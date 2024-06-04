Tutti i campionati

Intervista
Ferrari

Video | Santoro: "499P Modificata, il prototipo che merita la pista con le F1 Clienti"

Federica Santoro, Head of XX and Monoposto Heritage Programmes di Ferrari, racconta a Motorsport.com come si svolge la preparazione della sofisticata Hypercar 499P in versione Modificata per il neonato programma Sport Prototipi Clienti di Maranello, con numeri già in aumento in tutto il mondo.

Francesco Corghi Beatrice Frangione

Francesco Corghi
