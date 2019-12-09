Autosport Awards 2019: ecco tutti i vincitori
La Mercedes W10 è la miglior vettura del 2019, mentre Marquez è il miglior pilota di moto. Premi anche per Albon, per la Toyota Yaris WRC e uno speciale in ricordo di Charlie Whiting.
Ieri sera nella splendida cornice della Grosvenor House, che sorge in pieno centro a Londra, si è tenuta l'edizione 2019 degli Autosport Awards, in cui sono stati premiati i protagonisti del Mondiali a 2 e 4 ruote del motorsport.
Alla cerimonia erano presenti leggende del motorsport del calibro di Sir Jackie Stewart, ma anche piloti che sono entrati nell'elite del motorsport come il neo campione del mondo WRC Ott Tanak, ma anche il due volte campione di FIA Formula E Jean-Eric Vergne.
In questa edizione il miglior pilota assoluto è stato votato Lewis Hamilton, mentre Marc Marquez è risultato il pilota prescelto per il premio di "Rider of the Year". Premi importanti per altri due piloti di Formula 1: Alexander Albon è stato votato rookie of the year, mentre Lando Norris è stato scelto come "British Competition Driver of the Year".
Agli Autosport Awards 2019 è stato ricordato anche Charlie Whiting, insignito di un premio alla memoria dopo la sua scomparsa avvenuta nel primo fine settimana del Mondiale 2019 di F1 a Melbourne, in Australia. Whiting è stato ricordato dunque con il John Bolster award.
James Allen, presidente di Motorsport Network, ha dichiarato: "Celebrare i talenti attuali e passati del motorsport è sempre uno degli eventi principali del nostro anno. Essere custodi degli Autosport Awards è qualcosa di cui noi di Motorsport Network siamo molto orgogliosi, Congratulazioni a tutti i nostri vincitori".
I vincitori degli Autosport Awards 2019 sono:
Rider of the Year, presented by Tata Communications
Marc Márquez
International Racing Driver of the Year, presented by Pirelli
Lewis Hamilton
British Competition Driver of the Year
Lando Norris
Rally Car of the Year
Toyota Yaris WRC
Richard Mille Rookie of the Year
Alex Albon
Rally Driver of the Year
Ott Tänak
National Driver of the Year
Colin Turkington
Racing Car of the Year, presented by Pirelli
Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+
The Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award
Jonathan Hoggard
The Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award
Luke Dardis
The Mahindra Pioneering and Innovation Award
W Series
The Gregor Grant Award
Dick Bennetts, WSR
The John Bolster Award
Charlie Whiting
Moment of the Year, presented by Marelli
Jean-Éric Vergne
Un ospite viene intervistato
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
TGR Technical Director Tom Fowler riceve il Rally Car of the Year award vinto da Toyota Yaris WRC
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
TGR Technical Director Tom Fowler riceve il Rally Car of the Year award vinto da Toyota Yaris WRC
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
TGR Technical Director Tom Fowler con il Rally Car of the Year award vinto da Toyota Yaris WRC
Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sir Jackie Stewart, sul palco per presentare il Gregor Grant Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Sir Jackie Stewart, sul palco per presentare il Gregor Grant Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Sir Jackie Stewart, sul palco per presentare il Gregor Grant Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Sir Jackie Stewart, sul palco dopo la presentazione del Gregor Grant Award a HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Sir Jackie Stewart, present il Gregor Grant award per il Gran Premio di Monaco al HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Sir Jackie Stewart presenta il Gregor Grant award per il Gran Premio di Monaco
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Sir Jackie Stewart presenta il Gregor Grant award per il Gran Premio di Monaco
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing RB15 di Max Verstappen esposta
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Rally e Moto GP esposte all'entrata
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Rally e Moto GP esposte all'entrata
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Racing car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sir Jackie Stewart presenta il Gregor Grant award per il Gran Premio di Monaco
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Sir Jackie Stewart presenta il Gregor Grant award per il Gran Premio di Monaco
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione dell'International Racing Driver of the Year award per Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Presentazione dell'International Racing Driver of the Year Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Presentazione dell'Engineer of the Future award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Presentazione dell'Engineer of the Future award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Presentazione dell'Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future award vinto da Luke Dardis
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione dell'Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future award vinto da Luke Dardis
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione dell'Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future award vinto da Luke Dardis
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Presentazione dell'Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future award vinto da Luke Dardis
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Presentazione dell'Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future award vinto da Luke Dardis
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Presentazione dell'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del Rider of the Year award vinto da Marc Marquez
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del Rally Car of the Year award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del Racing Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del Racing Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del Racing Car of the Year Award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del Racing Car of the Year Award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del National Driver of the Year award vinto da Colin Turkington
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del National Driver of the Year award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del National Driver of the Year award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del John Bolster award per il defunto Charlie Whiting
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del Grand Prix Trust
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentatore David Coulthard, con Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Presentatore David Coulthard, con Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Presentatore David Coulthard viene intervistato
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Presentatore David Coulthard viene intervistato
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Presentatore David Coulthard sul palco per presentare l'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Presentatore David Coulthard sul palco per presentare l'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Presentatore David Coulthard sul palco per presentare l'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Patrick Head sul palco per presentare il Racing Car of the Year Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Panoramica della Hall e gli ospiti ai tavoli
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Panoramica della Hall dal retro
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ott Tanak vince il Rally Driver of the year award
Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Ott Tanak vince il Rally Driver of the year award
Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Ott Tanak sul palco per ricevere il Rally Driver of the Year award
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ott Tanak riceve il Rally Driver of the Year award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti seduti ai tavoli, incluso Tony Tobias
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti seduti ai tavoli, incluso Max Chilton
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti seduti ai tavoli
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti seduti ai tavoli
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti seduti ai tavoli
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti seduti ai tavoli
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti seduti ai tavoli
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti seduti ai tavoli
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti seduti ai tavoli
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti seduti ai tavoli
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti seduti ai tavoli
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti seduti ai tavoli
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti seduti ai tavoli
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti nella lobby con la Red Bull Racing RB15
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti nella lobby con la Red Bull Racing RB15
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti nella lobby
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti nella lobby
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti nella lobby
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti nella lobby
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti nella lobby
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti guardano dai tavoli
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Ospiti bevono nella lobby
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti bevono nella lobby
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti bevono nella lobby
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti bevono nella lobby
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti fuori con l'auto di Formula E
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Ospiti bevono nella lobby
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti bevono nella lobby
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ospiti arrivano sul red carpet
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Ospiti arrivano sul red carpet
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Ospiti arrivano sul red carpet
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Ospiti arrivano sul red carpet
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Ospiti arrivano sul red carpet
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Ospiti arrivano sul red carpet
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Ospiti arrivano per l'evento
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti arrivano per l'evento
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti arrivano sul red carpet
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Ospiti arrivano per l'evento
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti arrivano per l'evento
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti arrivano per l'evento
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ospiti alla Cerimonia per gli Autosport Awards
Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Ospiti alla Cerimonia per gli Autosport Awards
Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, intervista Catherine Bond Muir della W Series dopo la vittoria del Pioneering and Innovation Award
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Ospiti al tavolo della W Series
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Ospiti al tavolo della W Series
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Ospiti alla Cerimonia per gli Autosport Awards
Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, e Tom Clarkson sul palco
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, e Tom Clarkson sul palco
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, e Martin Brundle sul palco per presentare il John Bolster Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, e Jonathan Palmer sul palco
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, e Jean-Eric Vergne, vincitore del Moment of the Year award
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, e Ari Vatanen
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year award
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year award
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year award
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year award
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, parla con un altro ospite
Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris e Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing, scherza dopo la cerimonia degli Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Karun Chandhok
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Palmer si congratula con Dick Bennetts per la vittoria del Gregor Grant Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Karun Chandhok
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Palmer presenta il Gregor Grant Award
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Johnathan Hoggard vince l'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Of The Year Award
Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Johnathan Hoggard vince l'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Of The Year Award
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Johnathan Hoggard vince il BRDC Young Driver Award
Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Johnathan Hoggard vince l'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Jean-Eric Vergne vince il Moment of the Year Award, presentato da Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Jean-Eric Vergne vince il Moment of the Year Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Jean-Eric Vergne riceve il Moment of the Year award
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Jean-Eric Vergne riceve il Moment of the Year award
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Jean-Eric Vergne riceve il Moment of the Year Award da Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Jean-Eric Vergne riceve il Moment of the Year Award da Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Jean-Eric Vergne riceve il Moment of the Year award
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Jamie Chadwick e gli ospiti all'Autosport Awards
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Jamie Chadwick
Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Il vincitore dell'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award Johnathan Hoggard festeggia con gli amici e la famiglia con il trofeo e l'assegno vicino alla Red Bull Racing RB15
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Il vincitore dell'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award Johnathan Hoggard festeggia con gli amici e la famiglia con il trofeo e l'assegno vicino alla Red Bull Racing RB15
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Il vincitore dell'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award Johnathan Hoggard festeggia con gli amici e la famiglia con il trofeo e l'assegno vicino alla Red Bull Racing RB15
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Il vincitore dell'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award Johnathan Hoggard festeggia con gli amici e la famiglia con il trofeo e l'assegno vicino alla Red Bull Racing RB15
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Il Pioneering and Innovation award per W Series is awarded a Catherine Bond Muir by Allan McNish
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Il Gregor Grant award per il Gran Premio di Monaco ricevuto da HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco, e consegnato da Sir Jackie Stewart
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco, riceve il Gregor Grant Award per il Gran Premio di Monaco
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco, riceve il Gregor Grant Award per il Gran Premio di Monaco
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco, riceve il Gregor Grant Award per il Gran Premio di Monaco
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco, riceve il Gregor Grant Award per il Gran Premio di Monaco da Sir Jackie Stewart
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco e Jackie Stewart
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco e Jackie Stewart
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco con il Gregor Grant Award per il Gran Premio di Monaco
Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, sul palco per presentare il Rookie of the Year Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco con il Gregor Grant Award per il Gran Premio di Monaco
Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, sul palco
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, sul palco
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, sul palco
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, sul palco
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Enaam Ahmed e Jamie Chadwick sul palco per la presentazione del BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Eleanor e Dario Franchitti
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Dick Bennetts vince il Gregor Grant Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Dick Bennetts vince il Gregor Grant Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Dick Bennetts vince il Gregor Grant Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Dick Bennetts riceve il Gregor Grant Award da Jonathan Palmer
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Dick Bennetts riceve il Gregor Grant Award
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Dario Franchitti sul palco con Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, per presentare il British Competition Driver of the Year Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Colin Turkington riceve il National Driver of the Year Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Catherine Bond Muir riceve il Pioneering and Innovation Award per la W Series
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Candidati agli BRDC Young Driver of the Year Enaam Ahmed, Jamie Chadwick, Johnathan Hoggard e Ayrton Simmons sul palco
Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Candidati agli BRDC Racing Driver of the Year Enaam Ahmed, Jamie Chadwick, Jonathan Hoggard e Ayrton Simmons
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Candidata agli BRDC Racing Driver of the Year Jamie Chadwick con il suo orologio
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Ari Vatanen per presentare il Rally Driver of the Year Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Allan McNish sul palco per presentare il Pioneering and Innovation Award
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Allan McNish sul palco per presentare il Pioneering and Innovation Award
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing, vince il Rookie of the Year Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing, vince il Rookie of the Year Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing, vince il Rookie of the Year Award
Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images
Allan McNish sul palco per consegnare il Pioneering and Innovation Award a Catherine Bond Muir della W Series
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Serie
Speciale
Evento
Autosport Awards
Sotto-evento
Cerimonia Autosport Awards
Autore
Giacomo Rauli
Autosport Awards 2019: ecco tutti i vincitori
