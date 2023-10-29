Finali Mondiali Ferrari 2023
Ferrari
Curiosità

Video Ferrari | 499P: i retroscena della vittoria a Le Mans

In questo nuovo video firmato Motorsport.com, direttamente dalle Finali Mondiali Ferrari, Franco Nugnes racconta aneddoti e curiosità sulla 499P, la Ferrari Hypercar vincitrice della 24 Ore di Le Mans.

Franco Nugnes
Autore Franco Nugnes
Pubblicato
Franco Nugnes
Franco Nugnes
