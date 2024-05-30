Tutti i campionati

Edizione

Svizzera
Curiosità
GT

Video | Le leggendarie BMW Art Cars del mondo endurance

In occasione del Concorso d'Eleganza di Villa d'Este 2024 tenutosi sulle rive del Lago di Como, BMW Group, tramite BMW Classic, ha esposto numerose vetture Motorsport della collezione BMW Art Car. Tra queste, anche la famosissima M1 dipinta da Andy Warhol. Scopriamole insieme ad Alessandro Botta, presidente BMW Youngtimer Club Italia.

Beatrice Frangione
Beatrice Frangione

Articolo precedente BMW presenta la rinnovata M4 GT3 Evo, arriverà nel 2025
Articolo successivo Gallery | Le rinnovate BMW M4 GT3 e GT4 EVO

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Beatrice Frangione
More from
Beatrice Frangione
