Autosport Awards 2019: ecco tutti i vincitori

Ieri sera nella splendida cornice della Grosvenor House, che sorge in pieno centro a Londra, si è tenuta l'edizione 2019 degli Autosport Awards, in cui sono stati premiati i protagonisti del Mondiali a 2 e 4 ruote del motorsport.

Alla cerimonia erano presenti leggende del motorsport del calibro di Sir Jackie Stewart, ma anche piloti che sono entrati nell'elite del motorsport come il neo campione del mondo WRC Ott Tanak, ma anche il due volte campione di FIA Formula E Jean-Eric Vergne.

In questa edizione il miglior pilota assoluto è stato votato Lewis Hamilton, mentre Marc Marquez è risultato il pilota prescelto per il premio di "Rider of the Year". Premi importanti per altri due piloti di Formula 1: Alexander Albon è stato votato rookie of the year, mentre Lando Norris è stato scelto come "British Competition Driver of the Year".

Agli Autosport Awards 2019 è stato ricordato anche Charlie Whiting, insignito di un premio alla memoria dopo la sua scomparsa avvenuta nel primo fine settimana del Mondiale 2019 di F1 a Melbourne, in Australia. Whiting è stato ricordato dunque con il John Bolster award.

James Allen, presidente di Motorsport Network, ha dichiarato: "Celebrare i talenti attuali e passati del motorsport è sempre uno degli eventi principali del nostro anno. Essere custodi degli Autosport Awards è qualcosa di cui noi di Motorsport Network siamo molto orgogliosi, Congratulazioni a tutti i nostri vincitori".

I vincitori degli Autosport Awards 2019 sono:

Rider of the Year, presented by Tata Communications

Marc Márquez

International Racing Driver of the Year, presented by Pirelli

Lewis Hamilton

British Competition Driver of the Year

Lando Norris

Rally Car of the Year

Toyota Yaris WRC

Richard Mille Rookie of the Year

Alex Albon

Rally Driver of the Year

Ott Tänak

National Driver of the Year

Colin Turkington

Racing Car of the Year, presented by Pirelli

Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+

The Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award

Jonathan Hoggard

The Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award

Luke Dardis

The Mahindra Pioneering and Innovation Award

W Series

The Gregor Grant Award

Dick Bennetts, WSR

The Gregor Grant Award

Monaco GP

The John Bolster Award

Charlie Whiting

Moment of the Year, presented by Marelli

Jean-Éric Vergne