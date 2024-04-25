Tutti i campionati

Formula E Misano ePrix I
Intervista

Video | Franzetti: "DS in Formula E nel 2026? Ecco perché vogliamo restare!"

Durante il weekend della Formula E a Misano abbiamo intervistato il direttore sportivo di DS Performance, Eugenio Franzetti. In questo video, vi portiamo alla scoperta dei segreti del team francese, che è deciso a restare nella massima categoria elettrica anche nel 2026 con l'arrivo della Gen 4...

Beatrice Vanin
Beatrice Vanin

commenti
Articolo precedente FE | Charles: “Vi svelo il segreto di DS Penske per essere consistenti”

Beatrice Vanin
