Finali Mondiali Ferrari 2023
Vedi di più
Ferrari
Intervista

Video Ferrari | Coletta: "Problemi della 499P? I guai stanno altrove!"

In questo nuovo video di Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes intervista Antonello Coletta, il responsabile delle attività sportive GT a Maranello in occasione delle Finali Mondiali Ferrari 2023.

Franco Nugnes
Autore Franco Nugnes
Pubblicato
condividi
commenti
Articolo precedente Gallery Ferrari | Gli scatti più belli delle sfide in pista al Mugello
Articolo successivo Video Ferrari | Nei segreti della 499P Modificata
Franco Nugnes
More from
Franco Nugnes
F1 | Alonso in Red Bull è una montatura: per ora resiste Perez

F1 | Alonso in Red Bull è una montatura: per ora resiste Perez

Formula 1
GP di São Paulo

F1 | Alonso in Red Bull è una montatura: per ora resiste Perez F1 | Alonso in Red Bull è una montatura: per ora resiste Perez

Video F1 | Ceccarelli: "Ecco perché Lewis è tornato padrone della Mercedes"

Video F1 | Ceccarelli: "Ecco perché Lewis è tornato padrone della Mercedes"

Formula 1
GP del Messico

Video F1 | Ceccarelli: "Ecco perché Lewis è tornato padrone della Mercedes" Video F1 | Ceccarelli: "Ecco perché Lewis è tornato padrone della Mercedes"

Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally di Monte Carlo

Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?" Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Ultime notizie

SBK | Test Jerez, Day 2: ancora Gardner, migliorano Iannone e Rea

SBK | Test Jerez, Day 2: ancora Gardner, migliorano Iannone e Rea

WSBK WSBK
Test di Ottobre a Jerez

SBK | Test Jerez, Day 2: ancora Gardner, migliorano Iannone e Rea SBK | Test Jerez, Day 2: ancora Gardner, migliorano Iannone e Rea

La Nissan Z veste abiti d’epoca da rally al SEMA Show

La Nissan Z veste abiti d’epoca da rally al SEMA Show

Auto Prodotto
Motor1

La Nissan Z veste abiti d’epoca da rally al SEMA Show La Nissan Z veste abiti d’epoca da rally al SEMA Show

Fotogallery SBK | Da Iannone a Rea: gli esordi nei test di Jerez

Fotogallery SBK | Da Iannone a Rea: gli esordi nei test di Jerez

WSBK WSBK
Test di Ottobre a Jerez

Fotogallery SBK | Da Iannone a Rea: gli esordi nei test di Jerez Fotogallery SBK | Da Iannone a Rea: gli esordi nei test di Jerez

MotoGP | Perché Binder è una spanna sopra i piloti KTM nel 2023

MotoGP | Perché Binder è una spanna sopra i piloti KTM nel 2023

MGP MotoGP

MotoGP | Perché Binder è una spanna sopra i piloti KTM nel 2023 MotoGP | Perché Binder è una spanna sopra i piloti KTM nel 2023

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter
Socials
L'app di Motorsport.com
Serie
Motorsport Network
Contattaci
© 2023 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.