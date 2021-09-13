BOSCH DRIVERLESS: how to design a self-driving prototype 

Watch any Formula 1 race. It’s easy to be fascinated by the beauty of a single-seater, by the attention to detail, by the amount of work behind the research and development of any component, both aerodynamic and mechanical. Designing a race car is one of the most difficult processes of the entire automotive industry. It’s a long road to get to those levels.

It is long and arduous, but because of this challenge, when you reach the finish line the satisfaction is immense. All those now on the pit wall of any team competing internationally were once students, many of whom dedicated their entire lives - and their university study - to this goal.

How would many of them have started this journey while at university? An important access door to the world of motor racing can be Formula SAE (the Society of Automotive Engineers), a real ‘university gym’ to enter the golden world of motorsport.

During these competitions, the teams - comprising university students from different faculties of engineering - have to create a working prototype capable of completing several challenges in different categories. MoRe Modena Racing Driverless - the team of students from the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia - are the focus of “Driverless”, the six-episode online series made by Bosch, and compete in the self-driving car category .

The prototype made by the students needs to drive autonomously on a course which is unknown to the team until the first day of the competition and defined by cones laid out by the Formula SAE judges. Through this story, Bosch tells us about students’ commitment and passion on a journey in which they grow, mature and acquire new skills.

Visit Motorsport.com every Monday and Wednesday to discover the self-driving prototype cars’ latest stages of development. Will our protagonists be able to complete their project?

DID YOU KNOW THAT...?

Formula SAE is an educational event dedicated to the students from several faculties of engineering worldwide, which involves the design of a single-seater prototype that has to be evaluated through a series of dynamic and static tests. The initiative was established in Europe at the beginning of the 2000s, based on an American model which staged its first edition in 1981.

In Italy the event has run since 2005. Since 2017 it has been organised by ANFIA (Associazione Nazionale Filiera Industria Automobilistica) and held at the racetrack in Varano de’ Melegari (PR), involving more than 2000 students. In 2017 in Germany and the year after in Italy, the “Driverless” category was introduced, dedicated to the single-seater self-driving car.