Intervista
Ferrari Challenge

Video | Mladosic: "Ferrari 296 Challenge: tempi record anche per i gentlemen drivers"

Intervista esclusiva di Motorsport.com con Andrea Mladosic, Head of Ferrari Challenge and Corso Pilota, il quale racconta i grandi numeri che la neonata 296 Challenge ha già raggiunto in tutto il mondo tra i suoi clienti, capaci di guidare con più semplicità e abbattere i tempi sul giro anche di 6" rispetto al passato.

Francesco Corghi Beatrice Frangione

Francesco Corghi
