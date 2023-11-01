Finali Mondiali Ferrari 2023
Video Ferrari | Nei segreti della 499P Modificata

In questo nuovo video firmato Motorsport.com, scopriamo i segreti della nuova 499P Modificata con Manuela Cecconi, capo progetto delle macchine non omologate Ferrari.

Beatrice Frangione
Autore Beatrice Frangione
Beatrice Frangione
