Dipende, valuterò tutto per essere veloce"
Le Mans | Tegola Iron Dames: Pin fratturata, salta la 24h
MotoGP | Martin, stoccata a Marc: “Felice di un titolo con Pramac”
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments