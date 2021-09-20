Biglietti
Accedi

Motorsport Network

TV Biglietti Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Scarica le tue app

© 2021 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.
TV Biglietti Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
BOSCH DRIVERLESS: how to design a self-driving prototype
Topic

BOSCH DRIVERLESS: how to design a self-driving prototype

Principale
Precedente / Bosch DRIVERLESS: Sense
Speciale Curiosità

Bosch DRIVERLESS: Sense

Di:

Before we start this journey and discover the project that involves the students of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, we should bear in mind that ingenuity, talent and commitment alone are not enough to compete with other academic giants at international level.

We need absolute reference partners, such as Bosch and Power On in this case. They have provided products and a basic technical training, crucial elements to carry out a successful project.

When you decide to design an autonomous racing prototype, it's better to have a clear development project in mind. So, let's try to think about this vehicle as if it were a human body, with its senses.

The human body gets to know itself thanks to the five senses. They help us to read and interpret the world around us, to recognize a friendly face, a landscape hidden in our memories and, in extreme cases, to recognize dangerous situations.

Just as for humans, for a self-driving vehicle senses are crucial. And a car's eyes and ears, technologically speaking, are nothing but sensors that map its surroundings.

If from a certain point of view, this technology has now become an indispensable asset in today's automotive sector, on the other the world of racing is a whole other story because the self-driving racing prototype should be carried out by young students.

The vehicle has to prove its ability to read the surrounding environment, along a pre-established path, without touching or exceeding the track bounds. That's quite a challenge.

Figuring out where to place the sensors is the first step: depth, both for humans and for the prototype, is a crucial factor. Placing the sensors in one or another point of the vehicle can bring both advantages and disadvantages. Therefore, it is necessary to calculate everything thoroughly before installing and connecting them to the control unit, the brain of the prototype and the main subject of the next episode.

Timing, visual acuity and detection are the starting points of the project: however, this is just the beginning of a journey still long.

DID YOU KNOW THAT...

To detect all parameters of vehicle dynamics, particularly yaw angle, , the team of students use the Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU). This is a high-performance inertial computing unit that contains six-dimensional inertial sensors to measure acceleration and angular rates. Depending on which position the sensor is installed, it can measure the vertical, longitudinal and lateral acceleration of the vehicle as well as yaw, pitch and roll values. As a result, the Bosch IMU can be used for a multitude of automotive applications, as well as for future advanced driver assistance systems functions and autonomated driving

condividi
commenti
Bosch DRIVERLESS: Sense

Articolo precedente

Bosch DRIVERLESS: Sense
Carica i commenti

Di tendenza

1
WSBK

Redding: “Giornata difficile, ma lascio Barcellona a testa alta!”

2
Formula 1

Steiner: "Il dono 'Mazespin' per mostrare un Nikita diverso"

3
Formula 1

Bobbi: "Max-Lewis, concorso di colpa. Ma Verstappen..."

Ultime notizie
Bosch DRIVERLESS: Sense
Video all'interno
Misc

Bosch DRIVERLESS: Sense

5 o
Ekstrom: "Per vincere il titolo bisogna essere versatili"
Misc

Ekstrom: "Per vincere il titolo bisogna essere versatili"

16 set 2021
Bosch DRIVERLESS: ha inizio l'avventura
Video all'interno
Misc

Bosch DRIVERLESS: ha inizio l'avventura

15 set 2021
Ecco il Porsche Experience Center Franciacorta, la passione ha una nuova "casa"
Misc

Ecco il Porsche Experience Center Franciacorta, la passione ha una nuova "casa"

14 set 2021
L'élite delle corse e degli esport si uniscono per la Le Mans Virtual Series
Misc

L'élite delle corse e degli esport si uniscono per la Le Mans Virtual Series

13 set 2021
Ultimi video
Motor Valley Fest: Sim Race e realtà aumentata sempre più dentro il motorsport 45:52
Speciale
3 lug 2021

Motor Valley Fest: Sim Race e realtà aumentata sempre più dentro il motorsport

Giulia GTAm: 540CV scatenati a Balocco 09:46
Speciale
24 giu 2021

Giulia GTAm: 540CV scatenati a Balocco

#ThinkingForward with Graham Stoker 16:36
Speciale
25 mag 2021

#ThinkingForward with Graham Stoker

Lancio Lamborghini SC20 02:07
Speciale
12 gen 2021

Lancio Lamborghini SC20

Ferrari 1000 GP, il libro in edizione limitata 01:01
Speciale
7 gen 2021

Ferrari 1000 GP, il libro in edizione limitata

More from
Marco Congiu
Bosch DRIVERLESS: Sense
Video all'interno
Speciale

Bosch DRIVERLESS: Sense

MotoGP: il sabato di Misano parla Ducati GP di San Marino Prime
Video all'interno
MotoGP

MotoGP: il sabato di Misano parla Ducati

Ferrari: ecco le differenze tra SF1000 ed SF21 Prime
Video all'interno
Formula 1

Ferrari: ecco le differenze tra SF1000 ed SF21

Di tendenza Oggi

Redding: “Giornata difficile, ma lascio Barcellona a testa alta!”
WSBK WSBK

Redding: “Giornata difficile, ma lascio Barcellona a testa alta!”

Steiner: "Il dono 'Mazespin' per mostrare un Nikita diverso"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: "Il dono 'Mazespin' per mostrare un Nikita diverso"

Bobbi: "Max-Lewis, concorso di colpa. Ma Verstappen..." Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bobbi: "Max-Lewis, concorso di colpa. Ma Verstappen..."

Ultime notizie

Bosch DRIVERLESS: Sense
Video all'interno
Speciale Speciale

Bosch DRIVERLESS: Sense

Ekstrom: "Per vincere il titolo bisogna essere versatili"
Speciale Speciale

Ekstrom: "Per vincere il titolo bisogna essere versatili"

Bosch DRIVERLESS: ha inizio l'avventura
Video all'interno
Speciale Speciale

Bosch DRIVERLESS: ha inizio l'avventura

Ecco il Porsche Experience Center Franciacorta, la passione ha una nuova "casa"
Speciale Speciale

Ecco il Porsche Experience Center Franciacorta, la passione ha una nuova "casa"

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter

L'app di Motorsport.com

Serie

Motorsport Network

Contattaci

© 2021 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.