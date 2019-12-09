Eventi più importanti
Speciale / Autosport Awards / Ultime notizie

Autosport Awards 2019: ecco tutti i vincitori

Autosport Awards 2019: ecco tutti i vincitori
Di:
9 dic 2019, 11:25

La Mercedes W10 è la miglior vettura del 2019, mentre Marquez è il miglior pilota di moto. Premi anche per Albon, per la Toyota Yaris WRC e uno speciale in ricordo di Charlie Whiting.

Ieri sera nella splendida cornice della Grosvenor House, che sorge in pieno centro a Londra, si è tenuta l'edizione 2019 degli Autosport Awards, in cui sono stati premiati i protagonisti del Mondiali a 2 e 4 ruote del motorsport.

Alla cerimonia erano presenti leggende del motorsport del calibro di Sir Jackie Stewart, ma anche piloti che sono entrati nell'elite del motorsport come il neo campione del mondo WRC Ott Tanak, ma anche il due volte campione di FIA Formula E Jean-Eric Vergne.

In questa edizione il miglior pilota assoluto è stato votato Lewis Hamilton, mentre Marc Marquez è risultato il pilota prescelto per il premio di "Rider of the Year". Premi importanti per altri due piloti di Formula 1: Alexander Albon è stato votato rookie of the year, mentre Lando Norris è stato scelto come "British Competition Driver of the Year".

Agli Autosport Awards 2019 è stato ricordato anche Charlie Whiting, insignito di un premio alla memoria dopo la sua scomparsa avvenuta nel primo fine settimana del Mondiale 2019 di F1 a Melbourne, in Australia. Whiting è stato ricordato dunque con il John Bolster award.

James Allen, presidente di Motorsport Network, ha dichiarato: "Celebrare i talenti attuali e passati del motorsport è sempre uno degli eventi principali del nostro anno. Essere custodi degli Autosport Awards è qualcosa di cui noi di Motorsport Network siamo molto orgogliosi, Congratulazioni a tutti i nostri vincitori".

I vincitori degli Autosport Awards 2019 sono:

Rider of the Year, presented by Tata Communications

Marc Márquez

International Racing Driver of the Year, presented by Pirelli

Lewis Hamilton

British Competition Driver of the Year

Lando Norris

Rally Car of the Year

Toyota Yaris WRC

Richard Mille Rookie of the Year

Alex Albon

Rally Driver of the Year

Ott Tänak

National Driver of the Year

Colin Turkington

Racing Car of the Year, presented by Pirelli

Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+

The Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award

Jonathan Hoggard

The Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award

Luke Dardis

The Mahindra Pioneering and Innovation Award

W Series

The Gregor Grant Award

Dick Bennetts, WSR

The Gregor Grant Award

Monaco GP

The John Bolster Award

Charlie Whiting

Moment of the Year, presented by Marelli

Jean-Éric Vergne

Un ospite viene intervistato

Un ospite viene intervistato
1/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

TGR Technical Director Tom Fowler riceve il Rally Car of the Year award vinto da Toyota Yaris WRC

TGR Technical Director Tom Fowler riceve il Rally Car of the Year award vinto da Toyota Yaris WRC
2/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

TGR Technical Director Tom Fowler riceve il Rally Car of the Year award vinto da Toyota Yaris WRC

TGR Technical Director Tom Fowler riceve il Rally Car of the Year award vinto da Toyota Yaris WRC
3/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

TGR Technical Director Tom Fowler con il Rally Car of the Year award vinto da Toyota Yaris WRC

TGR Technical Director Tom Fowler con il Rally Car of the Year award vinto da Toyota Yaris WRC
4/220

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sir Jackie Stewart, sul palco per presentare il Gregor Grant Award

Sir Jackie Stewart, sul palco per presentare il Gregor Grant Award
5/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Sir Jackie Stewart, sul palco per presentare il Gregor Grant Award

Sir Jackie Stewart, sul palco per presentare il Gregor Grant Award
6/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Sir Jackie Stewart, sul palco per presentare il Gregor Grant Award

Sir Jackie Stewart, sul palco per presentare il Gregor Grant Award
7/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Sir Jackie Stewart, sul palco dopo la presentazione del Gregor Grant Award a HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco

Sir Jackie Stewart, sul palco dopo la presentazione del Gregor Grant Award a HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco
8/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Sir Jackie Stewart, present il Gregor Grant award per il Gran Premio di Monaco al HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco

Sir Jackie Stewart, present il Gregor Grant award per il Gran Premio di Monaco al HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco
9/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Sir Jackie Stewart presenta il Gregor Grant award per il Gran Premio di Monaco

Sir Jackie Stewart presenta il Gregor Grant award per il Gran Premio di Monaco
10/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Sir Jackie Stewart presenta il Gregor Grant award per il Gran Premio di Monaco

Sir Jackie Stewart presenta il Gregor Grant award per il Gran Premio di Monaco
11/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing RB15 di Max Verstappen esposta

Red Bull Racing RB15 di Max Verstappen esposta
12/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Rally e Moto GP esposte all'entrata

Rally e Moto GP esposte all'entrata
13/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Rally e Moto GP esposte all'entrata

Rally e Moto GP esposte all'entrata
14/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Racing car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Racing car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
15/220

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sir Jackie Stewart presenta il Gregor Grant award per il Gran Premio di Monaco

Sir Jackie Stewart presenta il Gregor Grant award per il Gran Premio di Monaco
16/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sir Jackie Stewart presenta il Gregor Grant award per il Gran Premio di Monaco

Sir Jackie Stewart presenta il Gregor Grant award per il Gran Premio di Monaco
17/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione dell'International Racing Driver of the Year award per Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Presentazione dell'International Racing Driver of the Year award per Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
18/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Presentazione dell'International Racing Driver of the Year Award

Presentazione dell'International Racing Driver of the Year Award
19/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Presentazione dell'Engineer of the Future award

Presentazione dell'Engineer of the Future award
20/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Presentazione dell'Engineer of the Future award

Presentazione dell'Engineer of the Future award
21/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Presentazione dell'Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future award vinto da Luke Dardis

Presentazione dell'Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future award vinto da Luke Dardis
22/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione dell'Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future award vinto da Luke Dardis

Presentazione dell'Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future award vinto da Luke Dardis
23/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione dell'Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future award vinto da Luke Dardis

Presentazione dell'Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future award vinto da Luke Dardis
24/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Presentazione dell'Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future award vinto da Luke Dardis

Presentazione dell'Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future award vinto da Luke Dardis
25/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Presentazione dell'Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future award vinto da Luke Dardis

Presentazione dell'Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future award vinto da Luke Dardis
26/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Presentazione dell'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award

Presentazione dell'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award
27/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del Rider of the Year award vinto da Marc Marquez

Presentazione del Rider of the Year award vinto da Marc Marquez
28/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del Rally Car of the Year award

Presentazione del Rally Car of the Year award
29/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del Racing Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Presentazione del Racing Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
30/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del Racing Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Presentazione del Racing Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
31/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del Racing Car of the Year Award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Presentazione del Racing Car of the Year Award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
32/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del Racing Car of the Year Award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Presentazione del Racing Car of the Year Award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
33/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
34/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
35/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
36/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
37/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
38/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
39/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
40/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
41/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
42/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
43/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
44/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
45/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington

Presentazione del National Racing Driver of the Year award per Colin Turkington
46/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del National Driver of the Year award vinto da Colin Turkington

Presentazione del National Driver of the Year award vinto da Colin Turkington
47/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del National Driver of the Year award

Presentazione del National Driver of the Year award
48/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del National Driver of the Year award

Presentazione del National Driver of the Year award
49/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del John Bolster award per il defunto Charlie Whiting

Presentazione del John Bolster award per il defunto Charlie Whiting
50/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del Grand Prix Trust

Presentazione del Grand Prix Trust
51/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
52/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
53/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
54/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
55/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
56/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
57/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
58/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
59/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
60/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Presentazione del Car of the Year award per la Mercedes AMG F1 W10
61/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentatore David Coulthard, con Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Presentatore David Coulthard, con Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1
62/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Presentatore David Coulthard, con Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Presentatore David Coulthard, con Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1
63/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Presentatore David Coulthard viene intervistato

Presentatore David Coulthard viene intervistato
64/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Presentatore David Coulthard viene intervistato

Presentatore David Coulthard viene intervistato
65/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Presentatore David Coulthard sul palco per presentare l'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award

Presentatore David Coulthard sul palco per presentare l'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award
66/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Presentatore David Coulthard sul palco per presentare l'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award

Presentatore David Coulthard sul palco per presentare l'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award
67/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Presentatore David Coulthard sul palco per presentare l'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award

Presentatore David Coulthard sul palco per presentare l'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award
68/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Patrick Head sul palco per presentare il Racing Car of the Year Award

Patrick Head sul palco per presentare il Racing Car of the Year Award
69/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Panoramica della Hall e gli ospiti ai tavoli

Panoramica della Hall e gli ospiti ai tavoli
70/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Panoramica della Hall dal retro

Panoramica della Hall dal retro
71/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ott Tanak vince il Rally Driver of the year award

Ott Tanak vince il Rally Driver of the year award
72/220

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Ott Tanak vince il Rally Driver of the year award

Ott Tanak vince il Rally Driver of the year award
73/220

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Ott Tanak sul palco per ricevere il Rally Driver of the Year award

Ott Tanak sul palco per ricevere il Rally Driver of the Year award
74/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ott Tanak riceve il Rally Driver of the Year award

Ott Tanak riceve il Rally Driver of the Year award
75/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli, incluso Tony Tobias

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli, incluso Tony Tobias
76/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli, incluso Max Chilton

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli, incluso Max Chilton
77/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli
78/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli
79/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli
80/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli
81/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli
82/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli
83/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli
84/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli
85/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli
86/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli
87/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli

Ospiti seduti ai tavoli
88/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
89/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
90/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
91/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
92/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
93/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
94/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
95/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
96/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
97/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
98/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
99/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
100/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
101/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
102/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
103/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
104/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
105/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
106/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
107/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
108/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
109/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards

Ospiti presenti all'Autosport Awards
110/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti nella lobby con la Red Bull Racing RB15

Ospiti nella lobby con la Red Bull Racing RB15
111/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti nella lobby con la Red Bull Racing RB15

Ospiti nella lobby con la Red Bull Racing RB15
112/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti nella lobby

Ospiti nella lobby
113/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti nella lobby

Ospiti nella lobby
114/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti nella lobby

Ospiti nella lobby
115/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti nella lobby

Ospiti nella lobby
116/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti nella lobby

Ospiti nella lobby
117/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti guardano dai tavoli

Ospiti guardano dai tavoli
118/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ospiti bevono nella lobby

Ospiti bevono nella lobby
119/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti bevono nella lobby

Ospiti bevono nella lobby
120/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti bevono nella lobby

Ospiti bevono nella lobby
121/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti bevono nella lobby

Ospiti bevono nella lobby
122/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti fuori con l'auto di Formula E

Ospiti fuori con l'auto di Formula E
123/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ospiti bevono nella lobby

Ospiti bevono nella lobby
124/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti bevono nella lobby

Ospiti bevono nella lobby
125/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ospiti arrivano sul red carpet

Ospiti arrivano sul red carpet
126/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ospiti arrivano sul red carpet

Ospiti arrivano sul red carpet
127/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ospiti arrivano sul red carpet

Ospiti arrivano sul red carpet
128/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ospiti arrivano sul red carpet

Ospiti arrivano sul red carpet
129/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ospiti arrivano sul red carpet

Ospiti arrivano sul red carpet
130/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ospiti arrivano sul red carpet

Ospiti arrivano sul red carpet
131/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ospiti arrivano per l'evento

Ospiti arrivano per l'evento
132/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti arrivano per l'evento

Ospiti arrivano per l'evento
133/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti arrivano sul red carpet

Ospiti arrivano sul red carpet
134/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ospiti arrivano per l'evento

Ospiti arrivano per l'evento
135/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti arrivano per l'evento

Ospiti arrivano per l'evento
136/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti arrivano per l'evento

Ospiti arrivano per l'evento
137/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Ospiti alla Cerimonia per gli Autosport Awards

Ospiti alla Cerimonia per gli Autosport Awards
138/220

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Ospiti alla Cerimonia per gli Autosport Awards

Ospiti alla Cerimonia per gli Autosport Awards
139/220

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, intervista Catherine Bond Muir della W Series dopo la vittoria del Pioneering and Innovation Award

Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, intervista Catherine Bond Muir della W Series dopo la vittoria del Pioneering and Innovation Award
140/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ospiti al tavolo della W Series

Ospiti al tavolo della W Series
141/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ospiti al tavolo della W Series

Ospiti al tavolo della W Series
142/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ospiti alla Cerimonia per gli Autosport Awards

Ospiti alla Cerimonia per gli Autosport Awards
143/220

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, e Tom Clarkson sul palco

Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, e Tom Clarkson sul palco
144/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, e Tom Clarkson sul palco

Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, e Tom Clarkson sul palco
145/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, e Martin Brundle sul palco per presentare il John Bolster Award

Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, e Martin Brundle sul palco per presentare il John Bolster Award
146/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, e Jonathan Palmer sul palco

Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, e Jonathan Palmer sul palco
147/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, e Jean-Eric Vergne, vincitore del Moment of the Year award

Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, e Jean-Eric Vergne, vincitore del Moment of the Year award
148/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, e Ari Vatanen

Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, e Ari Vatanen
149/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year award

Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year award
150/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year award

Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year award
151/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year award

Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year award
152/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year award

Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year award
153/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year Award

Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year Award
154/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year Award

Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year Award
155/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year Award

Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year Award
156/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year Award

Lando Norris, McLaren, vince il British Competition Driver of the Year Award
157/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, parla con un altro ospite

Lando Norris, McLaren, parla con un altro ospite
158/220

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris e Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren

Lando Norris e Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren
159/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing, scherza dopo la cerimonia degli Award

Lando Norris, McLaren, and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing, scherza dopo la cerimonia degli Award
160/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Karun Chandhok

Karun Chandhok
161/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Palmer si congratula con Dick Bennetts per la vittoria del Gregor Grant Award

Jonathan Palmer si congratula con Dick Bennetts per la vittoria del Gregor Grant Award
162/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Karun Chandhok

Karun Chandhok
163/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Palmer presenta il Gregor Grant Award

Jonathan Palmer presenta il Gregor Grant Award
164/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Johnathan Hoggard vince l'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Of The Year Award

Johnathan Hoggard vince l'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Of The Year Award
165/220

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Johnathan Hoggard vince l'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Of The Year Award

Johnathan Hoggard vince l'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Of The Year Award
166/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Johnathan Hoggard vince il BRDC Young Driver Award

Johnathan Hoggard vince il BRDC Young Driver Award
167/220

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Johnathan Hoggard vince l'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award

Johnathan Hoggard vince l'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award
168/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Jean-Eric Vergne vince il Moment of the Year Award, presentato da Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren

Jean-Eric Vergne vince il Moment of the Year Award, presentato da Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren
169/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Jean-Eric Vergne vince il Moment of the Year Award

Jean-Eric Vergne vince il Moment of the Year Award
170/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Jean-Eric Vergne riceve il Moment of the Year award

Jean-Eric Vergne riceve il Moment of the Year award
171/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Jean-Eric Vergne riceve il Moment of the Year award

Jean-Eric Vergne riceve il Moment of the Year award
172/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Jean-Eric Vergne riceve il Moment of the Year Award da Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren

Jean-Eric Vergne riceve il Moment of the Year Award da Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren
173/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Jean-Eric Vergne riceve il Moment of the Year Award da Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren

Jean-Eric Vergne riceve il Moment of the Year Award da Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren
174/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Jean-Eric Vergne riceve il Moment of the Year award

Jean-Eric Vergne riceve il Moment of the Year award
175/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Jamie Chadwick e gli ospiti all'Autosport Awards

Jamie Chadwick e gli ospiti all'Autosport Awards
176/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Jamie Chadwick

Jamie Chadwick
177/220

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Il vincitore dell'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award Johnathan Hoggard festeggia con gli amici e la famiglia con il trofeo e l'assegno vicino alla Red Bull Racing RB15

Il vincitore dell'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award Johnathan Hoggard festeggia con gli amici e la famiglia con il trofeo e l'assegno vicino alla Red Bull Racing RB15
178/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Il vincitore dell'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award Johnathan Hoggard festeggia con gli amici e la famiglia con il trofeo e l'assegno vicino alla Red Bull Racing RB15

Il vincitore dell'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award Johnathan Hoggard festeggia con gli amici e la famiglia con il trofeo e l'assegno vicino alla Red Bull Racing RB15
179/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Il vincitore dell'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award Johnathan Hoggard festeggia con gli amici e la famiglia con il trofeo e l'assegno vicino alla Red Bull Racing RB15

Il vincitore dell'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award Johnathan Hoggard festeggia con gli amici e la famiglia con il trofeo e l'assegno vicino alla Red Bull Racing RB15
180/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Il vincitore dell'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award Johnathan Hoggard festeggia con gli amici e la famiglia con il trofeo e l'assegno vicino alla Red Bull Racing RB15

Il vincitore dell'Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award Johnathan Hoggard festeggia con gli amici e la famiglia con il trofeo e l'assegno vicino alla Red Bull Racing RB15
181/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Il Pioneering and Innovation award per W Series is awarded a Catherine Bond Muir by Allan McNish

Il Pioneering and Innovation award per W Series is awarded a Catherine Bond Muir by Allan McNish
182/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Il Gregor Grant award per il Gran Premio di Monaco ricevuto da HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco, e consegnato da Sir Jackie Stewart

Il Gregor Grant award per il Gran Premio di Monaco ricevuto da HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco, e consegnato da Sir Jackie Stewart
183/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco, riceve il Gregor Grant Award per il Gran Premio di Monaco

HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco, riceve il Gregor Grant Award per il Gran Premio di Monaco
184/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco, riceve il Gregor Grant Award per il Gran Premio di Monaco

HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco, riceve il Gregor Grant Award per il Gran Premio di Monaco
185/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco, riceve il Gregor Grant Award per il Gran Premio di Monaco

HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco, riceve il Gregor Grant Award per il Gran Premio di Monaco
186/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco, riceve il Gregor Grant Award per il Gran Premio di Monaco da Sir Jackie Stewart

HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco, riceve il Gregor Grant Award per il Gran Premio di Monaco da Sir Jackie Stewart
187/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco e Jackie Stewart

HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco e Jackie Stewart
188/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco e Jackie Stewart

HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco e Jackie Stewart
189/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco con il Gregor Grant Award per il Gran Premio di Monaco

HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco con il Gregor Grant Award per il Gran Premio di Monaco
190/220

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, sul palco per presentare il Rookie of the Year Award

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, sul palco per presentare il Rookie of the Year Award
191/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco con il Gregor Grant Award per il Gran Premio di Monaco

HSH Principe Albert II di Monaco con il Gregor Grant Award per il Gran Premio di Monaco
192/220

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, sul palco

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, sul palco
193/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, sul palco

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, sul palco
194/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, sul palco

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, sul palco
195/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, sul palco

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, sul palco
196/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Enaam Ahmed e Jamie Chadwick sul palco per la presentazione del BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award

Enaam Ahmed e Jamie Chadwick sul palco per la presentazione del BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award
197/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Eleanor e Dario Franchitti

Eleanor e Dario Franchitti
198/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Dick Bennetts vince il Gregor Grant Award

Dick Bennetts vince il Gregor Grant Award
199/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Dick Bennetts vince il Gregor Grant Award

Dick Bennetts vince il Gregor Grant Award
200/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Dick Bennetts vince il Gregor Grant Award

Dick Bennetts vince il Gregor Grant Award
201/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Dick Bennetts riceve il Gregor Grant Award da Jonathan Palmer

Dick Bennetts riceve il Gregor Grant Award da Jonathan Palmer
202/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Dick Bennetts riceve il Gregor Grant Award

Dick Bennetts riceve il Gregor Grant Award
203/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Dario Franchitti sul palco con Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, per presentare il British Competition Driver of the Year Award

Dario Franchitti sul palco con Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, per presentare il British Competition Driver of the Year Award
204/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Colin Turkington riceve il National Driver of the Year Award

Colin Turkington riceve il National Driver of the Year Award
205/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
206/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
207/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Catherine Bond Muir riceve il Pioneering and Innovation Award per la W Series

Catherine Bond Muir riceve il Pioneering and Innovation Award per la W Series
208/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Candidati agli BRDC Young Driver of the Year Enaam Ahmed, Jamie Chadwick, Johnathan Hoggard e Ayrton Simmons sul palco

Candidati agli BRDC Young Driver of the Year Enaam Ahmed, Jamie Chadwick, Johnathan Hoggard e Ayrton Simmons sul palco
209/220

Foto di: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Candidati agli BRDC Racing Driver of the Year Enaam Ahmed, Jamie Chadwick, Jonathan Hoggard e Ayrton Simmons

Candidati agli BRDC Racing Driver of the Year Enaam Ahmed, Jamie Chadwick, Jonathan Hoggard e Ayrton Simmons
210/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Candidata agli BRDC Racing Driver of the Year Jamie Chadwick con il suo orologio

Candidata agli BRDC Racing Driver of the Year Jamie Chadwick con il suo orologio
211/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Ari Vatanen per presentare il Rally Driver of the Year Award

Ari Vatanen per presentare il Rally Driver of the Year Award
212/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Allan McNish sul palco per presentare il Pioneering and Innovation Award

Allan McNish sul palco per presentare il Pioneering and Innovation Award
213/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Allan McNish sul palco per presentare il Pioneering and Innovation Award

Allan McNish sul palco per presentare il Pioneering and Innovation Award
214/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing, vince il Rookie of the Year Award

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing, vince il Rookie of the Year Award
215/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing, vince il Rookie of the Year Award

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing, vince il Rookie of the Year Award
216/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing, vince il Rookie of the Year Award

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing, vince il Rookie of the Year Award
217/220

Foto di: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Allan McNish sul palco per consegnare il Pioneering and Innovation Award a Catherine Bond Muir della W Series

Allan McNish sul palco per consegnare il Pioneering and Innovation Award a Catherine Bond Muir della W Series
218/220

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
219/220

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
220/220

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

