BOSCH DRIVERLESS: How a new concept car with automatic drive-mode was born.
BOSCH DRIVERLESS: how to design a self-driving prototype
In the heart of the Italian Motor Valley, a team of engineering students are dealing with a big challenge: to build up from scratch, a self-driving prototype vehicle that is able to race in FORMULA SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers). An ambitious technical project which started more than a year ago, carried out with responsibility, teamwork and great effort. From the university classroom to the racing track, this is an enthusiastic story, full of passion and obstacles to overcome, including the global pandemic. Will our team succeed? Follow us in the up coming weeks on "DRIVERLESS", a web-series consisting of six episodes produced by Bosch Group in Italy in collaboration with the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia - UNIMORE.
