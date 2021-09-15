Biglietti
BOSCH DRIVERLESS: how to design a self-driving prototype
BOSCH DRIVERLESS: how to design a self-driving prototype

Bosch DRIVERLESS: the journey begins

Close your eyes. Let your imagination flow. What is your dream? Think about it. Done? If the answer you gave is "working in the world of racing," then everything written below will sound very interesting to you.

Obviously success is extremely important, but it's the journey you take that you will remember. A journey made of attempts, tests, a few mistakes, a lot of experience, but above all passion and teamwork. And it is a team we want to talk to you about, the MoRe Modena Racing Driverless team of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia involved in the Formula SAE. This is a unique opportunity for university students from all over the world to give proof of their know-how, talent and imagination so as to achieve a result: creating a racing car.

A self-driving one, in this case: a challenge within a challenge. Bosch DRIVERLESS tells the story of the development phases of the self-driving prototype through the testimony of the students of the team - the real protagonists - and through the voices of Bosch employees and other partners in the project. All of this is based on three simple concepts describing the self-driving strategy that Bosch is developing for mass-produced vehicles: Sense, Think, Act. According to Bosch, a self-driving vehicle must possess the same basic capabilities as a human driver, but enhanced by technology.

For this, the vehicle must be able to perceive and interpret its surroundings and its interior (SENSE); process the information received and plan its driving strategy (THINK); move and implement the planned driving strategy (ACT). In this journey we will tell you about the experience of these young students who want their dreams to come true. Assisted by three faculty advisors and by high-level partners, such as Bosch and Power On, we will approach a world that is little known but exciting and full of stories to tell.

The MoRe Modena Racing Driverless team of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (MMR Driverless UNIMORE) includes about 50 students from different backgrounds (mechanics, computer science, electronics, business, communication and marketing) engaged in the development of a prototype to compete in Formula SAE in the Driverless category.

The single-seater must be designed to be driven in dual mode. In fact, in some tests of the competition it will be driven by a human driver, while in others by the Artificial Intelligence system on board. The participation of the team in the Formula SAE is part of the academic project Automotive Learning by Doing, in which teams have a corporate-type structure and roles are assigned according to skills and objectives.

Bosch DRIVERLESS: ha inizio l'avventura

Bosch DRIVERLESS: ha inizio l'avventura
