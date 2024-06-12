Video | Ceccarelli: "Verstappen metronomo Red Bull oscura i limiti RB20"
Nonostante una Red Bull che sta dimostrando di avere dei limiti, il Gran Premio del Canada segna un'altra vittoria stagionale per Verstappen. Il pilota olandese è un vero e proprio metronomo per la squadra di Milton Keyes... scopriamo perché insieme al dottor Riccardo Ceccarelli di Formula Medicine.
